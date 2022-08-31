ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

Liberty News

William & Mary Edges No. 6 Liberty 1-0 in OT, Sunday

William & Mary senior defender Ireland Miller scored on a penalty stroke in the 70th minute, lifting the Tribe to a 1-0 overtime triumph against No. 6 Liberty on Sunday at the Liberty Field Hockey Field. Liberty (2-1) suffers its first loss of the season, while William & Mary improves...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
Liberty News

Lady Flames Claim Home Tournament Title, Sweeping Murray State

Liberty finished off a perfect 3-0 weekend at its home tournament, sweeping Murray State (25-22, 25-14, 25-20), Saturday at Liberty Arena. The Lady Flames (4-2) defeated Winthrop 3-1 last night before posting sweeps of UNCW and Murray State this afternoon. The Racers (2-3) went 0-3 in their first visit to Liberty Arena.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

Herman Scores Game-Winner on the Road at Richmond

Liberty picked up its third straight win as the Lady Flames defeated Richmond, 1-0, on the road as Liberty’s Bridie Herman scored in the 79th minute. Liberty improves to 4-1-1 on the season. Scoring Summary. 79’ – LIBERTY – Bridie Herman (Unassisted) Turning Point. Despite outshooting...
LYNCHBURG, VA

