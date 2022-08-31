Read full article on original website
Inside the numbers: Running backs and defense carried the Rebels
Ole Miss rolled up an impressive rushing total while stifling the Troy Trojans en route to a 28-10 win on Saturday in its season opener. For the 60,533 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, the headline to this post is pretty damn obvious if you watched the game and didn’t pass out from heat exhaustion. I missed part of the third quarter waiting in a line for sno-cones that started somewhere just shy of Batesville, so I woke up Sunday morning looking to dive into all the stats from the 18-point win.
Red Cup Reacts: Ole Miss 28, Troy 10
Ok, this will sound weird, but: college football is a drug. If you take seven months off without a fix, then freebase four quarters of pure, uncut NCAA gridiron football, the highs will be too high, the lows will be too low, and you might end up lying in a gutter somewhere when all is said and done. Case in point: Ole Miss jumped out to a 21-point lead today, then came crashing down to Earth, with Troy “winning” the rest of the game 10-3. Sentiments were wayyyy up, then wayyyy down, and it’s hard to draw too many conclusions from what we just saw.
