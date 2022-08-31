I have stage IV pancreatic adenocarcinoma, in remission for about six years. After developing fatigue and elevated blood glucose, I was diagnosed with new-onset diabetes mellitus in May 2013, when I was 56. I had the diabetes under good control with insulin over the summer, but by October I noticed that my bowel movements had changed, with steatorrhea and diarrhea, and I was increasingly fatigued. I also realized that I had lost weight. I went to the ER late one Friday, and a CT of my abdomen showed a 5 cm mass in my pancreas. My CA 19-9 level was 10,000.

