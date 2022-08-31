Read full article on original website
Red Wings Should Trade for Rangers’ Nils Lundqvist
According to Larry Brooks of the New York Post, the New York Rangers are actively looking to trade “frustrated” defenseman Nils Lundkvist:. The Rangers are engaged in an accelerated effort to trade Nils Lundkvist after being notified that the 22-year-old Swedish defenseman is unlikely to report to camp in the absence of a deal, The Post has been told by multiple sources.
What makes Sam Steel so interesting to the Wild?
The Wild were connected to their latest free-agent signing since July, so why all the hype?
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS: RANKING THE TOP-TEN PROSPECTS IN THEIR SYSTEM
Rookie tournaments and training camps around the National Hockey League are set to get underway in about two weeks from now. That means it's time to take a look at the top-ten prospects on each of the 32 teams. Multiple different sources use different criteria for their rankings as to...
Zac Jones already in New York for Rangers training camp
Zac Jones is currently in New York training with a small group of players in preparation for Rangers training camp in the coming weeks. “Zac has been thrilled with his first two pro stints with the organization,” his agent Shawn Hunwick told Forever Blueshirts. “Zac is already back in New York preparing for the season with a small group of players.”
Avs D-man Erik Johnson invites Coloradans to meet him with Stanley Cup
It's getting closer to hockey season, and our Colorado Avalanche are still the keepers of the Stanley Cup. As the excitement builds up for our favorite players to step out on the ice, there's another opportunity for Avs fans to get closer to Stanley than one might normally. Stanley Cup champion Avs defenseman Erik Johnson tweeted he will be accompanying the Cup on Saturday at the Avalanche practice facility in Centennial. He had initially said he would hold the gathering at a park in Cherry Hills Village.Johnson made it known he wants to continue the celebration as the Cup champs with fans who can join him in the Denver metro area. He tweeted the meetup is set to go from 12-12:30 p.m. at the Family Sports Center, located at 6901 South Peoria Street. Further details about this whim celebration were not available in the tweet or, after checking, on the Colorado Avalanche website. As with any player's day with the Cup, we expect Stanley's longtime keeper, Phil Pritchard, will also be present, along with possible friends and family of Johnson. RELATED: Where is it now? Follow the Stanley Cup as it travels the world with Colorado Avalanche players
Devils on Right Track to Becoming Next Avalanche
The NHL has historically proven to be a copycat league. Every spring, the Stanley Cup is lifted, and 31 general managers and coaches begin taking notes to see what they can learn and adapt to their own team. The New Jersey Devils are a team that is following the Colorado Avalanche’s blueprint and are slowly working towards becoming legitimate playoff contenders.
Will the Gophers land 6-foot-10 Lakeville forward Nolan Winter?
The son of Trevor Winter, who played for the 1997 Final Four team, can shoot the lights out.
MacDermid takes Stanley Cup to massive beach party in Ontario
Avalanche defenseman brings trophy to hometown to show off for fans. The Stanley Cup went back to the beach. Colorado Avalanche defenseman Kurtis MacDermid had his day with the Cup this week and attended a massive beach party on a beautiful summer day. MacDermid had the trophy in his hometown...
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS: RANKING THE TOP-TEN PROSPECTS IN THEIR SYSTEM
Rookie tournaments and training camps around the National Hockey League are set to get underway in about two weeks from now. That means it's time to take a look at the top-ten prospects on each of the 32 teams. Multiple different sources use different criteria for their rankings as to...
