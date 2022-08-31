SISKIYOU COUNTY -- A large, fast-moving wildfire burning near the town of Weed in Siskiyou County has burned more than 3,900 acres. It is 20 percent contained, as of Saturday morning.The so-called Mill Fire was first reported shortly before 1 p.m. Friday and quickly exploded to 2,581 acres, according to reports on social media. The Zonehaven website shows a large area of Siskiyou County east of I-5 under evacuation orders. The communities of Weed, Lake Shastina and Edgewood are all impacted.A large animal/livestock evacuation site has been established at 250 Sharps Road in Yreka.Highway 97 remains closed from the junction of...

SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO