(Reuters) - Apple Inc will likely unveil a new line of iPhones, Watch Series 8 and other products on Wednesday at an event awaited by Wall Street and its legions of customers. The event, "Far Out", will begin at 1700 GMT at the Steve Jobs Theater in Apple's headquarters in Cupertino, California. It is the company's first indoor event since the pandemic.

