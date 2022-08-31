Read full article on original website
u.today
Cardano Sets New Milestone in Native Tokens Issued Following On-chain Growth in August
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
blockchain.news
Former Binance Labs Head Bill Qian Joins Cypher Capital as Chairman
Dubai-based cryptocurrency investment firm Cypher Capital has hired former Binance Labs head, Bill Qian, as its chairman, according to a report from The Information. Cypher Capital is a UAE-based venture capital firm that primarily focuses on investing in Token, blockchain and digital asset-related projects. Qian will oversee the management and...
blockchain.news
Brazilian Crypto Firm 2TM Announces Second Round of 15% Layoffs
2TM - the Brazilian startup that owns the Mercado Bitcoin cryptocurrency exchange - announced Thursday that it will lay off 15% of its workforce, or about 100 employees. This is the second round of layoffs at 2TM as the company had already laid off more than 80 jobs in June as part of a cost-cutting plan due to intensive bearish market fears.
CoinDesk
Crypto Developer Brothers Leave VC Firm After CoinDesk Exposé; Coinbase Price Bug Exploit
"The Hash" team discusses today's top stories including the fate of two crypto developer brothers who boosted their once-mighty stablecoin exchange Saber using a web of secret identities. Plus, Coinbase users in the Eastern European country of Georgia were able to exploit a price bug that allowed them to cash out their holdings for 100 times the exchange rate.
dailyhodl.com
Top Strategist at $1,300,000,000 Crypto Fund Says Bitcoin (BTC) Could Explode Over 2,200% – Here’s His Timeline
The chief investment officer of crypto asset manager Bitwise Investments is unveiling his massive price target for Bitcoin (BTC) despite the ongoing bear market. In a new Stansberry Research interview, Bitwise executive Matt Hougan says that Bitcoin could rally by over 2,273% from its current price of $21,062 as he believes BTC will come close to gold’s market capitalization of more than $11 trillion.
u.today
Shiba Inu’s BONE Surges 130%, JPMorgan Says You Should Sell Your Crypto, SHIB Metaverse Crucial Upgrade Revealed: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
The last days of summer were rich with crypto events. Take a look at the most important of them with U.Today’s top four news stories. As per Bloomberg’s recent report, JPMorgan’s chief global strategist David Kelly stated that investors should get rid of their crypto stashes. He believes that the Fed’s hawkishness will cause more problems for digital assets. Kelly is also bearish on large-cap tech stocks. This year, Bitcoin has traded alongside with the heavily tech-weighted Nasdaq 100 index, failing to serve as an inflation hedge. At the moment of publication, the first cryptocurrency is changing hands at $20,315, down almost 6% over the past week. Bitcoin took a sharp nose dive after Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole conference, in which he said that the central bank would continue its aggressive campaign.
Coinbase says exchange will ‘evaluate any potential forks’ post-Ethereum ‘merge’
As Ethereum approaches its highly anticipated “merge” upgrade, the prospect of a fork becomes more likely—even if its odds for success are slim. Recently, exchanges have stated they will consider listing forked tokens. Among them is Coinbase. In an updated blog post on Thursday, Coinbase said it...
u.today
XRP, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Futures Now Supported by Indian Crypto Exchange Bitbns
Indian crypto exchange Bitbns has announced that it now allows users to trade futures in Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dogecoin (DOGE) and XRP. It also offers trading via Tether (USDT) margined perpetual swaps in a slew of other cryptocurrencies, including Solana (SOL), Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA), Polygon (MATIC) and the native BNS token.
cryptoglobe.com
Crypto Community Sees $XRP Price Explode Upward in September, Data Shows
The cryptocurrency community is predicting that the price of $XRP will explode upward to end the month of September at $0.4917, which would mean the cryptocurrency’s price would rise 51.3% from its current $0.324 level. The figures come from CoinMarketCap’s price estimate feature, which saw over 1,200 users predict...
TechCrunch
Nigerian YC-backed startup Anchor comes out of stealth with $1M+ to scale its banking-as-a-service platform
Amplify was another payment platform that launched during that period. However, it differentiated itself by committing to payments on social media platforms, which Nigerian digital bank Carbon was interested in when it acquired the startup in 2019. At the time, the startup’s co-founder and CEO, Segun Adeyemi, said that he...
Andreessen Horowitz Leads Licensing Charge to Protect NFT Market
The ownership rights transferred with many nonfungible token (NFT) collections are so vague and poorly written that the finality of any transaction involving them, along with any certainty about what rights were transferred, is often left in doubt. This is why it should matter to anyone considering creating, selling, reselling...
blockchain.news
Wave Financial Acquires Swiss-based Criptonite Asset Management
Wave Financial LLC (Wave), a US-based regulated digital asset investment management firm, announced on Thursday that it has acquired a minority stake in FINMA-regulated Swiss-based crypto investment manager Criptonite Asset Management. This is the first step of a planned full acquisition, expected to be completed by the end of 2022,...
Motley Fool
Amazon, Microsoft, and Alphabet Have Partnered With This AI Stock. Is It a Buy?
C3.ai is blazing a trail in an industry it helped to establish. The company has attracted some of the largest organizations in the world as both customers and partners. C3.ai's growth might be slow this fiscal year due to economic challenges, but it's eyeing a $596 billion opportunity by 2025.
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whale Abruptly Moves Over $102,000,000 in ETH – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Heading
A crypto whale just transferred 64,000 Ethereum (ETH) worth over a hundred million dollars to an unknown wallet. According to blockchain tracking platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed crypto holder transferred $102,134,766 worth of ETH to an unknown address that still holds the transferred assets at time of writing. Ethereum network...
Crypto.Com Emerges As The 37th Firm To Bag A Crypto License From The U.K. FCA
Britain’s top financial regulator has approved Crypto.com as a registered crypto business. The FCA’s regulatory green light allows the crypto exchange to offer digital asset services in the U.K. under domestic financial laws. Authorities previously announced intentions to position the U.K. as a cryptocurrency hub. CEO Kris Marszalek...
CoinDesk
BlackRock to Use Kraken Subsidiary for Crypto Offering
BlackRock (BLK), which is the world's largest asset manager, will use crypto exchange Kraken's CF Benchmarks’ bitcoin index for its new crypto offering. Last month, BlackRock teamed up with Coinbase (COIN), another crypto exchange, to make bitcoin directly available to its institutional clients. Shortly after, BlackRock launched a spot bitcoin private trust for U.S.-based institutional investors.
u.today
Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin Says He Knew That Bull Market Would End
In a recent interview with Noah Smith, Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin claims that he knew that the cryptocurrency bull market would eventually come to an end. Many people thought that high prices were the “new normal,” but Buterin knew that the bubble would pop. Buterin claims that the...
CNBC
Bitcoin has crashed 68% from its peak — but one bull says the latest crypto winter is a 'warm winter'
Digital currency prices have crashed massively since their peak in November sparking a new "crypto winter" — a period of prolonged depressed prices. But Edith Yeung, a general partner at Race Capital, said it will be a "warm winter" because it will push out people from the industry who were there for short-term gain.
investing.com
Potential Bitcoin price double-bottom could spark BTC rally to $30K despite ‘extreme fear’
Potential Bitcoin price double-bottom could spark BTC rally to $30K despite ‘extreme fear’. The conflicting upside signal comes from a potential double-bottom pattern on Bitcoin’s longer-timeframe charts against the United States dollar. Double-bottoms are bullish reversal patterns that resemble the letter W due to two lows and a change in direction from downside to upside.
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Asset Exchange Bybit Supports Fiat Deposits Across Europe with Fintech TrueLayer
TrueLayer, which claims to be one of Europe’s leading open banking platforms, announces its collaboration with Bybit, the “third-most visited” cryptocurrency exchange in the world. Bybit was established in 2018 as a crypto derivatives trading platform “where retail investors and traders could benefit from an ultra-fast matching...
