Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
eriereader.com
From the Editors: Orientation Season
Back to school is an adjustment for just about everyone. For students, it's reacclimating to a set schedule and learning the rules, expectations, and temperaments of new teachers. For parents, it's the juggling act of before- and after-school logistics, appointments, and obligations. For teachers, it's adapting to the learning needs of dozens of new faces, with pressures from parents and administrators looming large. On the administrative side, it's the duty of keeping up with shifting standards and protocols within the constraints of time and facilities and budget. And for the rest of us, it's pumping the brakes for all those freshly reactivated school zones.
eriereader.com
Erie At Large: The Last Line of Defense
Mail-in ballots begin to arrive in mailboxes across the commonwealth shortly after Monday, Sept. 19, the first day counties can begin to deliver mail-in ballots. That means sometime between then and Tuesday, Nov. 8 — Election Day — voters will have to make a decision about the future of the commonwealth and the future of our country. Moreover, the outcomes of this election are likely to have a significant impact on our next presidential election in 2024, as many of the people on the ballot this year — and their cronies in state and federal government — continue to deny the results of the 2020 presidential election.
Comments / 0