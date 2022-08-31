Read full article on original website
Ne-Yo: ‘Ice-T Let Me Squeeze Coco’s Booty One Time’
Ne-Yo has recalled the time Ice-T once granted him permission to touch his wife and model Coco Austin’s derrière. The R&B star recalled the story in a teaser of an upcoming episode of Drink Champs. “Ice-T let me squeeze Coco’s booty one time. Yes, respectfully,” Ne-Yo told N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN, leaving the former of the co-hosts blown away and wondering how something like that happens.
Introducing ‘Doggy Parton,’ Dolly Parton’s New Dog Toy Line for Country-Loving Pups
Living, breathing, angel-on-earth Dolly Parton has once again stepped up to heed the cry of those in need. In this case, she’s making like Saint Francis and launching a doggone do-gooding line of canine apparel, accessories, toys and more all in the name of rescue animals. “Doggy Parton,” a...
Diddy’s ‘Gotta Move On’ Dance Tutorial Leaves Yung Miami In Tears
Diddy’s new dance moves for his latest single, “Gotta Move On” featuring Bryson Tiller, have Yung Miami crying in laughter at the mogul. On Tuesday (August 30), Diddy shared a tutorial of the new dance on his Instagram page and the City Girl headed to the comment section to leave her two cents on the routine. The moves featured Diddy moving his body to left then right before going backward and forward.
Diddy’s Son King Combs Says Dinner With JAY-Z Is ‘Definitely Worth It’: ‘[He] Inspired Me A Lot’
King Combs has taken a side in the ongoing dinner with JAY-Z or six-figure paycheck debate and he wants the convo with Hov every time. Diddy’s son sat down with Bootleg Kev on the heels of the Kodak Black-assisted “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop” this summer where he casually revealed that JAY-Z is a mentor in his life outside of his father.
Dog's Elation Over an Inflatable Slip-n-Slide in the Yard Is Full of Absolute Joy
The summer months are the perfect time for outdoor fun, whether you're human or canine. If you think hard enough or get just a little creative, you can probably come up with tons of activities you can enjoy with your dog--but would you ever imagine that a slip-n-slide would make the list?
Dog has a hysterical reaction to dinner
The insanely hysterical reaction of a dog to her meal. This hilarious video shows Cali, a dog, whirling around in excitement after seeing her food. This clip makes it abundantly clear how passionate Cali is about eating. She appears to be so ecstatic that she can't stop turning around repeatedly. "Cali, our golden retriever, always gets excited about dinner time!” Monicque Silva, the pup's owner, told us. “Watch her evening ritual of twirling for her food.” This footage was recorded on June 17, 2022. Name: Monicque Silva Location: Belmore, Australia.
Chocolate Lab Puppy's Adorable Hop Into the Pool Instantly Made Us Smile
We know we've been trying to spend as much time as possible at the pool while it's still warm out. But we'd take a dip in the water even if it was freezing out if we could do it with one adorable Chocolate Lab puppy on TikTok. The pup went viral online recently for the adorable way she got into her owner's pool. Trust us, it's the joyful video you need to see today.
'Dog welcomes newborn baby home in an extremely ecstatic way'
This clip shows the precious moment Cali, a dog, met her newborn human sibling for the first time. Cali identifies the odor of the baby by coming closer and starts whirling crazily because she is extremely excited to see her little brother at home. But wait! How could she recognize a baby who is new to her by just catching a scent? Here is a background story in the words of the owner to fulfill your curiosity! "My beautiful Golden Retriever Cali meeting/sniffing (not licking) her new family member - my newborn son for the first time," Monicque Silva explained. "Cali immediately recognizes her new baby brother’s scent & is very excited about the new addition. "To prep Cali before his arrival, we sent home his hospital blanket so she’d recognize his scent for when we arrived. "Both dad & I have waited for this moment as Cali is a very important member of our family." Name: Monicque Silva Location: Belmore, Australia.
Man Shares Texts Sent From His Cat Sitter and They're Nothing Short of Epic
Any parent who leaves their little ones with a sitter is going to worry. Pet parents are the same way too. We totally get why. Fur babies or not, they're a parent's whole world world and you just want to make sure they are taken care of. So like us, you might overly check in and ask how your fur baby is doing. But instead of constantly asking, it's time to get a pet sitter who does what we see in this clip.
Fur Baby Friday: Meet Paisley from Stop the Suffering
Stop the Suffering brought in a playful dog this morning to Good Day Columbus for Fur Baby Friday!. Meet Paisley! She is a 7-month-old mix breed who is incredibly sweet and affectionate. She is looking for her fur-ever home!. She loves to play chase and enjoys lots of cuddles. Paisley...
Rescue Puppy's Precious Morning Greeting for His New Mom Has Us in Our Feelings
Whether you're bringing home a new puppy or an older rescue dog, there will be a lot of challenges in the first few weeks. Everyone is making adjustments and getting used to an entirely new way of life, but seeing your pup open up to their new home can be oh-so-magical. Just ask @nemotherescuepuppy's new mom!
New Mom Surprises Family With Baby On FaceTime and Their Faces Say It All
There's nothing like the first time you see a loved one's newborn. The arrival of a baby into the world is one of the most truly pure occasions on this planet, and it touches people on a super emotional level. You can never know how someone will react when they're presented with a newborn: Will they scream with delight? Cry happy tears? Fill the room with joyful laughter? In this video from @krazykera, we get to see a bunch of different people's reactions in a row thanks to one mom's unique way of breaking the news to her family and friends. "I didn't tell anyone I went into labor and surprised them with baby Ziya," she posted. Then she called everybody (the aunties, the godparents, the grandparents) one-by-one on Facetime and gave them a huge surprise.
Pet of the Week: Shortbread has 'so much love and loyalty to give'
Here's West Valley Humane Society's Pet of the Week, Shortbread. Shortbread is a female, 2-year-old, Shepherd blend. She is a bit overweight at 64 pounds. Shortbread arrived at the shelter as a stray. This girl is aloof with people at the shelter. Expect her to take time to settle into the routine of her new home and build a bond with her people. Enroll her in basic training to help her figure out your expectations. She has so much love and loyalty to give; she just needs time to settle in. She will likely do best in a quieter home without small children.
Woman's Review of Luxury Adults-Only Resort in Cancun Has People Sold
Need a grown-ups only getaway to relax on a beach while escaping the sounds of screaming kids? There are many adults-only resorts out there of varying qualities. However, this luxury resort in Cancun looks like it'll knock your socks off!. We're talking about the Live Aqua Cancun resort, which is...
