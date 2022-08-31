Sport is about the joy of the game. In hockey that means the sound of a skate scratching ice, the awe of a pass that unbelievably connects from one stick to another, or the thrill of a last second goal. But how those events come to mean something always brings us back to numbers. At the most important level, that's the scoreboard. Whichever team puts more pucks in the net wins the game. But beyond that, there is a wealth of information being recorded, measured, and calculated that dig into what is happening and help us mathematically predict what might happen next. These data points that go beyond a traditional scoresheet are called analytics, and if you are looking to understand them a little bit more, this story is for you!

NHL ・ 9 HOURS AGO