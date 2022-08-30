ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, TX

fox34.com

Plano man convicted of concealing over $1 million in income from IRS

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -A Plano man was convicted at trial of concealing over $1 million in income from the IRS, announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham. After three days of trial, on Thursday, a federal jury found Raymond Griggs, 51, guilty of making a...
PLANO, TX
Houston Chronicle

Are Texas parents opting out of school book fairs and social-emotional lessons?

DALLAS — Laney Hawes would never consider banning her four children from book fairs at their local school. But some of her fellow Keller, Texas, parents might — and now they have that option as Texas schools navigate heated debates over what students read. Administrators are trying to balance concerns over what’s accessible with providing resources to an entire school.
KELLER, TX
Texas State
Texas Business
Mansfield, TX
Mansfield, TX
Mansfield, TX
Texas Education
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Southlake

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. BOSTON, KERVIS LEE-DAONTA; B/M; POB: MICHIGAN; AGE: 30; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TX; OCCUPATION: CUSTOM IO/SALES;...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
mansfieldisd.org

District Welcomes New Principals for 2022-23 School Year

Mansfield ISD welcomes new principals for the 2022-23 school year. Stephanie Bonneau is the new principal at Legacy High School, but for her, both the campus and MISD feel like home. Bonneau was a teacher at Legacy when the campus opened in 2007 and worked there until 2015 as an administrative intern and later as an instructional specialist.
MANSFIELD, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Bank of America Launches Zero-Down Mortgages for Black, Latino Customers in Dallas

Bank of America has chosen Dallas and four other cities to pilot a new nationwide program aimed to help first-time homebuyers in Black and Latino communities. The Community Affordable Loan Solution will offer home loans with no down payment or closing costs. The program’s credit guidelines are based on factors such as timely rent, utility, phone and auto insurance payments, and it does not require mortgage insurance or a minimum credit score.
DALLAS, TX
cbs7.com

MISD holds special board meeting to discuss employment of superintendent

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Independent School District held a special board meeting tonight to discuss the employment of their superintendent. A special MISD board meeting was held after Fort Worth ISD announced Superintendent Dr. Angelica Ramsey as their finalist for superintendent of schools on Tuesday. “It’s a loss for...
MIDLAND, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local ISD Announces New Superintendent

During a special board meeting on Tuesday, the Fort Worth ISD Board of Trustees announced the lone finalist for superintendent. This move triggered the legally mandated 21-day waiting period before the selected person can step into the role. Board President Tobi Jackson explained on August 30, “We are excited to...
FORT WORTH, TX
KDAF

Report says this is the best diner in Texas

When you think about a diner you might think of simple, good, delicious, food with quality, homey service. There are also some fun names diners are called like lunch counters, snack bars, greasy spoons, hash house, and other fun ones.
TEXAS STATE
CW33

This is the best place for a cheeseburger in Texas, report says

DALLAS (KDAF) — Bun, sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, burger, cheese, burger, bun. What you just read is the description of a solid cheeseburger composition. Almost everyone can recall the greatest cheeseburger that has ever graced their tastebuds and spread the gospel on exactly where they got it, how juicy and delicious it was, and what to get to accompany this savory treat.
TEXAS STATE
fortworthinc.com

City of Fort Worth on the Radar as a Hub of Economic Development

The city of Fort Worth scored high on list ranking the top economic development agencies in North Texas. The city ranked second behind the Sherman Economic Corp., according to a list compiled by the Dallas Business Journal, which ranked economic development agencies based on the value of developments in 2021. The list was released this week.
FORT WORTH, TX
CandysDirt

From Hair to Houses, Tarrant County Agent Brings the Style

Whether it’s styling hair or putting people in stylish homes, Monica Spence specializes in making people feel better about themselves and their lives. Monica, who is part of the Willow Park-based Spence Real Estate Agency with her husband Cliff, was a hairstylist/salon owner for 27 years. Then, in January 2020, she married Cliff, who had been in the real estate business for several years.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

After a decade of hype, Dallas-Houston bullet train developer faces a leadership exodus as land acquisition slows

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Ten years ago, a company calling itself Texas Central High-Speed Railway announced plans for a trailblazing bullet train that would whisk passengers between Dallas and Houston in 90 minutes. Company leaders exuded confidence that the trains would be running up to 205 miles per hour by 2020.
HOUSTON, TX

