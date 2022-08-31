Read full article on original website
Russia Says United States Is Behind Europe's Gas Supply Crisis
VLADIVOSTOK, Russia (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry said on Tuesday that the United States had fomented Europe's gas supply crisis by pushing European leaders towards the "suicidal" step of cutting economic and energy cooperation with Moscow. Europe is facing its worst gas supply crisis ever, with energy prices soaring and...
Russia Says Ukraine Fired 20 Shells at Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant in Last 24 Hours
(Reuters) - Russia's defence ministry on Tuesday said Ukraine had fired 20 artillery shells on the town of Enerhodar and the area around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant over the last 24 hours. Three shells landed on the territory of the nuclear power station, including one that exploded near power...
Trump Media Deal Suffers Blow as SPAC Fails to Win Extension
(Reuters) -The blank-check acquisition firm that agreed to merge with former U.S. President Donald Trump's social media company failed on Tuesday to secure enough shareholder support for a one-year extension to complete the deal. At stake is a $1.3 billion cash infusion that Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), which...
Teamsters Union Launches New Division for Amazon Employees
(Reuters) -The International Brotherhood of Teamsters, one of the largest U.S. labor unions, said on Tuesday it had launched a new division to focus on unionizing employees of Amazon.com Inc. The e-commerce giant has for years discouraged attempts to organize, but in April this year, the worker-led Amazon Labor Union...
Japan Investigating Possible Involvement of Pro-Russian Group in Cyberattack - NHK
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan is investigating the possible involvement of a group supporting the Russian government in a denial-of-service cyberattack on government websites on Thursday, public broadcaster NHK reported. The attack temporarily blocked access to websites, including the Digital Agency's e-Gov administrative portal, NHK said. (Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing...
Mercedes-Benz to Lay off 3,600 Workers in Brazil
SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Mercedes-Benz said on Tuesday it will fire 3,600 employees in a restructuring of its truck and bus chassis plant in Brazil's Sao Paulo state amid pressures on its production. The company said it plans to outsource elements of its operations in the Brazilian city of Sao...
Dutch Bakeries Face Threat of Closure as Energy Costs Surge, Industry Bodies Say
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -A surge in energy prices is threatening a wave of closures across the Dutch bakery sector, its industry lobbies warned on Tuesday, with some businesses saying costs have risen as much as tenfold. Dutch inflation hit 12% in August, Statistics Netherlands said on Tuesday, driven largely by a...
Bank of America Will Release More Guidance on Work From Home in Coming Weeks -CEO
(Reuters) - Bank of America Corp will outline flexible working standards over the next six to eight weeks that will adapt to changing conditions, Chief Executive Brian Moynihan said during a New York industry conference on Tuesday. His comments come as financial companies globally are offering more incentives, including free...
Target, McDonald's Announce Bond Offerings
(Reuters) - Target Corp will raise about $1 billion in bonds and McDonald's Corp about $1.5 billion, the companies disclosed in separate filings on Tuesday. Target is offering $1 billion in notes due 2032, while McDonald's is offering about $1.5 billion in two-part bonds due 2052 and 2032. The move...
Exclusive-EU, U.S. Step up Russian Aluminium, Nickel Imports Since Ukraine War
LONDON (Reuters) - The European Union and United States have ramped up buying key industrial metals from Russia, data showed, despite logistical problems spurred by the war in Ukraine and tough talk about starving Moscow of foreign exchange revenue. The metal shipments highlight the West's difficulty in pressuring Russia's economy,...
Factbox-What Is Expected at Apple's 'Far Out' Fall Event?
(Reuters) - Apple Inc will likely unveil a new line of iPhones, Watch Series 8 and other products on Wednesday at an event awaited by Wall Street and its legions of customers. The event, "Far Out", will begin at 1700 GMT at the Steve Jobs Theater in Apple's headquarters in Cupertino, California. It is the company's first indoor event since the pandemic.
Biden Administration Denies Cheniere's Request to Sidestep LNG Pollution Rule
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said on Tuesday it has denied a request from leading liquefied natural gas exporter Cheniere Energy Inc to exempt turbines at its two U.S. Gulf Coast terminals from a hazardous pollution rule. The rejection raises questions about whether the Texas-based company will have...
Bears in a China Shop
(Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. As evidenced by another decline on Wall Street, the dollar climbing to a fresh 20-year high, and a sharp sell-off in UK government debt, the squeeze on global markets and investor confidence around the world shows little sign of easing.
Indonesian President Likely to Weather Fuel Price Rise Uproar, Analysts Say
JAKARTA (Reuters) - Thousands of people joined protests across Indonesia this week against a fuel price increase but even as anger mounts on the streets of Southeast Asia's largest economy, analysts say President Joko Widodo is well placed to weather the storm. Under pressure to address a ballooning energy subsidy...
Gulf States Demand Netflix Pull Content Deemed Offensive
DUBAI (Reuters) - Gulf Arab states have demanded that U.S. streaming giant Netflix remove content deemed offensive to "Islamic and societal values" in the region, Saudi Arabia's media regulator said on Tuesday. It did not specify the content, but mentioned that it included content aimed at children. Saudi state-run Al...
Exclusive-Deal Partner for Trump's Truth Social Fails to Get Backing for SPAC Extension -Sources
(Reuters) - The blank-check acquisition firm that agreed to merge with Donald Trump's social media company failed to secure enough shareholder support for a one-year extension to complete the deal, people familiar with the matter said on Monday. At stake is a $1.3 billion cash infusion that Trump Media &...
Ecuador Indigenous Demand Rulings Against Extractive Industries Be Enforced
QUITO (Reuters) - Two indigenous communities from Ecuador's Amazon region on Tuesday demanded the Constitutional Court enforce rulings from 2018 and 2019 to protect thousands of hectares (thousands of acres) of tropical jungle from oil and mining projects. Local courts in Ecuador ruled separately in favor of the A'i Cofan...
