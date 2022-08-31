ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
WBTV

Man charged in deadly hit-and-run in Concord parking lot

Three guns were found at three different Rock Hill schools this week. Driver sentenced after causing crash that killed 5 people. Dakeia Charles was sentenced to at least 20 years in prison after he caused an accident that killed five people in 2020. CMS parents and staff review the first...
CONCORD, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lancaster County, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Lancaster County, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Police: 18-year-old dead, two others hurt in Gastonia shooting Friday night

GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department is investigating shootings that left an 18-year-old dead Friday night and two others hurt. Police say a 18-year-old, 19-year-old and 27-year-old were all shot outside in the 200 block of North King Street. Omar Hardin, 18 of Gastonia, later died at the hospital and was the only one to be pronounced deceased. Their identity has not been released.
GASTONIA, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sundress#Gas Station#Caught On Camera
Fox 46 Charlotte

1 killed, 2 hospitalized in Gastonia shooting

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A teen was killed and two others were hospitalized in a shooting Friday night in Gastonia, Gastonia Police said Saturday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 9:50 p.m. Friday near 200 N. King Street. 18-year-old Gastonia resident Omar Hardin was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Richmond County Daily Journal

County Crime Report: Sept. 2

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:06 a.m., deputies responded to an ATM on Bear Branch Road following a report of a suspect withdrawing $2,100 from a victim. The case is active. ROCKINGHAM — At 6:20 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Sedgefield Road following a report of a lost or stolen 10mm Glock handgun and F & N 5/7 handgun, both valued at $600. The case is active.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
fox46.com

Fort Mill neighbors fight to own backyard chickens

The family received a letter in the mail saying they had 15 days to remove the chickens since they violated the ordinance. It said they would have a chance to appeal the notice, but the family was never given that option.
FORT MILL, SC
Fox 46 Charlotte

1 killed after pickup towing a trailer overturns on I-77

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The driver of a pickup truck towing a trailer was killed when their vehicle overturned causing a collision on I-77 Friday night, according to the South Carolina State Highway Patrol. Troopers responded to calls regarding the accident around 8:30 p.m. Friday on I-77 southbound, about a half-mile from […]
FORT MILL, SC
WCNC

Charlotte DOT worker charged after fatal crash leaves 1 dead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A crash involving a Charlotte Department of Transportation (CDOT) employee and a motorcyclist that left the latter dead has resulted in charges filed against the CDOT driver. On Monday, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced that Morris Massalay, 68, will be charged in connection with a crash...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy