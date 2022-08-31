Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beto says Abbott is "a failed governor desperately trying to cover up the fact that he still hasn't fixed the grid."Ash JurbergTexas State
Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
Fort Worth is Going to Lower Your Property Tax by 2 CentsTom HandyFort Worth, TX
Fort Worth ISD Instituting New Security Measures for the New School YearLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Related
fox4news.com
'In God We Trust' signs at North Texas schools break the law, parents say
Parents issued cease-and-desist letters to several North Texas school districts who refused to take down "In God We Trust" signs that they say break Texas law. The parents say the "In God We Trust" signs provided to Carroll ISD, Grapevine-Colleyville ISD, Keller ISD and Mansfield ISD by conservative corporation Patriot Mobile are not in compliance with the law.
Parents threaten to sue North Texas school districts over 'In God We Trust' signs
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — North Texas school districts that accepted donated signs with the nation's motto, 'In God We Trust,' to display in their schools could soon be hit with lawsuits.A group of parents sent cease and desist letters to the Mansfield, Keller, Carroll, and Grapevine-Colleyville school districts on Friday.They want the signs taken down immediately because they say they aren't in compliance with the law.Patriot Mobile, a self-described conservative, Christian business, donated the signs in question to the North Texas school districts.The districts accepted them because of a new law that went into effect in Texas last year, requiring schools...
mansfieldisd.org
District Welcomes New Principals for 2022-23 School Year
Mansfield ISD welcomes new principals for the 2022-23 school year. Stephanie Bonneau is the new principal at Legacy High School, but for her, both the campus and MISD feel like home. Bonneau was a teacher at Legacy when the campus opened in 2007 and worked there until 2015 as an administrative intern and later as an instructional specialist.
cbs7.com
MISD holds special board meeting to discuss employment of superintendent
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Independent School District held a special board meeting tonight to discuss the employment of their superintendent. A special MISD board meeting was held after Fort Worth ISD announced Superintendent Dr. Angelica Ramsey as their finalist for superintendent of schools on Tuesday. “It’s a loss for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KIII TV3
Parents send cease-and-desist letters over 'In God We Trust' signs, saying they're not compliant with state law
SOUTHLAKE, Texas — Parents in several Tarrant County school districts served legal notices telling the districts to take down "In God We Trust" signs that allegedly violate state law and replace them with ones that are compliant, including signs with rainbow designs and Arabic writing. The parents sent cease-and-desist...
Trinity High School students return to class following potential threat, district says
EULESS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Trinity High School students have returned to class following a potential threat Thursday, HEB ISD district officials announced.The school was evacuated mid-day while Euless police investigated.Amid rumors there was a shooting at a pep rally, a district official confirmed no shooting took place. However, police took two students for questioning in regards to the threat. No one was injured in the incident and the only issue reported was a panic attack.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Schools across North Texas go on lockdown after social media fuels threat rumors | Dallas News
Schools across North Texas go on lockdown after social media fuels threat rumors. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Officials are asking the school community to...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
North Texas Artist to be Featured on the Kelly Clarkson Show
Juan Velasquez is living in his passion. “I just love art. I love doing what I do,” Velasquez said. It wasn’t until two years ago that he stepped into that passion fulltime. Wowing social media with murals of Dallas sports greats and murals celebrating lives gone too soon, like Vanessa Guillen, the 20 year soldier at Fort Hood who was killed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dallasexpress.com
Tainted IVs: Local Shuttered Clinic Linked to Troubled Anesthesiologist
A Dallas anesthesiologist with a lengthy arrest record is reportedly linked to Baylor Scott & White Surgicare North Dallas, which closed its doors this week after allegedly drug-contaminated IV bags were given to patients. Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz Jr., who is not board-certified, was subject to at least two distinct Texas...
Texas teacher accused of indecent actions with child
A Texas middle school teacher was indicted on child indecency charges, school district officials said. Anthony Nicholas Mattei, 59, was booked into the Collin County Jail on Wednesday and charged with two counts of indecency with a child, according to online booking records. Mattei is a teacher at Curtis Middle School in the Allen Independent School District, KXAS-TV reported.
Mother of teen who tried taking her life wants people to know 'there's not always signs'
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Applause filled the center of a hospital atrium as a teenage girl, her expression hiding under a mask, walked swiftly between a line of clapping doctors, nurses, chaplains and staff.Four years had passed since she had first come in, clinging to life. Now she searched for faces she recognized. Finally one of them, Marsha Hampton, who used to wake her up in the morning, broke the ice with a hug."You look….amazing," she said, pulling back from the girl to take it in. "Let me hug you one more time," she exclaimed, instantly drawing laughs.Medical staff...
dallasexpress.com
Local Woman Changes Lives with Camouflage Tattoos
A local healthcare educator uses her skills in tattooing to help people overcome the pain and anxiety of scars and extreme hair loss. When Elena Sanchez was 8 years old, her mother was diagnosed with cancer. As the primary caregiver for her brother and her mother, Elena became very passionate about helping others. When she learned about camouflage tattooing, also known as paramedical tattooing, she knew it would be a way to change people’s lives.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police, School: DA says Abilene’s mom’s allegations of teacher assaulting 5-year-old at Wylie ISD are ‘unfounded’
Editor’s Note: Click here to view the TikTok video referenced in this report. ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police and school officials are saying that the allegations an Abilene mom made in a viral video about a Wylie ISD teacher assaulting a 5-year-old boy were deemed unfounded by the District Attorney’s Office. The mom made the […]
This Texas city named in top 10 best brunch cities in America for 2022
Mimosas, eggs benedict, bacon, hash browns, more mimosas, and a good time; we all love a good brunch with friends, family or even if you're feeling frisky and flying solo dolo!
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Pastor of DFW Megachurch Steps Down Over Inappropriate Online Relationship
The pastor of a prominent Dallas-Fort Worth megachurch said he had an inappropriate online relationship with a woman and will step down from preaching and teaching. Matt Chandler, pastor of The Village Church in Flower Mound, told his congregation Sunday that the relationship was not sexual or romantic. But elders at the Southern Baptist church believed the messages exchanged over Instagram were “unguarded and unwise” and “revealed something unhealthy in me,” Chandler said.
Arlington Police Department is expanding hiring options to help with staffing
The Arlington Police Department is expanding hiring options to recruit new, quality talent. For the first time, APD will offer a 13-week Lateral Transfer Academy for current law enforcement personnel who work at outside agencies. After that program is completed, officers will complete a field training program. APD is waiving the four-year college degree requirement for applicants of this program who meet the following requirements:Candidates coming from a law enforcement agency with 100+ officers must have at least three continuous years of experience.Candidates coming from a law enforcement agency with fewer than 100 officers must have at least five continuous years of...
This Texas Suburb Is The Best In The Country For Buying A House
Six Texas cities placed in the top 10.
Click2Houston.com
Bank of America announces zero down payment, zero closing cost mortgages for first-time homebuyers in Black and Hispanic communities nationwide
Bank of America said it is now offering first-time homebuyers in a select group of cities zero down payment, zero closing cost mortgages to help grow homeownership among Black and Hispanic/Latino communities. The option will first become available in certain neighborhoods in Charlotte, Dallas, Detroit, Los Angeles and Miami. The...
Beto O’Rourke’s Wife Has A Public Instagram All About The Couple’s Family Life In West Texas
Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke's wife has an Instagram account that shows a glimpse at her life living in West Texas with her family. Amy, who shares three children with the politician, lives in El Paso, TX and a look through her social media will show you her life filled with "family fun".
After 15 Years in East Dallas’ Casa View Haven, The Only Constant is Change
This was the year it happened. Mark it down in your history books and alert the media, because 2022 was the year that Casa View, an East Dallas neighborhood that had been fighting to reinvest in itself for the better part of the last two decades, has finally arrived. How...
Comments / 0