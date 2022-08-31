Read full article on original website
NHL
Summer Spotlight: Jake Bean
Two-way defenseman had some big moments in his debut campaign with the Jackets. Birth date: June 9, 1998 (age 24) Contract: Signed through 2023-24 season (Two years remaining until RFA status) On draft day 2021, the Blue Jackets made a blockbuster trade that sent Seth Jones to Chicago for a...
NHL
Summer Spotlight: Elvis Merzlikins
Last season, the education of Elvis Merzlikins continued. The flamboyant fan favorite had plenty of professional experience when he first arrived in Columbus after starring in Switzerland for six seasons, but the world's highest level of hockey is a different animal. Merzlikins' first three years of NHL hockey have been filled with learning experiences, but none quite like a season ago.
NHL
Color of Hockey: Roman committed to growth of sled game
Three-time U.S. Paralympic gold medal-winner remains active in sport. William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, he profiles Rico Roman, a three-time Paralympic gold medalist with the U.S. National Sled Hockey Team who is now working to grow the game.
NHL
'It was a big summer to put in the work' for Pezzetta
MONTREAL -- Michael Pezzetta made his NHL debut last season. The 24-year-old winger quickly became a fan favorite with his work ethic and physicality. Pezzetta ranked second on the roster with 156 hits in 51 appearances, and registered 11 points (5 goals, 6 assists) along the way. We recently caught...
NHL
Red Wings prospect William Wallinder focusing on personal growth
DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings have a rich history of finding great Swedish talent. And for William Wallinder, being part of an Original Six franchise with such a strong connection to his native country is an exciting opportunity. "I know about all the Swedish guys who have been here,"...
NHL
Nathan MacKinnon's Day with the Stanley Cup
Out on a compact wooden dock near the water's edge of a modest lake - which meets the backyard of the MacKinnon household - firmly sat the Stanley Cup. The iconic trophy glistened - almost blindingly so - against the early light of the quiet Saturday morning in Cole Harbour, Nova Scotia on Aug. 20.
NHL
Beyond the Box Score - An Intro to Hockey Analytics
Sport is about the joy of the game. In hockey that means the sound of a skate scratching ice, the awe of a pass that unbelievably connects from one stick to another, or the thrill of a last second goal. But how those events come to mean something always brings us back to numbers. At the most important level, that's the scoreboard. Whichever team puts more pucks in the net wins the game. But beyond that, there is a wealth of information being recorded, measured, and calculated that dig into what is happening and help us mathematically predict what might happen next. These data points that go beyond a traditional scoresheet are called analytics, and if you are looking to understand them a little bit more, this story is for you!
NHL
NHL, HeadCount launch 'Good to Vote' to encourage midterm registration
Fans can check status online, enter random drawing for four premium tickets to 2023 Winter Classic. Washington, D.C. - Today, The National Hockey League (NHL®) and HeadCount announced the launch of their official "Good To Vote" partnership to encourage hockey fans nationwide to check their voter registration status and get out to vote this fall. Through October 10th, fans can check their registration status online at HeadCount.org/NHL and be entered into a random drawing to receive four premium tickets to the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic® in Boston, along with hotel, airfare, signed NHL jerseys, and merchandise packages.
NHL
Schachte, former NHL linesman, dies at age 64
NEW YORK -- The National Hockey League released the following statement on the passing of former linesman Dan Schachte:. "The National Hockey League mourns the passing of former linesman Dan Schachte, a consummate professional, mentor of young officials and devoted family man whose three-decade career set records for U.S.-born officials. The first American to work 2,000 NHL games, Schachte's elite officiating earned assignment to a Canada Cup, World Cup, Olympic Games and five Stanley Cup Finals. We send our deepest condolences to his wife, Kim, and his children, Dan, Lauren, Ian and Madeline, and to his former colleagues and many admirers in the hockey community."
NHL
Penguins Announce Training Camp and Rookie Camp Rosters
The Pittsburgh Penguins have invited 57 players to their 2022-23 training camp, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall. The training camp roster built by Hextall and his staff includes 30 forwards, 21 defensemen and six goaltenders. Training camp opens on Thursday, September 22 at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex.
NHL
Hath's Heroes Shop Raises $8,000 for Baltimore City Fire Foundation
ARLINGTON, Va. - Hath's Heroes, the community program launched by Garnet and Lindsay Hathaway, recently donated $8,000 to the Baltimore City Fire Foundation. Funds were raised through a spring 2022 Hath's Heroes pop-up online shop and through other Hath's Heroes initiatives. The proceeds will be used by the Baltimore City...
NHL
Slafkovsky, Wright take part in NHLPA Rookie Showcase
ARLINGTON, Va. -- Juraj Slafkovsky spent the day dressed in his Montreal Canadiens uniform, but it was for posing, not playing. Slafkovsky was one of 27 players who took part in the NHL Players' Association Rookie Showcase at Medstar Capitals Iceplex on Tuesday. The players spent their day on and...
NHL
Fiala talks starting over with Kings in Q&A with NHL.com
PARIS -- Kevin Fiala is approaching the start of the season as also the beginning of a new chapter in his career after he was traded to the Los Angeles Kings on June 29. Unlike the first time Fiala was traded, by the Nashville Predators to the Minnesota Wild prior to the 2019 NHL Trade Deadline, he was prepared for the possibility. The 26-year-old forward was eligible to become a restricted free agent July 13 and, after a season when he set NHL career highs in goals (33), assists (52) and points (85), knew the Wild might not find space under the NHL salary cap to re-sign him.
NHL
Top prospects for Vegas Golden Knights
Brisson could make NHL debut this season; Cormier on radar after success in juniors. NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the top five prospects for the Vegas Golden Knights, according to NHL.com. [Golden Knights 32 in 32: Season preview...
NHL
Inside look at Toronto Maple Leafs
Keep core intact, add Murray, Samsonov in bid to end string of six straight early playoff exits. NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Toronto Maple Leafs remain confident in their core...
NHL
Three questions facing Toronto Maple Leafs
Ability of Murray, Samsonov in goal, development of Robertson among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Toronto Maple Leafs. [Maple Leafs 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. Can...
NHL
Top prospects for Toronto Maple Leafs
Knies, Robertson could debut in NHL this season; Niemela, Hirvonen on radar. NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from August 8-September 8. Today, the top five prospects for the Toronto Maple Leafs, according to NHL.com. [Maple Leafs 32 in 32: Season preview | 3...
NHL
NHL Top Players: Top 10 Goalies
From Stanley Cup champions to Vezina Trophy winners to All-Stars, the NHL has many great goalies. NHL Network producers and analysts chose the top 10 goalies in the League right now, and they were revealed Sunday in the fourth of a nine-part series. Here is the list:. 10. Marc-Andre Fleury,...
