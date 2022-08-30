OREM, UTAH – California volleyball (2-2) kicked off this week's slate of play on Thursday afternoon with its first-ever match against host Utah Valley (2-3) as part of the Utah Valley Tournament. Although the Bears started off with a strong first set and forced several ties in the last, the Wolverines ultimately prevailed, 3-1. Coming into the match with the 10th-most kills and 6th-most points in the NCAA, middle blocker Lydia Grote added another 17 kills and 21.5 points to her junior campaign. Meanwhile, freshman Sophie Scott continued to impress by earning Cal's highest hitting percentage of the day with an 8-for-14 effort (.429).

