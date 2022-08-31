Ok, this will sound weird, but: college football is a drug. If you take seven months off without a fix, then freebase four quarters of pure, uncut NCAA gridiron football, the highs will be too high, the lows will be too low, and you might end up lying in a gutter somewhere when all is said and done. Case in point: Ole Miss jumped out to a 21-point lead today, then came crashing down to Earth, with Troy “winning” the rest of the game 10-3. Sentiments were wayyyy up, then wayyyy down, and it’s hard to draw too many conclusions from what we just saw.

OXFORD, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO