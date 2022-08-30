Back to school is an adjustment for just about everyone. For students, it's reacclimating to a set schedule and learning the rules, expectations, and temperaments of new teachers. For parents, it's the juggling act of before- and after-school logistics, appointments, and obligations. For teachers, it's adapting to the learning needs of dozens of new faces, with pressures from parents and administrators looming large. On the administrative side, it's the duty of keeping up with shifting standards and protocols within the constraints of time and facilities and budget. And for the rest of us, it's pumping the brakes for all those freshly reactivated school zones.

