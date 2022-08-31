ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
WHEC TV-10

Missouri judge moves Greitens custody case to Texas

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A child custody case between former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens and his ex-wife has been moved to Texas. Sheena Greitens’ lawyer confirmed to the Kansas City Star Wednesday that the judge decided the case should continue in Texas, where Sheena Greitens is a public affairs professor at the University of Texas.
TEXAS STATE
WHEC TV-10

Indiana man charged with murder in Dutch soldiers’ shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A 22-year-old Indiana man was charged Thursday with murder in the fatal shooting of a Dutch soldier and the wounding of two others in downtown Indianapolis. Shamar Duncan was charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder and disorderly conduct in the shootings early Saturday, Marion...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WHEC TV-10

State opposes lawsuit to block execution of Alabama inmate

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The state asked a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by an Alabama inmate who is trying to halt his lethal injection later this month by arguing officials lost paperwork in which he selected an alternate execution method. The lawsuit by Alan Eugene Miller,...
ALABAMA STATE
WHEC TV-10

Workers at 14 Pennsylvania nursing homes go on strike

Hundreds of workers from 14 Pennsylvania nursing homes went on strike Friday after contract negotiations failed to produce a deal, frustrating state officials who recently approved an aid package meant to bolster staff recruitment and retention in the long-term care industry. About 700 unionized workers walked off the job in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Galveston, TX
Houston, TX
Cars
State
Texas State
City
Kingwood, TX
Local
Texas Government
Galveston, TX
Government
City
La Porte, TX
Houston, TX
Government
Local
Texas Cars
WHEC TV-10

Pines of Perinton tenant files lawsuit

PERINTON, N.Y. A negligence lawsuit has been filed against Winn Companies, property owners of the Pines of Perinton. The tenant who filed it says she’s had a legal battle with the company before. “This is not the first time that they’re being sued by my mom, because my dad...
PERINTON, NY
WHEC TV-10

NYS Fair butter sculpture to be recycled into energy

PAVILION, N.Y. Have you ever wondered what happens to the massive butter sculpture at the New York State Fair each year?. A Western New York farm recycles the 800 pounds of butter into energy. Noblehurst Farms in the Town of Pavilion in Genesee County will recycle all that butter into enough energy to power a home for a whole day.
PAVILION, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Davis
Person
Chris Fleming
WHEC TV-10

Former Idaho lawmaker sentenced to 20 years’ prison for rape

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A former Idaho lawmaker convicted of raping a 19-year-old legislative intern has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for the crime. Aaron von Ehlinger must serve at least eight years before he will be eligible for parole, 4th District Judge Michael Reardon said during the sentencing hearing on Wednesday.
IDAHO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy