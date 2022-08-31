ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reedsport, OR

Police: Streets closed due to traffic collision

EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police is advising drivers to avoid the streets of Barger Drive and Dakota Street because of a traffic collision. Both directions of Barger at Dakota will be closed until further updates.
EUGENE, OR
Oregon Traffic
Gas prices fall for 12th straight week; average price in Eugene at $4.56 per gallon

Gas prices in Eugene have fallen 5.6 cents per gallon in the last week, according to a survey of 78 Eugene stations by GasBuddy. The average price of gas in Eugene Tuesday is $4.56 per gallon. According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Eugene was priced at $4.09 per gallon the day before while the most expensive was $5.09 per gallon. The lowest price in the state was $4.05 per gallon while the highest was $5.69 per gallon.
Eugene Police Street Crimes Unit arrests man; seizes estimated $210,000 in illegal drugs

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Street Crimes Unit arrested a man and seized, at the estimated street value, $210,000 in illegal drugs. Officials say, SCU conducted a follow-up narcotics investigation on Joe Anthony Harker, after his initial arrest in May 2022 on several felony narcotic charges, due to developed information that Harker was continuing to distribute narcotics within the city of Eugene.
Police: Watch out for online rental/real estate scams

EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police received several reports from people in the community who rented apartments or homes, paid a security deposit or first month's rent, and come to find out the property they rented was not actually available or did not even exist. According to EPD, The person...
The Eugene Family YMCA invites everyone to first-ever Welcoming Festival

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Family YMCA is hosting the first-ever YMCA Welcoming Festival to bring together "people of diverse backgrounds, including immigrants, refugees and U.S.-born residents." The event will be held Sunday, September 18 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. as part of the nationwide Welcoming Week. The...
Wild Goat Sports Bar draws crowd for season opener

EUGENE, Ore. — College football is back in Eugene, and local sports bars are excited at the possible business that could be coming their way. "I'm expecting, just because of COVID with the past two years and everything, I think we're gonna be pretty busy this year," said Cassidy Moraida, a bartender at the Wild Goat Sports Bar and Grill. " Everyone can finally go back out to the bars with their friends and drink, and watch the game together instead of having to be stuck at home."
