Hampton, VA

emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Bacon’s Castle announces special Modern Day event

September 10 will be a special day at Bacon’s Castle, and according to Site Coordinator Carol Wiedel it will provide a great opportunity to share stories and information relating to the site during modern times. “We know there are a lot of people in area who have connections here,”...
SURRY, VA
Terry Mansfield

The Best Seafood Restaurants in Virginia Beach (Opinion)

Virginia Beach is world-famous for its seafood, with numerous outstanding seafood restaurants. Chef frying fish.Image by Clker-Free-Vector-Images/Pixabay. Virginia Beach is a top contender for the crown if you're looking for the best seafood. The finest seafood restaurants in Virginia Beach serve a variety of fresh catches, from the traditional to the exotic. So, if you'd like some of the best seafood Va Beach has to offer, be sure to check out these restaurants:
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
coastalvirginiamag.com

Fall for Family Fun

Come September, Coastal Virginia is in its prime. We are passed the sweltering heat of mid-summer, but not quite in the blistering winds of winter. Our autumn is temperate and flush with fall foliage, thus making it the perfect time to explore the bounty of our region’s outdoor spaces.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
coastalvirginiamag.com

Wild About Local Spots for Wings

Coastal Virginia has a thing for wings—saucy, spicy or crispy, we love them all. Even during a national chicken wing shortage, the demand for wings never stopped growing. Over Super Bowl weekend alone, Americans consume more than 1.4 billion wings, according to the National Chicken Council, making football and chicken wings an unbeatable combination.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Furniture That Fits Your Life

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If you’re looking for furniture that fits your life, you may want to check out the newest furniture store in Hampton Roads. Located in the heart of Great Bridge, Casual Home Furniture is both family and veteran owned and they offer comfortable furniture that fits all your needs. Take advantage of their Grand Opening Labor Day Sale going on now!
CHESAPEAKE, VA
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Free Movies at the Row!

Sept.16 – Encanto. Visit CityCenterAtOysterPoint.com for more information about “Movies at the Row” and other events happening at Oyster Point.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
coastalvirginiamag.com

Ready, Set, Glow on Elizabeth River Trail

Norfolk’s popular Elizabeth River Trail, the 10.5 mile, mixed-use trail that winds through businesses, historic attractions and 28 neighborhoods, is about to glow up. The Elizabeth River Trail Foundation recently broke ground on its on its newest amenity, The Glowline, at Jeff Robertson Park. This first-of-its-kind on the East...
NORFOLK, VA

