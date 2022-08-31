ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kris Johnson Commentary: Washington Employers on Edge as Uncertainty Swirls

Is the U.S. economy headed into a recession? Has inflation peaked? When will the labor market ease?. While economists debate questions like these, it’s helpful to hear from employers on the ground, the men and women who own and operate businesses throughout Washington state. That’s why Association of Washington Business (AWB) staff spent the summer collecting information from employers through a variety of channels, including a series of in-person meetings held throughout the state, as well as a new quarterly employer survey.
Yakima Herald Republic

Q&A: How California's new electric vehicle standards might affect WA

California drivers will be taking their foot off the gas, and Washington may not be far behind. California last week approved new regulations that will end the sale of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee immediately signaled his intention to join in California’s standards. In a tweet...
KUOW

Free transit rolls out for youth across Washington state

As of Sept. 1, people ages 18 and under can ride transit for free in many parts of Washington state. In King County, passengers can show a youth ORCA card, a student ID, or simply board Metro buses and Link light rail. The county will move toward a more universal youth transit pass in 2023.
Big Country News

Washington State Ranked 45th in Election Integrity, Idaho 37th

Washington state ranked 45th – tied with New Jersey – according to a new Election Integrity Scorecard from the Heritage Foundation. To determine its rankings, the Washington, D.C.-based free market think tank considered factors such as voter identification laws, accuracy of voter rolls, absentee ballot management, election observer access, vote harvesting restrictions, and verification of citizenship.
MyNorthwest.com

State superintendent teases WA universal school meal program

In an exclusive interview on KIRO Newsradio, the ranking member of Washington’s public education system suggested that the state will soon offer a version of a free universal school lunch program. The federal free school meal program through the Department of Agriculture’s Child Nutrition COVID-19 waivers sunset this past...
Chronicle

Judge Strikes Down Rule Banning the Use of Credit-Based Insurance Scores

A Washington state judge ruled on Monday that Washington Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler exceeded his authority when he issued a rule banning the use of credit-based insurance scores. Judge Indu Thomas had initially struck down the rule on July 29. “Commissioner Kreidler’s rule disrupted the Washington insurance marketplace and forced...
NW News Network

B.C. tailings dam failure could spell disaster for Canada, Washington, studies say

Two tailings dams that secure waste from a British Columbia mine 25 miles north of the Washington border have up to a 1 in 100 chance of failing, which could inundate a local valley with toxic sludge that could flow into Washington rivers, according to two reports from Conservation Northwest and the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Indian Reservation.
pnwag.net

Washington AG Files Suit Against Sunnyside Farm

Earlier this month, Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed a civil rights lawsuit against Sunnyside-based Ostrom Mushroom Farm, claiming discrimination against female workers. Ferguson claimed that Ostrom fired 79% of their female pickers, replacing them with H2-A male pickers. The AG’s office also accused Ostrom of paying those H2-A workers higher wages, up to $3 more an hour compared to local workers.
MIX 106

We Knew Washington Was Weird, But Not THIS Weird

From Idaho to Utah, California to Wyoming, the Pacific Northwest is a hamlet of bizarre laws, customs, and quirks. Need some examples? We thought you'd never ask!. Extra cheese all day, please, but hold the onions after dark! Tamarack, Idaho, says it's illegal to buy onions after sunset without a permit. We've heard Utah has a pretty dry sense of humor, but this law is no laughing matter to those of us who imbibe! You can only purchase two liters of hootch a time in Utah. And Cali's no slouch when it comes to whacky laws of its own. Carmel, a city in the Garden State, outlawed women from wearing high heels! As for Wyoming, aka Idaho's crazy aunt, it's illegal to make whoopie in a freezer.
