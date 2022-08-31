Read full article on original website
Wildfire smoke will reduce air quality over the coming days in eastern Lane County
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — According to LRAPA, wildfire smoke will reduce air quality Tuesday and Wednesday morning in eastern Lane County, including Oakridge and Eugene/Springfield area. Morning air quality may degrade to unhealthy for sensitive groups on the Air Quality Index. Sensitive groups include:. Children. People of 65. Pregnant...
Police: Streets closed due to traffic collision
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police is advising drivers to avoid the streets of Barger Drive and Dakota Street because of a traffic collision. Both directions of Barger at Dakota will be closed until further updates.
Serious injury crash on Hwy. 26 Saturday night; motorcyclist Life-Flighted to OHSU
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — Saturday night, approximately at 8:00 p.m., Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 26 near milepost 17. Officials say a preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of a black Yamaha motorcycle, Mitchel Rogers, was headed westbound on Hwy. 26...
'Hands Across the Bridge' joined people across the Columbia River to celebrate recovery
PORTLAND, Ore. — Today the community came together for the annual “Hands Across the Bridge” celebration. People attended events on both sides of the Interstate Bridge to kick off national recovery month. Organizers shared mental health resources aimed to battle the stigma surrounding addiction. It was a...
UPDATE: Male rider dead from ATV accident at the Eugene Motocross park
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. — UPDATE (4:10 p.m.):. "We were called to Eugene Motocross track for rider down, patient went into cardiac arrest and unfortunately succumb to his injuries and died as a result," said Lt. Tressa Miller with Lane Fire Authority. --- According to Lane Fire Authority, one rider...
Large turn out at the Bass Derby event in Myrtle Point; two cash prize fish up for grabs
MYRTLE POINT, Ore. — It was a busy weekend on the Coquille River, with more than 15-hundred predatory bass fish being removed from the river to protect salmon. This was part of the Bass Derby event, in Myrtle Point, where six lucky anglers won cash prizes during the removal process.
Cottage Grove celebrated its 4th annual Great Oregon Homebuilt Fly-in on Saturday
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — People in Cottage Grove celebrated aviation history Saturday. The fourth annual Great Oregon Homebuilt Fly-in was held at Jim Wright Memorial Field, which also features a museum by the Oregon Aviation and Historical Society. Oregon itself played a vital role in the early history of...
Gas prices fall for 12th straight week; average price in Eugene at $4.56 per gallon
Gas prices in Eugene have fallen 5.6 cents per gallon in the last week, according to a survey of 78 Eugene stations by GasBuddy. The average price of gas in Eugene Tuesday is $4.56 per gallon. According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Eugene was priced at $4.09 per gallon the day before while the most expensive was $5.09 per gallon. The lowest price in the state was $4.05 per gallon while the highest was $5.69 per gallon.
Fire in vacant building spreads to apartments, leaving 26 people displaced
VIDA, Ore. — 26 people are without a home after a fire early Monday morning in Eugene. The fire broke out at around 3:00 a.m. It started in a vacant building before spreading to the neighboring apartment complex. We talked to fire officials and one of the residents who...
Eugene Police Street Crimes Unit arrests man; seizes estimated $210,000 in illegal drugs
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Street Crimes Unit arrested a man and seized, at the estimated street value, $210,000 in illegal drugs. Officials say, SCU conducted a follow-up narcotics investigation on Joe Anthony Harker, after his initial arrest in May 2022 on several felony narcotic charges, due to developed information that Harker was continuing to distribute narcotics within the city of Eugene.
Police: Watch out for online rental/real estate scams
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police received several reports from people in the community who rented apartments or homes, paid a security deposit or first month's rent, and come to find out the property they rented was not actually available or did not even exist. According to EPD, The person...
Springfield PD and Bloodworks Northwest team up for pop-up donation event
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Bloodworks Northwest will hold three pop-up donation events at the Springfield Justice Center September 6, 8 and 9. Donations are down and patient needs for Type O blood and platelets are high. All eligible donors are urged to make an appointment to donate. “We’re operating on...
The Eugene Family YMCA invites everyone to first-ever Welcoming Festival
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Family YMCA is hosting the first-ever YMCA Welcoming Festival to bring together "people of diverse backgrounds, including immigrants, refugees and U.S.-born residents." The event will be held Sunday, September 18 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. as part of the nationwide Welcoming Week. The...
Wild Goat Sports Bar draws crowd for season opener
EUGENE, Ore. — College football is back in Eugene, and local sports bars are excited at the possible business that could be coming their way. "I'm expecting, just because of COVID with the past two years and everything, I think we're gonna be pretty busy this year," said Cassidy Moraida, a bartender at the Wild Goat Sports Bar and Grill. " Everyone can finally go back out to the bars with their friends and drink, and watch the game together instead of having to be stuck at home."
Florida's education system shines after shaking off COVID procedures, governor says
WASHINGTON (TND) — As students return to their classrooms, new reports show just how far behind some American kids are in terms of reading and math due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But one U.S. state is rising above the rest, performing better than many experts predicted. At a time...
