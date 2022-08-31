Read full article on original website
Missouri judge moves Greitens custody case to Texas
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A child custody case between former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens and his ex-wife has been moved to Texas. Sheena Greitens’ lawyer confirmed to the Kansas City Star Wednesday that the judge decided the case should continue in Texas, where Sheena Greitens is a public affairs professor at the University of Texas.
Indiana man charged with murder in Dutch soldiers’ shooting
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A 22-year-old Indiana man was charged Thursday with murder in the fatal shooting of a Dutch soldier and the wounding of two others in downtown Indianapolis. Shamar Duncan was charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder and disorderly conduct in the shootings early Saturday, Marion...
State opposes lawsuit to block execution of Alabama inmate
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The state asked a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by an Alabama inmate who is trying to halt his lethal injection later this month by arguing officials lost paperwork in which he selected an alternate execution method. The lawsuit by Alan Eugene Miller,...
Workers at 14 Pennsylvania nursing homes go on strike
Hundreds of workers from 14 Pennsylvania nursing homes went on strike Friday after contract negotiations failed to produce a deal, frustrating state officials who recently approved an aid package meant to bolster staff recruitment and retention in the long-term care industry. About 700 unionized workers walked off the job in...
Pines of Perinton tenant files lawsuit
PERINTON, N.Y. A negligence lawsuit has been filed against Winn Companies, property owners of the Pines of Perinton. The tenant who filed it says she’s had a legal battle with the company before. “This is not the first time that they’re being sued by my mom, because my dad...
Sweet Pea in Rochester is among 20 finalists in competition for progressing agriculture upstate
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Plant-based kitchen Sweet Pea in Rochester is among 20 worldwide finalists in a competition to recognize businesses that have supported food production in upstate New York. The Grow-NY Food and Agriculture Business Competition aims to drive innovation in food, beverage, and agriculture across 22 upstate counties....
Volunteers put up ribbons in Brighton and Pittsford for early detection of ovarian cancer
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Volunteers put teal ribbons around the towns of Brighton and Pittsford on Thursday to raise awareness for ovarian cancer. September is ovarian cancer awareness month. Turn the Towns Teal, a national not-for-profit campaign, is encouraging people to tie teal ribbons around their properties and to keep them up all month.
NYS Fair butter sculpture to be recycled into energy
PAVILION, N.Y. Have you ever wondered what happens to the massive butter sculpture at the New York State Fair each year?. A Western New York farm recycles the 800 pounds of butter into energy. Noblehurst Farms in the Town of Pavilion in Genesee County will recycle all that butter into enough energy to power a home for a whole day.
Former Idaho lawmaker sentenced to 20 years’ prison for rape
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A former Idaho lawmaker convicted of raping a 19-year-old legislative intern has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for the crime. Aaron von Ehlinger must serve at least eight years before he will be eligible for parole, 4th District Judge Michael Reardon said during the sentencing hearing on Wednesday.
First Alert Weather: Dry & sunny today before a better chance for rain on Labor Day
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Not as cool but definitely a comfortable start to the Labor Day weekend. Temperatures this afternoon will reach the mid and upper 80s as the summer vibes continue. We will see a little more in terms of cloud cover as well, but mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are expected today before clouds increase late tonight.
