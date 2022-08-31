Read full article on original website
Rapidly spreading "Mill" wildfire near Weed in Siskiyou County now 20% contained
SISKIYOU COUNTY -- A large, fast-moving wildfire burning near the town of Weed in Siskiyou County has burned more than 3,900 acres. It is 20 percent contained, as of Saturday morning.The so-called Mill Fire was first reported shortly before 1 p.m. Friday and quickly exploded to 2,581 acres, according to reports on social media. The Zonehaven website shows a large area of Siskiyou County east of I-5 under evacuation orders. The communities of Weed, Lake Shastina and Edgewood are all impacted.A large animal/livestock evacuation site has been established at 250 Sharps Road in Yreka.Highway 97 remains closed from the junction of...
Lawsuit claims Shasta Co. officers seized girl's pet goat, county fair had it slaughtered
Cedar the goat became a beloved addition to the family of Jessica Long, whose daughter became attached to the animal after months of raising it as part of the 4-H youth program.
Cooling centers to open in Shasta County this weekend
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Two places are opening as cooling centers over the holiday weekend in Shasta County as the heat wave continues. The Redding Library at 1100 Parkview Ave. and the Anderson Library at 3200 W. Center St. will be open Saturday through Monday. Each library will have outlets,...
Thousands told to flee 3 towns ahead of fast Northern California fire
WEED, Calif. (AP) — A fast-moving fire in Northern California threatened hundreds of homes Friday and authorities ordered at least 5,000 residents across three communities to leave immediately. Residents of the towns of Weed, Lake Shastina and Edgewood in Siskiyou County were told to evacuate after the blaze spread in hot and windy conditions to […]
Mill Fire burns 2,580 acres in Siskiyou County, multiple homes destroyed
WEED, Calif. - 6:52 p.m. UPDATE - CAL FIRE is reporting that the Mill Fire is 2,580 acres in size and officials said there is still no containment. Though some media outlets are reporting injuries, CAL FIRE said they do not have information to release about injuries at this time.
In The Midst Of A City-Wide Shelter Crisis Redding Must Enforce Its Illegal Camping Ordinance Very Carefully.
Over the last two weeks, the Redding Police Department (RPD) has moved numerous unhoused community members from encampments inside Redding’s Nur Pon Open Space and out into the surrounding community. The recreational area, located along the Sacramento River off Cypress Avenue in Redding, was formerly known as Henderson Open...
Updates: Large wildfire erupts near Weed; evacuations in place and California highway closed
Carrick, a town of about 150 people on the east side of Highway 97 between Weed and Lake Shastina, was also ordered to evacuate shortly after 3 p.m. Several homes and buildings were destroyed in the Lincoln Heights neighborhood in north Weed. By 3:30 p.m. the fire appeared to be burning in the hills east of Edgewood, north of Weed.
Wanted: Shasta County Employees. Must Ignore Pirates, Gangplanks; Expect Sharks, Shipwrecks
From a distance the ship known as Shasta County Government looks attractive enough. It’s big. It’s strong. It’s also the county’s largest employer, with more than 1880 souls paid to serve and protect Shasta County citizens. The Shasta County Government ship is moored in ultra-conservative northern California, surrounded by natural beauty galore: mountains, trails, a river, lakes and forests.
Highway 32 reopens at Butte/Tehama County Line after fuel tanker crash
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - UPDATED 7:25 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, 2022 - Highway 32 has reopened after being closed most of the day Friday due to an overturned fuel tanker at the Butte/Tehama Line. According to the CAL FIRE Butte Unit, the crash caused a "relatively small amount of diesel...
Mayor of Weed, California, says multiple homes have been destroyed in fire that started at lumber mill Friday afternoon
WEED, Calif. (AP) — Mayor of Weed, California, says multiple homes have been destroyed in fire that started at lumber mill Friday afternoon.
10 ounces of fentanyl located during Redding traffic stop
REDDING, Calif. - Redding Police Department’s Bike Team located 10 ounces of fentanyl during a search on Thursday. According to the Redding Police Department, the bike team began an investigation in July into a person who they said was delivering fentanyl into downtown and surrounding areas. Investigators identified 34-year-old...
Two Separate Highway 299 Traffic Crashes Cause Fatalities
Two Fatal Traffic Crashes Occur on Same Day Along Highway 299. Two people killed in separate traffic crashes recently along Highway 299 on the same day have been identified by authorities. In the first incident that day, a Hayfork resident, Michael Merlyn Mead, age 69, died after colliding with a semi near John F. Kennedy Memorial Drive off Highway 299 around noon after the driver reportedly crossed into oncoming traffic. As a result, the semi’s gas tank was ruptured, and both vehicles burned. The resulting blaze started the Kennedy fire, which burned 45 acres.
RFD: Homeless-related fire burns where goats recently grazed
REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Fire Department was able to contain a vegetation fire early Thursday morning. The fire broke out off Lost Lane and Market Street in an area where goats had recently grazed and reduced vegetation. Crews contained the fire to about ¼ of an acre despite the...
‘A perfect storm of bad’: Report finds incarceration rates highest among rural Californians
A new report from a prisoners’ advocacy group finds Kings and Shasta counties have the state’s highest rates of residents incarcerated for crimes.
8 cited, none arrested during DUI and driver’s license checkpoint in Anderson Friday
ANDERSON, Calif. - The Anderson Police Department, with help from the Redding Police Department and Shasta County Sheriff’s Office conducted a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint on Friday. The checkpoint was from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at North Street and Riverside Avenue. The Anderson Police Department says...
Felon arrested in Redding Saturday for being in possession of drug paraphernalia and gun
REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Police Department says that a man was arrested in Redding on Saturday at 9 a.m. for being in possession of a gun and drug paraphernalia. After seeing drug paraphernalia in James Jackson’s, 62, of Montgomery Creek, vehicle, officers began searching the car. During the...
Missing Woman Possibly Last Seen Near Buckhorn Summit
The Eureka Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 60-yearold missing female, Rebecca Ann Tatro (aka Rebecca Fuller, Rebecca Daignault, Rebecca Capoeman). Rebecca is believed to have been traveling to Redding, CA from Eureka, CA on or around August 22, 2022. She was possibly seen around that date on Highway 299 in the area of Buckhorn Summit.
Anderson police starting holiday weekend with DUI checkpoint
ANDERSON, Calif. — Friday night, the Anderson Police Department will be conducting a DUI and Driver’s License Check Point at an undisclosed location in the City of Anderson. DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on data showing incidents of impaired driving-related crashes. The primary purpose of DUI checkpoints...
David Brown Dies in Pedestrian Accident on Happy Valley Road [Redding, CA]
The deadly incident happened around 5:30 a.m. on Highway 273, per initial reports. Furthermore, according to the California Highway Patrol, a southbound vehicle struck a pedestrian walking in traffic for reasons unknown. Unfortunately, 32-year-old Brown sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators said two other vehicles...
Kevin Burgess Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Highway 36 [Shasta County, CA]
51-Year-Old Rider Fatally Injured in Motorcycle Accident near Platina. The fatal accident occurred shortly before 4:00 p.m., just west of Platina. According to the California Highway Patrol, the rider of a motorcycle lost control on a curve and veered off the roadway, before striking a nearby tree. Due to the...
