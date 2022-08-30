Read full article on original website
Arrest Made in 15-Year-Old Murder Case of East Texas Teen, Brittany McGloneA.W. NavesDallas, TX
Bank of America Offers Zero Down Payment and Closing Costs for These Texas ResidentsTom HandyDallas, TX
It's Been One Year Since the Taliban Overtook Kabul - See How One Family Calls Texas HomeTom HandyDallas, TX
Soul-singer and music icon Erykah Badu to headline Riverfront Jazz Festival in Dallas on Labor Day WeekendJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Trinity High School Evacuated after Student Makes Bomb ThreatLarry LeaseEuless, TX
WacoTrib.com
Here’s how it’s going since Texas lifted a ban on Sunday morning beer and wine sales
A year ago, the law changed in Texas to allow stores to sell beer and wine before noon on Sundays. People who moved to the state never quite understood why grocery stores’ big, elaborate wine and beer sections were out of bounds because of the time on the clock.
fox34.com
Plano man convicted of concealing over $1 million in income from IRS
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -A Plano man was convicted at trial of concealing over $1 million in income from the IRS, announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham. After three days of trial, on Thursday, a federal jury found Raymond Griggs, 51, guilty of making a...
This Texas city named in top 10 best brunch cities in America for 2022
Mimosas, eggs benedict, bacon, hash browns, more mimosas, and a good time; we all love a good brunch with friends, family or even if you're feeling frisky and flying solo dolo!
Houston Chronicle
Are Texas parents opting out of school book fairs and social-emotional lessons?
DALLAS — Laney Hawes would never consider banning her four children from book fairs at their local school. But some of her fellow Keller, Texas, parents might — and now they have that option as Texas schools navigate heated debates over what students read. Administrators are trying to balance concerns over what’s accessible with providing resources to an entire school.
This Texas Suburb Is The Best In The Country For Buying A House
Six Texas cities placed in the top 10.
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Southlake
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. BOSTON, KERVIS LEE-DAONTA; B/M; POB: MICHIGAN; AGE: 30; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TX; OCCUPATION: CUSTOM IO/SALES;...
mansfieldisd.org
District Welcomes New Principals for 2022-23 School Year
Mansfield ISD welcomes new principals for the 2022-23 school year. Stephanie Bonneau is the new principal at Legacy High School, but for her, both the campus and MISD feel like home. Bonneau was a teacher at Legacy when the campus opened in 2007 and worked there until 2015 as an administrative intern and later as an instructional specialist.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Bank of America Launches Zero-Down Mortgages for Black, Latino Customers in Dallas
Bank of America has chosen Dallas and four other cities to pilot a new nationwide program aimed to help first-time homebuyers in Black and Latino communities. The Community Affordable Loan Solution will offer home loans with no down payment or closing costs. The program’s credit guidelines are based on factors such as timely rent, utility, phone and auto insurance payments, and it does not require mortgage insurance or a minimum credit score.
Parents send cease-and-desist letters over 'In God We Trust' signs, saying they're not compliant with state law
SOUTHLAKE, Texas — Parents in several Tarrant County school districts served legal notices telling the districts to take down "In God We Trust" signs that allegedly violate state law and replace them with ones that are compliant, including signs with rainbow designs and Arabic writing. The parents sent cease-and-desist...
cbs7.com
MISD holds special board meeting to discuss employment of superintendent
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Independent School District held a special board meeting tonight to discuss the employment of their superintendent. A special MISD board meeting was held after Fort Worth ISD announced Superintendent Dr. Angelica Ramsey as their finalist for superintendent of schools on Tuesday. “It’s a loss for...
dallasexpress.com
Local ISD Announces New Superintendent
During a special board meeting on Tuesday, the Fort Worth ISD Board of Trustees announced the lone finalist for superintendent. This move triggered the legally mandated 21-day waiting period before the selected person can step into the role. Board President Tobi Jackson explained on August 30, “We are excited to...
Report says this is the best diner in Texas
When you think about a diner you might think of simple, good, delicious, food with quality, homey service. There are also some fun names diners are called like lunch counters, snack bars, greasy spoons, hash house, and other fun ones.
These are the 10 best restaurants for fried chicken in Texas, report
"Everybody loves fried chicken and if you don't, then you're probably a vegan. Everything is bigger in the Lone Star State, and the best fried chicken in Texas is so good, it's like biting into a drumstick of heaven."
fortworthreport.org
Happy Labor Day. Here’s what average Fort Worth homeowner’s tax bill could look like in 2023
The average price of a home in Fort Worth rose to $355,000 in July, a 17.9% increase compared with July 2021. As home values rise, a patchwork of property tax rates will determine residents’ tax bills. While every taxing entity lowered or maintained their rates set in 2022, residents...
This is the best place for a cheeseburger in Texas, report says
DALLAS (KDAF) — Bun, sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, burger, cheese, burger, bun. What you just read is the description of a solid cheeseburger composition. Almost everyone can recall the greatest cheeseburger that has ever graced their tastebuds and spread the gospel on exactly where they got it, how juicy and delicious it was, and what to get to accompany this savory treat.
What’s the Deepest Lake in Texas and How Deep Is It?
Texas is home to over 7,000 different lakes, most of which are found in the central and eastern parts of the state. Only a tiny percentage of them are naturally-occurring, and it's no secret to most of us that playa lakes are the most common type here in Lubbock. The...
fortworthinc.com
City of Fort Worth on the Radar as a Hub of Economic Development
The city of Fort Worth scored high on list ranking the top economic development agencies in North Texas. The city ranked second behind the Sherman Economic Corp., according to a list compiled by the Dallas Business Journal, which ranked economic development agencies based on the value of developments in 2021. The list was released this week.
From Hair to Houses, Tarrant County Agent Brings the Style
Whether it’s styling hair or putting people in stylish homes, Monica Spence specializes in making people feel better about themselves and their lives. Monica, who is part of the Willow Park-based Spence Real Estate Agency with her husband Cliff, was a hairstylist/salon owner for 27 years. Then, in January 2020, she married Cliff, who had been in the real estate business for several years.
People Are Moving To This Texas City More Than Any Other
Move Buddha compiled a list of the top cities in Texas people are moving to.
Click2Houston.com
After a decade of hype, Dallas-Houston bullet train developer faces a leadership exodus as land acquisition slows
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Ten years ago, a company calling itself Texas Central High-Speed Railway announced plans for a trailblazing bullet train that would whisk passengers between Dallas and Houston in 90 minutes. Company leaders exuded confidence that the trains would be running up to 205 miles per hour by 2020.
