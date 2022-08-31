Read full article on original website
Related
Crash closes Champaign County highway Friday morning
PHILO, Ill. (WCIA) – Illinois State Police report a crash has temporarily closed a highway in Champaign County early Friday morning. State Police report that Illinois Route 130 is closed temporarily due to a crash 3 miles south of Philo. Traffic is being re-routed while troopers work the scene. Drivers heading northbound from Villa Grove […]
hoiabc.com
2 transported to hospital in stable condition after rollover crash
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Two people were taken to the hospital in stable condition after a rollover Wednesday in Bloomington. The Bloomington Fire Department says the crash happened at Washington Street and North Veterans Parkway. The scene was cleared at 4:05 p.m.
whporadio.com
ILLINOIS STATE POLICE REPORT SEAT BELT OPERATION IN VERMILION COUNTY WEDNESDAY
– Illinois State Police (ISP) District 10 Interim Commander, Acting Captain Bryan Pruitt, announces the results of Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols (OREP) held in Vermilion County during August. These OREPs provided extra patrol coverage for the ISP so officers could focus on saving lives by making sure all vehicle occupants were buckled up.
Central Illinois Proud
Extended road closures begin in Normal for bridge repair
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The historic Camelback Bridge in Normal is getting a touch-up, and as a result several closures to roads and trails in the area for the next two months. Virginia Avenue between S. Linden and Hillcrest Streets will close to traffic at 7 a.m. on Tuesday,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pedestrian dies after falling into road in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A man died after falling into the road in Champaign. Champaign Police responded to a call Friday around 10am near the intersection of Windsor and Copper Roads where they found a pedestrian with serious injuries. The pedestrian was transported to a hospital where he died hours later. Initial investigation by Champaign […]
wglt.org
One person dead after pedestrian, motorcycle collision
One man is dead after being involved in a collision with a motorcycle near the intersection of Empire Street and Veterans Parkway in Bloomington Friday night. The McLean County Coroner's office has identified the man as 37-year-old John Grisham of Bloomington. Bloomington Police say they were dispatched to that area...
25newsnow.com
Support continues for Woodford County family after car crash
MINONK (25 News Now) - A deadly weekend car crash killed an elderly woman and left an entire Woodford County family with serious injuries. The youth football community and beyond have come together to raise thousands of dollars. Now, they’re creating a better place for the family to heal.
Champaign road closures for railroad repairs
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–To complete repairs at five railroad crossings, Norfolk Southern Railroad will be closing a few streets. Officials said the following streets will be closed to complete repairs: • Fifth Street just south of Washington Street• Phillips Drive just north of Washington Street• Walnut Street about halfway between Columbia Avenue and North Street• Bradley […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
WAND TV
Police: Pedestrian hit and killed in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)- Champaign Police report a man was pronounced dead Friday morning after being struck by oncoming traffic. According to police on September 2, 2022, at approximately 9:56 a.m., officers responded to the area of W. Windsor Road and Copper Road for the report of an accident with injuries.
Central Illinois Proud
CI Road Trip: What does the future hold for the Pontiac Correctional Center?
PONTIAC, Ill. (WMBD) — For years, there’s been back and forth between city and state officials about the future of the Pontiac Correctional Center. The institution has a long history in Pontiac, dating back to June 1871. In February, the correctional center reduced its inmate population after significant...
WAND TV
Black cats 'overlooked' at Macon Co. animal shelter
DECATUR, Ill. - (WAND) A local shelter is shedding light on some animals that need a little extra love. Books the cat is just one of many black animals often overlooked by potential adopters at the Macon County Animal Control and Care Center. “He’s been here for a month and...
fordcountychronicle.com
Thawville animal sanctuary founder enters Alford plea to lesser charge
WATSEKA — On the day she was to stand trial for aggravated animal cruelty, a Class 4 felony, Corinne N. DiLorenzo, the founder of a now-defunct Thawville-based nonprofit animal sanctuary where hundreds of animal carcasses were discovered in shallow graves in 2019, entered an Alford plea to a lesser charge of cruel treatment of animals, a Class A misdemeanor.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Labor Day Parade road closures
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–For the Labor Day Parade on Monday, the AFL-CIO of Champaign County is closing a few streets. The following streets will be closed from 9 to around 11:30 a.m. : • Neil Street between University Avenue and Columbia Street• Main Street between Neil Street and Chestnut Street• Washington Street between Neil Street and […]
St. Joseph man dead in motorcycle crash
ST. JOSEPH, Ill. (WCIA) — A 23-year-old man from St. Joseph has died after his motorcycle crashed over the weekend. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said the crash happened near 205 West Grand Avenue and involved a single motorcycle. The driver of that motorcycle, Connor D. Wienke, was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:15 […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Our Vermilion County Heroes for September are The Dunavan Family.
The Vermilion County Heroes for September are the Dunavan Family of Tilton. Andy & Kandi Dunavan, along with their children Brian & Sarah. Kandi is a nurse at OSF Healthcare in Danville, while Andy, Brian & Sarah serve as EMT’s with the Carle Arrow Ambulance Service. They were nominated...
Men arrested for stealing police weapons throughout Central Illinois
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Nearly a year of police car break-ins is coming to a close for Central Illinois. Macon County Sheriff’s deputies arrested three men for breaking into and stealing guns from police vehicles. During an August 25th theft, a pair of Apple air pods were taken. Authorities were able to track those […]
Central Illinois Proud
Where you will (and won’t) hit construction delays this holiday weekend
(WMBD) — As the Labor Day weekend approaches, the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced that some lanes closed for construction will be reopened to ease travel throughout the state. Non-emergent lane closures will be reopened from 3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2, until 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Sept....
wglt.org
One man critically injured in a shooting in Bloomington
Police say one man was critically injured in a shooting Friday night in Bloomington. It happened around 7:30 p.m. near Kenyon Court and Woodruff Drive. That's just a few blocks from Bloomington Junior High and near the David Davis Mansion. Bloomington Police say there is believed to be no danger...
Gibson City bar owner ‘shocked’ by criminal investigation revelation
GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — The owners of a Gibson City bar that was destroyed by a Fourth of July fire were “shocked” to hear there’s an ongoing criminal investigation into the incident that resulted in damage to three other neighboring businesses. The Illinois State Fire Marshal’s office in response to a Freedom of Information […]
hoiabc.com
UPDATE: 1 dead in pedestrian-motorcycle crash
UPDATE (12:30 a.m.) - Pedestrian dies from injuries in a crash with a motorcyclist in the northbound lanes of Veterans Parkway, between East Empire and Eastland Drive, Bloomington Police and the McLean County Coroner’s Office said late Friday night. The pedestrian, whose name is not being released, was pronounced...
