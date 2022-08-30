Read full article on original website
The Best Seafood Restaurants in Virginia Beach (Opinion)Terry MansfieldVirginia Beach, VA
34 Fun Fall 2022 Activities in Virginia BeachScott Westfall CGP Real EstateVirginia Beach, VA
Explore the World—Virginia Beach Guide: Budget Activities to TryAlisha StarrVirginia Beach, VA
A New Way to Manage Short-Term Rentals in Virginia BeachScott Westfall CGP Real EstateVirginia Beach, VA
Lori Ann Talens the Virginia Beach coupon fraud mastermind will be featured on The Con Thursday night on ABCCheryl E PrestonVirginia Beach, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Bacon’s Castle announces special Modern Day event
September 10 will be a special day at Bacon’s Castle, and according to Site Coordinator Carol Wiedel it will provide a great opportunity to share stories and information relating to the site during modern times. “We know there are a lot of people in area who have connections here,”...
The Best Seafood Restaurants in Virginia Beach (Opinion)
Virginia Beach is world-famous for its seafood, with numerous outstanding seafood restaurants. Chef frying fish.Image by Clker-Free-Vector-Images/Pixabay. Virginia Beach is a top contender for the crown if you're looking for the best seafood. The finest seafood restaurants in Virginia Beach serve a variety of fresh catches, from the traditional to the exotic. So, if you'd like some of the best seafood Va Beach has to offer, be sure to check out these restaurants:
coastalvirginiamag.com
Fall for Family Fun
Come September, Coastal Virginia is in its prime. We are passed the sweltering heat of mid-summer, but not quite in the blistering winds of winter. Our autumn is temperate and flush with fall foliage, thus making it the perfect time to explore the bounty of our region’s outdoor spaces.
coastalvirginiamag.com
Wild About Local Spots for Wings
Coastal Virginia has a thing for wings—saucy, spicy or crispy, we love them all. Even during a national chicken wing shortage, the demand for wings never stopped growing. Over Super Bowl weekend alone, Americans consume more than 1.4 billion wings, according to the National Chicken Council, making football and chicken wings an unbeatable combination.
WAVY News 10
Furniture That Fits Your Life
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If you’re looking for furniture that fits your life, you may want to check out the newest furniture store in Hampton Roads. Located in the heart of Great Bridge, Casual Home Furniture is both family and veteran owned and they offer comfortable furniture that fits all your needs. Take advantage of their Grand Opening Labor Day Sale going on now!
Mary W. Jackson Center set to open Sept. 17 in Hampton
Opening day will kick off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and will follow with special activities until 3 p.m. such as tours, food, and entertainment.
James City County plans Harvest Festival for Sept. 17
JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — Bluegrass music, hayrides and "scarecrow stuffing" mark the return of James City County's Harvest Festival. This year, the free festival will be held on Sept. 17 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bring $5 to park your car, though. Down at the Chickahominy Riverfront...
outerbanksvoice.com
Long-time local deejay Mark Johnston perished in Currituck crash
The person who perished in the Currituck County vehicular crash on Sept. 1 was Mark Johnston, a beloved veteran deejay, best known as ‘Marko in the Morning” on East Carolina Radio’s 102.5 The Shark. This brief tribute (with more to come) was posted on the night of...
Paradise Ocean Club in Hampton to close after Labor Day weekend
Paradise Ocean Club at Fort Monroe has announced they are closing permanently, but has created a petition to combat the closure.
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Free Movies at the Row!
Sept.16 – Encanto. Visit CityCenterAtOysterPoint.com for more information about “Movies at the Row” and other events happening at Oyster Point.
Inside Nova
Five homes with ocean and bay views in Virginia Beach
We've decided to go beachy for Labor Day weekend. Take a look at five Virginia Beach homes with breathtaking views of the Atlantic Ocean and Chespeake Bay.
1K Shoes for 1K Smiles hosts back-to-school giveaway
Lizetta McKesson, the founder of 1,000 shoes for 1,000 smiles, is helping families in need. The nonprofit is giving away new shoes for free, as students head back to class.
Beloved businesses at Buckroe Shopping Center in Hampton ruined by fire
HAMPTON, Va. — A Hampton community is heartbroken after a fire tore through multiple businesses Wednesday at the Buckroe Shopping Center. Several eyewitnesses send videos to 13News Now that captured the flames and plumes of smoke coming from a section of the strip mall. A total of four storefronts...
City closings, schedule changes for Labor Day 2022
Cities and county offices and organizations in the region are closing in observance of Labor Day on September 5, 2022.
coastalvirginiamag.com
Ready, Set, Glow on Elizabeth River Trail
Norfolk’s popular Elizabeth River Trail, the 10.5 mile, mixed-use trail that winds through businesses, historic attractions and 28 neighborhoods, is about to glow up. The Elizabeth River Trail Foundation recently broke ground on its on its newest amenity, The Glowline, at Jeff Robertson Park. This first-of-its-kind on the East...
They battled leukemia together, and are now cancer free. Now, two Hampton Roads kids have their dream trip of going to Disney.
NORFOLK, Va. — Life should be easy at a young age. And life is the way it should be for 6-year-old Cameron Gular when Legos are his biggest worry. "Very social, social butterfly. Never met a stranger. Goes up to everyone and says hi how are you," Cameron's mother, Catherin Gular told 13News Now.
Owner of Paradise Ocean Club says the closure was “done deliberately”
Baxter Simmons, the owner of Paradise Ocean Club, told 10 On Your Side he was blindsided on Thursday. The National Park Service told Simmons he had to shut down Paradise Ocean Club.
NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic hosting career fair in Chesapeake Sept. 9
According to a press release, the career fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Chesapeake Conference Center, located at 700 Conference Drive.
WAVY News 10
Meals on Wheels Needs Your Help
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Meals on Wheels of Virginia Beach needs your help to continue serving the community. Visit their website to learn more!
Virginia Beach teacher prepares for upcoming school year
Virginia Beach teachers prepare for upcoming school year
