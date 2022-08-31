Liberty finished off a perfect 3-0 weekend at its home tournament, sweeping Murray State (25-22, 25-14, 25-20), Saturday at Liberty Arena. The Lady Flames (4-2) defeated Winthrop 3-1 last night before posting sweeps of UNCW and Murray State this afternoon. The Racers (2-3) went 0-3 in their first visit to Liberty Arena.

LYNCHBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO