bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Washington school board passes new curriculum guidelines on U.S. history and race topics
The Kennewick School Board in Washington state unanimously voted to adopt a new set of curriculum guidelines on Aug. 24 that aim to restrict teachings on U.S. history and race. Kennewick School Board passed a new policy, known as Policy 2340, that would prohibit teachings that the U.S. is fundamentally...
Chronicle
'Bad Legislation': Lewis County Asks Gov. Inslee to Change Clean Buildings Act
Earlier this week, the Lewis County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) sent a letter to Gov. Jay Inslee asking for a change in House Bill 1257, also known as the Clean Buildings Act of 2019, calling it “bad legislation that needs to be repealed or revised.”. According to a...
You’ll Never Guess The Most Misspelled Words In Washington
Spelling. Everyone has a word or two that gives them trouble. Unless they're a Scripps Spelling Bee Champion. How else to explain the abundance of apps with built-in "spell check," the popularity of Grammarly, etc. But even that's not foolproof. Who hasn't been the victim of auto-correct?. The Perils of...
Chronicle
Kris Johnson Commentary: Washington Employers on Edge as Uncertainty Swirls
Is the U.S. economy headed into a recession? Has inflation peaked? When will the labor market ease?. While economists debate questions like these, it’s helpful to hear from employers on the ground, the men and women who own and operate businesses throughout Washington state. That’s why Association of Washington Business (AWB) staff spent the summer collecting information from employers through a variety of channels, including a series of in-person meetings held throughout the state, as well as a new quarterly employer survey.
Washington State: The Only Place Shooting This Thing Is Illegal
Did you know that Washington State is the one single place in the entire United States where you can not shoot or hunt this very famous thing!. What is this thing, where does it live, and why is Washington State the only place where it is illegal to kill it?
Avista Seeks State Approval for Rate Increases in Idaho and Washington
SPOKANE - Avista has made annual rate adjustment filings with the utility commissions in Washington and Idaho that, if approved, will result in an increase in electric and natural gas rates in Washington and natural gas rates in Idaho, effective November 1, 2022. Washington Electric Adjustment Filings. Two electric adjustments...
Chronicle
Peter Abbarno Commentary: Tour of Homeless Camp Offers More Proof Washington Is Failing Residents
The past few weeks have been filled with a lot of local information about substance abuse, illegal drug trafficking and the impact drugs have on families, crime and homelessness. We are bombarded by the national media about the crisis at the border and the drugs making their way into every...
Yakima Herald Republic
Q&A: How California's new electric vehicle standards might affect WA
California drivers will be taking their foot off the gas, and Washington may not be far behind. California last week approved new regulations that will end the sale of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee immediately signaled his intention to join in California’s standards. In a tweet...
KUOW
Free transit rolls out for youth across Washington state
As of Sept. 1, people ages 18 and under can ride transit for free in many parts of Washington state. In King County, passengers can show a youth ORCA card, a student ID, or simply board Metro buses and Link light rail. The county will move toward a more universal youth transit pass in 2023.
Washington State Ranked 45th in Election Integrity, Idaho 37th
Washington state ranked 45th – tied with New Jersey – according to a new Election Integrity Scorecard from the Heritage Foundation. To determine its rankings, the Washington, D.C.-based free market think tank considered factors such as voter identification laws, accuracy of voter rolls, absentee ballot management, election observer access, vote harvesting restrictions, and verification of citizenship.
Washington State no Longer Seeking Child Support Collection for Kids in Foster Care
Citing financial hardships for parents and longer stays in foster care for children, the Washington State Department of Children, Youth, and Families has stopped referring parents to child support collection after a child is placed into foster care. “We know that most parents are already facing financial hardships when they...
MyNorthwest.com
State superintendent teases WA universal school meal program
In an exclusive interview on KIRO Newsradio, the ranking member of Washington’s public education system suggested that the state will soon offer a version of a free universal school lunch program. The federal free school meal program through the Department of Agriculture’s Child Nutrition COVID-19 waivers sunset this past...
Chronicle
Judge Strikes Down Rule Banning the Use of Credit-Based Insurance Scores
A Washington state judge ruled on Monday that Washington Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler exceeded his authority when he issued a rule banning the use of credit-based insurance scores. Judge Indu Thomas had initially struck down the rule on July 29. “Commissioner Kreidler’s rule disrupted the Washington insurance marketplace and forced...
NW News Network
B.C. tailings dam failure could spell disaster for Canada, Washington, studies say
Two tailings dams that secure waste from a British Columbia mine 25 miles north of the Washington border have up to a 1 in 100 chance of failing, which could inundate a local valley with toxic sludge that could flow into Washington rivers, according to two reports from Conservation Northwest and the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Indian Reservation.
pnwag.net
Washington AG Files Suit Against Sunnyside Farm
Earlier this month, Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed a civil rights lawsuit against Sunnyside-based Ostrom Mushroom Farm, claiming discrimination against female workers. Ferguson claimed that Ostrom fired 79% of their female pickers, replacing them with H2-A male pickers. The AG’s office also accused Ostrom of paying those H2-A workers higher wages, up to $3 more an hour compared to local workers.
Growing wildfires prompt upgrade in PNW’s preparedness level
Growing wildfires across Oregon and Washington have moved the Pacific Northwest into Preparedness Level 4, according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center.
We Knew Washington Was Weird, But Not THIS Weird
From Idaho to Utah, California to Wyoming, the Pacific Northwest is a hamlet of bizarre laws, customs, and quirks. Need some examples? We thought you'd never ask!. Extra cheese all day, please, but hold the onions after dark! Tamarack, Idaho, says it's illegal to buy onions after sunset without a permit. We've heard Utah has a pretty dry sense of humor, but this law is no laughing matter to those of us who imbibe! You can only purchase two liters of hootch a time in Utah. And Cali's no slouch when it comes to whacky laws of its own. Carmel, a city in the Garden State, outlawed women from wearing high heels! As for Wyoming, aka Idaho's crazy aunt, it's illegal to make whoopie in a freezer.
Chronicle
Four Things You Should Know Before Picking Wild Blackberries in Washington State
Wild blackberries are common across Washington state, but before you head down the road to start foraging, there are a few things you should be wary of before snacking on wild berries. While blackberries are considered a noxious weed alongside many others in Washington and are highly invasive, many Washingtonians...
KUOW
Wildfire smoke is here to stay. But critics say our preparations are still 'lackadaisical'
In early September 2017, the air in the Seattle area was smoky for days. Back then, Ruben Armas was 21 years old, working as a server at a restaurant on Alki Beach. He waited on outdoor tables and breathed in smoke all day. “I just remember coming out of work...
Officials Scouting Locations for new International Airport in Western Washington
A consultant has identified 10 potential sites in western Washington for a large international airport, alarming advocates of preserving wildlife habitat and farmland. The locations include agricultural areas north of Seattle in Skagit and Snohomish counties. Several conservation groups say the sites should be dropped from consideration. The two Skagit...
