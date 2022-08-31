Read full article on original website
What You Need to Know as the YMCA Begins Phase 2 of RenovationsDianna CarneyQuincy, MA
Free Admission to 3 New Exhibits at Local Art MuseumDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
Marshfield Lobsterfest Promises Live Music, a Bouncy Park, & More!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
You're Invited! "Hollowed Harvest" Announces New Pumpkin Tunnel & Dazzling Jack-O'-Lantern Displays!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Family Fun at YMCA's Annual Corn Festival: Hay Maze, Farm Animals, Pony Rides & More!Dianna CarneyNorwell, MA
Boston Globe
‘I can’t wait to move’: Here’s why readers are leaving Boston to retire
"Save money, your freedom, and your sanity, and move out." When retirement comes calling, most Boston.com readers say they’ll be packing their bags and heading out of the city. Whether they’re excited to leave Boston or not, they’re aligned on one thing: This city is far too expensive for the average retiree.
country1025.com
New England Has 8 Of The Best Places To Live in America Right Now
Do you love where you live? Do you think your town should be on the “Best Places To Live in America” top 100 list? Mine didn’t make the cut and I think they missed a gem. Actually I think they missed many New England gems. Only 8 New England towns made the Top 100 Best Places To Live list that Livability recently released. Livability says “These 100 cities are welcoming, affordable and offer the space and opportunity to grow, both professionally and personally.”
WGME
Proposed Montreal to Boston train would run through Maine
(BDN) -- Mainers could see easier rail access to Montreal if a new passenger train running from there to Boston secures backing. The proposed route would run east from Montreal to Sherbrooke before crossing the border into northeastern Vermont to Gorham, New Hampshire, and passing through Bethel, Auburn, Portland and Old Orchard Beach on the way to Beantown, according to the Montreal Gazette.
NECN
September Is Here – Will it Bring Any Improvement to Our Drought Conditions?
As we step into September, our average high temperatures begin nice and mild. For Boston, for instance, the average high temperature sits at 78 and ends at 68 by September 30. While the month comes to an end, nights get cooler and cooler and our temperatures will tend to drop from the lower 60s at the beginning of the month down to the lower 50s by the end of it. As an average, September averages a high of 73 for the month of September in Boston, 70 in Worcester and 74 in Providence to name a few.
everettleader.com
Because Of Port Area Restrictions, Revolution Stadium Not A Slam Dunk
No one in their right mind from Everett would consider keeping the waterfront across from the Encore Casino and Hotel a polluted, industrial wasteland as it is today, as opposed to a Revolution soccer stadium and expanded development of entertainment venues along the Everett shoreline. However there is something called...
14 Hour Train Ride From Montreal to Boston With Stops in Maine is in the Making
Take the train to Montreal? It could happen. The Bangor Daily News reported that there could be a train that goes from Montreal to Boston if they get the money for it. It would go from Montreal to Sherbrooke (in Quebec) and then cross over into Vermont. Then it heads into New Hampshire and will go through Bethel, Auburn, Portland, and Old Orchard Beach. Then off to Boston.
A Boston street was just named among the coolest streets on the planet
The street is "one of the liveliest places to spend a night out in the city," according to Time Out. A famous Back Bay street full of brownstones, restaurants, shops, and galleries is among the top hangouts on the planet, according to Time Out. Boston’s iconic Newbury Street just ranked...
Confessions of an ‘Allston Christmas’ newbie
What I learned the hard way in my quest for discount household goods. Christmas came early this year. Three months and 24 days, in fact. Ask any college student in Boston, and you’ll learn the true meaning of the Boston holiday known as “Allston Christmas.” Every year around Sept. 1, the streets of Allston (and the rest of Boston) are overflowing with furniture, décor, and trash left behind by college students moving out of their leased apartments. For those who are starting their new leases on Sept. 1, this holiday provides the perfect opportunity for discount shopping.
Painted by a Nun, Boston is Home to the Largest Piece of Copyright Art in the World
For me, this is one of those things that I can file under that old adage, "you learn something new every day." You know when you're driving south of Boston on interstate 93 and you see that huge, white gas tank along the water with the rainbow design painted on it? Those gigantic paintbrush-like strokes in orange, yellow, green, purple, and blue adorning the tank were commissioned, making that a piece of art lovingly called the Rainbow Swash. Being 140 feet tall, it's literally the largest piece of copyrighted art on this planet.
hot969boston.com
Attention NEW college students in Boston! Here’s 13 things you need to know about our city to survive
Welcome to Boston college students! This week is college move-in week and there are a LOT of brand new students to the city of Boston. First of all, let’s get this out of the way now: The Getup Crew is the best morning show in the city hands down (just saying). Make sure you check us out every morning on Hot 96.9. There are many other things you need to know about Boston while you’re settling in here. There are basic things about the landscape of the city and the highways. There’s also a lot to know about our sports teams and our pride for the city. We have several cities and towns in the state that if you don’t pronounce them right, you may end up in the wrong place. We are trying to help you because we know, as a newcomer, you don’t want to stand you. You want to blend in. That’s why you must learn these simple things about Boston.
WCVB
Famous golfers in Mass. ahead of controversial new tournament
BOLTON, Mass. — "We all believe it is the future of golf," Sergio Garcia said about the LIV Golf Invitational Boston. "Keeping it fresher, keeping it quicker and all the things that people are asking for, so we're very excited about it."
nshoremag.com
10 Things to Do on the North Shore This September
This month we make the official leap from summer into fall. But, even as the temperatures start to edge downward, there is plenty of time left to get outside and celebrate the history, nature, and culture of our region. We’ve collected ten ideas to make it easy to find the...
wgbh.org
The surprising way those beach plane banners get airborne
A summer day at the beach could be viewed as something of a time capsule. Sure, folks now have smartphones and moisture wicking swimwear, but much has remained largely unchanged for decades: the smell of sunscreen. The sound of the gulls. Books being read in an umbrella’s shade. Kids of all ages splashing in the surf.
Time Out Global
50 Boston slang words and sayings you should know
Even to our fellow New Englanders, Bostonians can sometimes sound like we are speaking a different language. Whether you’re a college student with four years ahead of you, you just married a local or are simply here for a vacation, everyone new to Boston could use a crash course on our local lingo. From our colorful terms of endearment to the nicknames we’ve bestowed upon our favorite neighborhoods, there’s so much more to Boston slang than dropping your “Rs.” So, when you ask for directions to the Freedom Trail or to the best Irish pub in town, listen carefully and you may be able to translate a few of our favorite Boston sayings.
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Massachusetts
While it's definitely not as famous as other states, Massachusetts is definitely worth exploring all year long and those who are lucky enough to live here know that it's a state that has a lot to offer. To prove it, I have put together a list of four amazing places that make for a great affordable weekend getaway in Massachusetts but are also a great option for a longer vacation. Here's what made it on the list.
Brick Fest Live, which features life-size LEGO models, to come to Massachusetts in October
Calling all LEGO fans. Brick Fest Live is heading to Massachusetts. “Founded by a LEGO-loving Dad, Chad Collins, and inspired by his own children’s love of LEGO, Brick Fest Live allows families to enjoy mind‐blowing creations from all over the world made entirely of this timeless toy,” the Washington State Fair wrote about the event last month.
The Halal Guys Opening Soon at White Plaza in Shrewsbury
SHREWSBURY - The Halal Guys, an international chain dubbed as "the Authentic American Halal Food," is opening soon at White City Plaza in Shrewsbury. Started in 1990 by three Egyptian founders in a hot dog cart in New York City, The Halal Guys is one of the fastest-growing franchises in the world with nearly 100 locations across the globe, including dozens across the U.S. and international locations in Canada, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Indonesia and South Korea.
nrn.com
5 emerging restaurants in Boston to watch out for
The Boston restaurant scene is historic, with some restaurants dating back to colonial times. However, there are also new emerging chains coming to take their place among the seasoned classics. Check out these five chains in the following video:. Anna’s Taqueria: A six-unit chain based in Boston focusing on burritos...
To Do List: Labor Day weekend festivals
BOSTON – There are plenty of events for the whole family this Labor Day weekend, including schooners in Gloucester, lights at Southwick Zoo and artists in Harvard Square.GLOUCESTER SCHOONER FESTIVALYou can get up-close and personal with a variety of ships during the Gloucester Schooner Festival, which kicked off Thursday and concludes on Sunday with a schooner race. And the best part is the event is free to the public. https://www.maritimegloucester.org/sf-visitor-infoWhen: September 1-4 Where: Gloucester (various locations) Cost: N/ASOUTHWICK'S ZOO FESTIVAL OF ILLUMINATIONThe Festival of Illumination got underway Thursday at Southwick's Zoo and continues through the end of the year. The...
How Much Does It Cost to Play The International Golf Club, Site of the LIV Golf Boston Event?
A look at membership costs for the International Golf Club in suburban Boston, site of the fourth LIV Golf event. The post How Much Does It Cost to Play The International Golf Club, Site of the LIV Golf Boston Event? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
