Ford County, IL

WCIA

Crash closes Champaign County highway Friday morning

PHILO, Ill. (WCIA) – Illinois State Police report a crash has temporarily closed a highway in Champaign County early Friday morning. State Police report that Illinois Route 130 is closed temporarily due to a crash 3 miles south of Philo. Traffic is being re-routed while troopers work the scene. Drivers heading northbound from Villa Grove […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Extended road closures begin in Normal for bridge repair

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The historic Camelback Bridge in Normal is getting a touch-up, and as a result several closures to roads and trails in the area for the next two months. Virginia Avenue between S. Linden and Hillcrest Streets will close to traffic at 7 a.m. on Tuesday,...
NORMAL, IL
WCIA

Pedestrian dies after falling into road in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A man died after falling into the road in Champaign. Champaign Police responded to a call Friday around 10am near the intersection of Windsor and Copper Roads where they found a pedestrian with serious injuries. The pedestrian was transported to a hospital where he died hours later. Initial investigation by Champaign […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
wglt.org

One person dead after pedestrian, motorcycle collision

One man is dead after being involved in a collision with a motorcycle near the intersection of Empire Street and Veterans Parkway in Bloomington Friday night. The McLean County Coroner's office has identified the man as 37-year-old John Grisham of Bloomington. Bloomington Police say they were dispatched to that area...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
25newsnow.com

Support continues for Woodford County family after car crash

MINONK (25 News Now) - A deadly weekend car crash killed an elderly woman and left an entire Woodford County family with serious injuries. The youth football community and beyond have come together to raise thousands of dollars. Now, they’re creating a better place for the family to heal.
WOODFORD COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Champaign road closures for railroad repairs

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–To complete repairs at five railroad crossings, Norfolk Southern Railroad will be closing a few streets. Officials said the following streets will be closed to complete repairs: • Fifth Street just south of Washington Street• Phillips Drive just north of Washington Street• Walnut Street about halfway between Columbia Avenue and North Street• Bradley […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WAND TV

Police: Pedestrian hit and killed in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)- Champaign Police report a man was pronounced dead Friday morning after being struck by oncoming traffic. According to police on September 2, 2022, at approximately 9:56 a.m., officers responded to the area of W. Windsor Road and Copper Road for the report of an accident with injuries.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

CI Road Trip: What does the future hold for the Pontiac Correctional Center?

PONTIAC, Ill. (WMBD) — For years, there’s been back and forth between city and state officials about the future of the Pontiac Correctional Center. The institution has a long history in Pontiac, dating back to June 1871. In February, the correctional center reduced its inmate population after significant...
PONTIAC, IL
WAND TV

Black cats 'overlooked' at Macon Co. animal shelter

DECATUR, Ill. - (WAND) A local shelter is shedding light on some animals that need a little extra love. Books the cat is just one of many black animals often overlooked by potential adopters at the Macon County Animal Control and Care Center. “He’s been here for a month and...
MACON COUNTY, IL
fordcountychronicle.com

Thawville animal sanctuary founder enters Alford plea to lesser charge

WATSEKA — On the day she was to stand trial for aggravated animal cruelty, a Class 4 felony, Corinne N. DiLorenzo, the founder of a now-defunct Thawville-based nonprofit animal sanctuary where hundreds of animal carcasses were discovered in shallow graves in 2019, entered an Alford plea to a lesser charge of cruel treatment of animals, a Class A misdemeanor.
THAWVILLE, IL
WCIA

Labor Day Parade road closures

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–For the Labor Day Parade on Monday, the AFL-CIO of Champaign County is closing a few streets. The following streets will be closed from 9 to around 11:30 a.m. : • Neil Street between University Avenue and Columbia Street• Main Street between Neil Street and Chestnut Street• Washington Street between Neil Street and […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

St. Joseph man dead in motorcycle crash

ST. JOSEPH, Ill. (WCIA) — A 23-year-old man from St. Joseph has died after his motorcycle crashed over the weekend. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said the crash happened near 205 West Grand Avenue and involved a single motorcycle. The driver of that motorcycle, Connor D. Wienke, was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:15 […]
SAINT JOSEPH, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Where you will (and won’t) hit construction delays this holiday weekend

(WMBD) — As the Labor Day weekend approaches, the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced that some lanes closed for construction will be reopened to ease travel throughout the state. Non-emergent lane closures will be reopened from 3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2, until 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Sept....
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
wglt.org

One man critically injured in a shooting in Bloomington

Police say one man was critically injured in a shooting Friday night in Bloomington. It happened around 7:30 p.m. near Kenyon Court and Woodruff Drive. That's just a few blocks from Bloomington Junior High and near the David Davis Mansion. Bloomington Police say there is believed to be no danger...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Gibson City bar owner ‘shocked’ by criminal investigation revelation

GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — The owners of a Gibson City bar that was destroyed by a Fourth of July fire were “shocked” to hear there’s an ongoing criminal investigation into the incident that resulted in damage to three other neighboring businesses. The Illinois State Fire Marshal’s office in response to a Freedom of Information […]
GIBSON CITY, IL
hoiabc.com

UPDATE: 1 dead in pedestrian-motorcycle crash

UPDATE (12:30 a.m.) - Pedestrian dies from injuries in a crash with a motorcyclist in the northbound lanes of Veterans Parkway, between East Empire and Eastland Drive, Bloomington Police and the McLean County Coroner’s Office said late Friday night. The pedestrian, whose name is not being released, was pronounced...
BLOOMINGTON, IL

