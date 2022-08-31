Read full article on original website
NC man killed in parking spot dispute at Walmart; suspected driver charged with felony hit-and-run
The deadly hit-and-run crash happened Thursday evening in parking lot of Walmart on Thunder Road in Concord, NC, police said.
‘Tried to shoot me’: Gastonia police look for man accused of shooting at another car
GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia police are asking for help finding a man who is accused of firing shots at another car last week. Gaston County Reporter Ken Lemon spoke to a person who was in the car the suspect shot at a gas station on Cox Road. Johnny Roberts told Lemon this all started as an argument.
Lancaster woman struck in leg by gunfire; suspect being sought
LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect is being sought after a woman was struck in the leg by gunfire, Lancaster Police said Saturday. Officers responded to an area medical center around 5 a.m. Saturday regarding a woman who arrived with a gunshot wound to the leg. An initial investigation revealed the shooting occurred […]
Man charged in deadly hit-and-run in Concord parking lot
Three guns were found at three different Rock Hill schools this week. Driver sentenced after causing crash that killed 5 people. Dakeia Charles was sentenced to at least 20 years in prison after he caused an accident that killed five people in 2020. CMS parents and staff review the first...
Police: 18-year-old dead, two others hurt in Gastonia shooting Friday night
GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department is investigating shootings that left an 18-year-old dead Friday night and two others hurt. Police say a 18-year-old, 19-year-old and 27-year-old were all shot outside in the 200 block of North King Street. Omar Hardin, 18 of Gastonia, later died at the hospital and was the only one to be pronounced deceased. Their identity has not been released.
One dead in 3-vehicle collision on Interstate 77 in York County, officials say
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — One person has died after a three-vehicle collision that occurred on Interstate 77, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said they responded for traffic control shortly before 9 p.m. At the scene, they found a pickup truck and two SUVs that had...
Gastonia Police: Man Wanted For Purchasing $240 Worth Of Items With Stolen Credit Card
GASTONIA, N.C. — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who used a stolen credit card to purchase $240 worth of merchandise at stores in Gastonia. Detectives say a woman accidentally left her credit card on top of a gas pump on N. Chester Street in Gastonia when the card was stolen.
Chesterfield County man admits to using information from stolen mail to steal millions
CHESTERFIELD, S.C. — A Chesterfield County man is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to using information from stolen meal to steal or attempt to steal more than a million dollars from multiple victims. The man referred to himself and his girlfriend as the “modern-day Bonnie and Clyde.”. Michael...
Gaston County Mugshots September 2nd
The mugshots for Gaston County Friday, September 2nd. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Questions remain after parking spot battle at Concord Walmart turns lethal
Investigators say, Leon Fortner, 55, went up to Anthoney Amey, 19, who was in his car, to try and settle a dispute over the parking space, and that's when tensions erupted.
Person killed over Concord Walmart parking spot dispute, suspect arrested: police
Anthony Amey was charged with felony hit-and-run. Person killed over Concord Walmart parking spot dispute, …. QC Checklist: Mad Miles Run Club running laps through …. Find A Fugitive: Suspects wanted in east Charlotte …. Construction crew misses out on free party by local …. ‘Charlotte is in my DNA’:...
1 killed, 2 hospitalized in Gastonia shooting
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A teen was killed and two others were hospitalized in a shooting Friday night in Gastonia, Gastonia Police said Saturday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 9:50 p.m. Friday near 200 N. King Street. 18-year-old Gastonia resident Omar Hardin was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was […]
License plate mismatch turns into frustration for Huntersville woman who parked at Music Factory
CHARLOTTE — A Huntersville woman who attended a show at the AvidXchange Music Factory says she was issued a $75 parking ticket even though she paid for her parking spot at the venue’s designated lot. It all stems from a disagreement over a license plate. Hillary Walker went...
Driver who caused crash that killed 5 in Belmont pleads guilty, sentenced to 20 years
BELMONT, N.C. (WBTV) - A man charged in a Belmont crash that killed five people on I-485 in 2020, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison, the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office announced. Dakeia Charles, 26, pleaded guilty to five counts of second-degree murder, assault with a deadly...
2 suspects ID'd, 3rd suspect remains hospitalized in Concord Mills mall shooting
Police have released the identities of two of the three suspects involved in a credit card theft turned officer-involved shooting Wednesday at Concord Mills mall. LATEST AT QCNEWS.COM.
County Crime Report: Sept. 2
ROCKINGHAM — At 8:06 a.m., deputies responded to an ATM on Bear Branch Road following a report of a suspect withdrawing $2,100 from a victim. The case is active. ROCKINGHAM — At 6:20 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Sedgefield Road following a report of a lost or stolen 10mm Glock handgun and F & N 5/7 handgun, both valued at $600. The case is active.
Fort Mill neighbors fight to own backyard chickens
The family received a letter in the mail saying they had 15 days to remove the chickens since they violated the ordinance. It said they would have a chance to appeal the notice, but the family was never given that option.
Crash brings traffic to standstill on I-85 north in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE, N.C. — The Friday morning commute was at a standstill for more than two hours in Cherokee County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported a crash at 7:40 a.m. at mile marker 92. The backup stretched for up to eight miles from Highway 11 to Exit 95, or...
1 killed after pickup towing a trailer overturns on I-77
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The driver of a pickup truck towing a trailer was killed when their vehicle overturned causing a collision on I-77 Friday night, according to the South Carolina State Highway Patrol. Troopers responded to calls regarding the accident around 8:30 p.m. Friday on I-77 southbound, about a half-mile from […]
Charlotte DOT worker charged after fatal crash leaves 1 dead
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A crash involving a Charlotte Department of Transportation (CDOT) employee and a motorcyclist that left the latter dead has resulted in charges filed against the CDOT driver. On Monday, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced that Morris Massalay, 68, will be charged in connection with a crash...
