ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Five home runs power Braves over Marlins

Travis d'Arnaud and Vaughn Grissom each belted two-out, two-run home runs in the decisive fourth inning as the host Atlanta Braves defeated the Miami Marlins 8-1 on Friday night. Michael Harris II added a two-run homer in the sixth inning, and d'Arnaud and Austin Riley added solo shots in the...
MIAMI, FL
MLB Trade Rumors

List of September call-ups for all 30 MLB teams

Each season as the calendar flips to September, we see a flurry of transactions around Major League Baseball. Active roster sizes jump from 26 to 28 for the season’s final month, with teams permitted to bring up no more than one additional pitcher. We’ve already covered a host of transactions with 40-man roster implications throughout the day at MLBTR. Here’s a full round-up of teams’ initial September roster moves.
MLB
masnsports.com

This Week at the Yard

Fans will have the opportunity to meet the Oriole Bird and enter-to-win free giveaways, including an Orioles Soccer Jersey and tickets to the September 3 game, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. outside of the Baltimore Visitor Center at the Inner Harbor. Fans can win free Pepsi products and Orioles tickets when they attempt to kick a goal at the net located outside of the Baltimore Visitor Center, and all fans who stop by will receive free Pepsi samples.
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Edmundo Sosa not in lineup Friday for Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Edmundo Sosa is sitting Friday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Sosa is being replaced at shortstop by Bryson Stott versus Giants starter Alex Cobb. In 171 plate appearances this season, Sosa has a .203 batting average with a .550 OPS, 21 runs, 16...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
numberfire.com

Jesus Aguilar not in Orioles' Saturday evening lineup

Baltimore Orioles infielder Jesus Aguilar is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Aguilar is being replaced at first base by Ryan Mountcastle versus Athletics starter Adam Oller. In 463 plate appearances this season, Aguilar has a .232 batting average with a .663 OPS, 15 home runs,...
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Giants bring 1-0 series advantage over Phillies into game 2

Philadelphia Phillies (73-59, third in the NL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (62-68, fourth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Noah Syndergaard (8-9, 3.98 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 82 strikeouts); Giants: Jakob Junis (4-4, 4.04 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 71 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -122, Giants +102; over/under is 8...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

Refsnyder completes Red Sox rally for 9-8 win over Rangers

BOSTON (AP) — Rob Refsnyder hit a game-ending single in a four-run ninth inning for Boston as the Red Sox rallied to beat the Texas Rangers 9-8 on Thursday night. The Red Sox trailed 8-3 in the eighth and 8-5 entering the ninth. Boston promptly loaded the bases with none out against Jonathan Hernández (1-1). Rafael Devers hit a two-run double and Kiké Hernández hit an RBI single to tie the game before Refsnyder completed the comeback with a drive to left. Refsnyder took a wide turn around first before a swarm of teammates caught him and piled on after storming out of the dugout. The Red Sox entered Thursday having lost 7 of 10. “I think we’ve all been trying to do our best and working hard. A lot of the guys have been frustrated, so it was nice to come through and it’s always nice to celebrate with your teammates,” Refsnyder said.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dylan Bundy
Person
Manny Machado
Person
Jordan Lyles
Person
Triston Mckenzie
numberfire.com

Leody Taveras not in Rangers' lineup Saturday

Texas Rangers outfielder Leody Taveras is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Taveras is being replaced in center field by Bubba Thompson versus Red Sox starter Brayan Bello. In 248 plate appearances this season, Taveras has a .285 batting average with a .730 OPS, 3...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Orioles' Terrin Vavra absent versus Oakland

Baltimore Orioles infielder Terrin Vavra is not in the starting lineup for Friday's series opener against left-hander JP Sears and the Oakland Athletics. Austin Hays will replace Vavra in left field and hit sixth. Hays has a $2,600 salary on Friday and numberFire’s models project him for 9.3 FanDuel points....
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy