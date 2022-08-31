Read full article on original website
This Free Family Festival Will Include Fireworks, Kids Crafts & Live MusicDianna CarneySomerville, MA
Family Fun For Everyone at the Endless Summer Waterfront FestivalDianna CarneyHull, MA
Italian Food Festival Will Include Over 40+ Amazing Tastings, Creative Cocktails & Live MusicDianna CarneyBoston, MA
First-years housed at The Court live in the shadow of The ModsThe Tufts Daily
Tufts updates fall COVID-19 protocol, ends mask mandate and surveillance testingThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
hot969boston.com
This Boston street was just named one of the coolest streets in the WORLD!
How cool is this? Time Out is back with its list of “33 coolest streets in the world.” Let’s first look at how they came up with the list. 20,000 city dwellers around the world were surveyed and based it on food, fun, culture and community among other things. Once the survey was complete, editors and contributors to Time Out took over and narrowed the list down to 33. According to the site “From grand avenues and shopping strips to pedestrianised backstreets and leafy squares, these streets are manageable microcosms of the world’s most exciting cities – each one chock-full of independent businesses, creative humans and everything else that makes urban life brilliant.”
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Mayor Wu Announces Major Expansion of Boston’s Bike Network
At a press conference in Roxbury this morning, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announced that the city would undertake a major expansion in the city’s network of separated bike lanes, with a goal to put 50 percent of the city’s population within a 3-minute walk of a protected bike lane within the next three years.
14 Hour Train Ride From Montreal to Boston With Stops in Maine is in the Making
Take the train to Montreal? It could happen. The Bangor Daily News reported that there could be a train that goes from Montreal to Boston if they get the money for it. It would go from Montreal to Sherbrooke (in Quebec) and then cross over into Vermont. Then it heads into New Hampshire and will go through Bethel, Auburn, Portland, and Old Orchard Beach. Then off to Boston.
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announces Office of Worker Empowerment
By Courtney Cole, WBZ-TVBOSTON -- Monday was a special Labor Day for workers in Boston. At the annual Greater Boston Labor Council Breakfast, Mayor Michelle Wu announced the creation of a new cabinet to help working Bostonians: the Office of Worker Empowerment.Wu told the room full of breakfast attendees that improving conditions for workers is something we all have to be willing to buy into."We know unions offer a path to a better future - for all of us. We all need to be investing all we possibly can in workers' rights. Which is why today, I'm excited to be...
quincyquarry.com
Quincy Mayor Thomas P. Koch outflanked in an MBTA attack by a decorated ex-marine combat veteran #mayorkoch #sethmoulton #mbta
— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. Quincy Mayor Thomas P. Koch outflanked in an MBTA attack by a decorated ex-marine combat veteran. – News covered by Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. A dogged reporter at the Boston tabloid...
Police respond to motorcycle accident in Quincy
State police responded to the scene of a crash in Quincy after a car struck a motorcyclist Sunday night. An official at the scene told Boston 25 that the driver of the vehicle attempted to turn onto Quincy Shore Drive from Hollis Avenue but overlooked the motorcyclist. The operator of...
NECN
Two Jet Skis Collide in South Boston
Two jet skis out on the water as people enjoyed the beautiful start to Labor Day weekend crashed into each other in South Boston, police said, sending at least one person to the hospital. Boston police received a call around 5:33 p.m. Saturday and confirm two jet skis collided near...
Heavy rains cause building collapse, road closures in Rhode Island
As heavy rain swept through southern New England Monday, Rhode Island’s buildings and roads took the brunt of it. Shortly before 5:00 p.m., Providence Police tweeted that a building on Peace Street had suffered a partial collapse. The building was unoccupied at the time and no one was hurt during the incident.
whdh.com
Boston ranked one of the worst retirement cities, according to study
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston is ranked one of the worst cities to retire in, according to a study from Home Bay. The study compared the 50 most-populous U.S. metro areas across several metrics including the percent of the metro area population that is 60 years or older and the number of statewide certified Medicare providers per 100,000 residents. Boston is among the 10 worst retirement cities with a score of 77.77%.
belmontonian.com
Thieves Target Belmont High End Vehicles With Telling Feature: An Open Side-View Mirror
In poker, a “tell” is when a player makes a subtle physical gesture – repeatedly glancing at their cards – that betrays the strength of their hand. A good opponent will quickly jump on what they see and act accordingly to either win the pot or cut their losses.
Storrowed: Local toy company makes Christmas ornament out of moving truck mishap
Pumpkin spice. Red and gold leaves. A moving truck with the top sheared off. A local New England toy company is offering the chance to have one of the hallmarks of Fall live on the branches of your Christmas tree this holiday season. Wicked Joyful has developed a Christmas ornament...
Dorchester Reporter
Classic car show returns to Dorchester Park on Sept.11
The annual Classic Car Show returns to Dorchester Park on Sunday, Sept. 11 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. On display will be antique cars and trucks many visitors will remember from their youth and some that were in use early in the last century. The event will also commemorate the 200th birthday of Frederick Law Olmsted, the renowned landscape architect whose firm designed Dorchester Park in 1893 as well as Boston’s Emerald Necklace and New York’s Central Park.
iheart.com
Boston's Jehovah’s Witnesses Are Back Knocking On Doors After Two Years
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — Jehovah’s Witnesses are back knocking on doors in Boston after a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic. "I have been looking forward to the day that we could go back and talk our neighbors for several months now, so once we found out we were able to do that I was excited," Chibu Chikere, one of Jehovah’s Witnesses told WBZ's Suzanne Sausville.
iheart.com
Cape Cod Drivers Trying To Leave Were Stuck In Miles Of Labor Day Traffic
BOURNE, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — If you were planning on leaving Cape Cod on Monday, you might want to think again. The Labor Day traffic heading out of Cape Cod had drivers wishing they could get out and walk. Approaching the Sagamore Bridge there was bumper-to-bumper traffic spanning 15...
Boston Globe
‘I can’t wait to move’: Here’s why readers are leaving Boston to retire
"Save money, your freedom, and your sanity, and move out." When retirement comes calling, most Boston.com readers say they’ll be packing their bags and heading out of the city. Whether they’re excited to leave Boston or not, they’re aligned on one thing: This city is far too expensive for the average retiree.
WCVB
Wednesday, September 7: Free Stuff!
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Food is expensive. Gas is expensive. Inflation is high, and enthusiasm for spending is down. So what can you do and see in Greater Boston – for FREE? We have ideas. Shayna Seymour shares the perks for anyone celebrating a birthday – free food! Anthony Everett takes a hike with a Boston man who maps walking trails and makes them available for (yes) free. We explore free public art all over Boston. And is your name Isabella? There’s a Boston museum where that will get you in for free.
Landmark's Embassy Cinema in Waltham closes
WALTHAM - For nearly a century, Landmark's Embassy Theatre in Waltham brought a lot of excitement to moviegoers. Now it's shutting down due to lack of ticket sales. "Today is our last day open to the public," said assistant manager Andy Johnson. "Since COVID, trying to get people to come back to the theatre has been difficult." The Los Angeles Company that owns the theatre says the decline in ticket sales are behind the decision to close. The theatre opened up nearby in 1928 then came to Pine Street. Johnson says the staff was told on Friday they are...
nbcboston.com
Massachusetts, Rhode Island Rainfall Totals: How Much Did We Get?
Flood watches were in effect for much of the northeast on Monday as heavy rains caused issues in Rhode Island and other areas of New England. Life threatening flash flooding was reported Monday in the Rhode Island cities of Providence and Cranston, the National Weather Service reported. While there were no reports of injuries in the area, a number of roads were closed by Monday afternoon, including a section of Interstate 95, and Route 10 — one of the main arteries into and out of Providence. A building also collapsed in Providence, where a man also had to be rescued from a submerged car.
universalhub.com
Bold bicyclist braves Boston's big burrow
mommypoppins.com
Free in September: Best Things To Do in Boston with Kids
With so many activities free in September, families can keep an eye on their budgets and still find plenty of things to do in Boston with kids. This month, Museum Day lets visitors get free admission to participating locations all over Massachusetts. Curious kids can touch a truck or even explore a plane. And September in Boston has free fairs and festivals all month long, including Riverfest in Somerville, the South Boston Street Festival, and the Boston Local Food Festival. Given all these free things to do in Boston in September, there's every reason to get out and have fun with the family! So read on for our picks for the top things to do in Boston with kids that are free in September.
