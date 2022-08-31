Read full article on original website
Labor Day Parade road closures
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–For the Labor Day Parade on Monday, the AFL-CIO of Champaign County is closing a few streets. The following streets will be closed from 9 to around 11:30 a.m. : • Neil Street between University Avenue and Columbia Street• Main Street between Neil Street and Chestnut Street• Washington Street between Neil Street and […]
Extended road closures begin in Normal for bridge repair
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The historic Camelback Bridge in Normal is getting a touch-up, and as a result several closures to roads and trails in the area for the next two months. Virginia Avenue between S. Linden and Hillcrest Streets will close to traffic at 7 a.m. on Tuesday,...
Response to FOIA request reveals ongoing criminal investigation into Gibson City fire
GIBSON CITY — In response to a Freedom of Information Act request from the Ford County Chronicle, the state fire marshal’s office disclosed Wednesday that there is an ongoing criminal investigation into the Independence Day fire that destroyed a downtown Gibson City bar and damaged three other buildings.
Changes coming to Champaign County Labor Day Parade
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Changes will be coming to Champaign County’s Labor Day Parade this year, namely its location. The parade is being moved from Prairie Park in Urbana to downtown Champaign. Parade Committee Chairman Dave Beck said this is because of construction that is starting in the park. The parade has been in Urbana […]
Vermilion Advantage looking for new members
The Month of September Vermilion Advantage is doing a membership drive!. They are also starting to talk about Manufacturing Month in October – they will be launching a new program called Skyepack Advantage that will teach Vermilion County students what jobs, opportunities, and career paths they have with LOCAL manufacturers.
State Rep. Dan Brady: Still too much paperwork and delays at Secretary of State office
SPRINGFIELD – A candidate for Illinois secretary of state says there’s still far too much paperwork and delay in that office. State Rep. Dan Brady (R-Bloomington), told a news conference in Springfield Thursday his lien-and-title modernization would be similar to something he passed in the legislature. “We created...
Changes coming to Wintergreen addition, including renaming it Weldon Reserve
The owner of a controversial proposed addition to a subdivision in north Normal is making changes to address neighborhood resistance. Fairlawn Capital also is renaming the third addition to the Wintergreen subdivision to Weldon Reserve. Weldon is the middle name of Town of Normal founder Jesse Fell. Fairlawn and one...
Danville Solar installation built on a former General Motors site in Illinois
A former brownfield turns green with the completion of the Danville solar system, announced by Ameresco, Inc., a cleantech integrator, and Inovateus Solar, a solar engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company. The project was built on a former General Motors Powertrain Division Plant turned brownfield site. Greenbacker Renewable Energy Company, an independent power producer and green energy investment company, is the owner of the installation.
Tuscola school board buys out of high school principal’s contract
TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Tuscola School District cut ties with Tuscola Community High School principal Steve Fiscus in a unanimous vote by the Board of Education Wednesday. The separation agreement included a nearly $140,000 buyout, more than the former administrator’s salary, pension and benefits combined ($119,650) for the 2021-2022 fiscal year. Board secretary Darold […]
Gibson City bar owner ‘shocked’ by criminal investigation revelation
GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — The owners of a Gibson City bar that was destroyed by a Fourth of July fire were “shocked” to hear there’s an ongoing criminal investigation into the incident that resulted in damage to three other neighboring businesses. The Illinois State Fire Marshal’s office in response to a Freedom of Information […]
Champaign Police respond to suspicious package
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– A suspicious package was reported to Champaign Police at 7:00 a.m. by the intersection of Springfield Avenue and Staley Road. Officials said the item was described as a piece of unattended luggage near highly flammable materials. The Champaign Police Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit responded to the scene said Officials and inspected the […]
Crash closes Champaign County highway Friday morning
PHILO, Ill. (WCIA) – Illinois State Police report a crash has temporarily closed a highway in Champaign County early Friday morning. State Police report that Illinois Route 130 is closed temporarily due to a crash 3 miles south of Philo. Traffic is being re-routed while troopers work the scene. Drivers heading northbound from Villa Grove […]
CI Road Trip: What does the future hold for the Pontiac Correctional Center?
PONTIAC, Ill. (WMBD) — For years, there’s been back and forth between city and state officials about the future of the Pontiac Correctional Center. The institution has a long history in Pontiac, dating back to June 1871. In February, the correctional center reduced its inmate population after significant...
ILLINOIS STATE POLICE REPORT SEAT BELT OPERATION IN VERMILION COUNTY WEDNESDAY
– Illinois State Police (ISP) District 10 Interim Commander, Acting Captain Bryan Pruitt, announces the results of Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols (OREP) held in Vermilion County during August. These OREPs provided extra patrol coverage for the ISP so officers could focus on saving lives by making sure all vehicle occupants were buckled up.
Police: Scammers targeting busy intersections
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Police have an alert for drivers in the area. Authorities say scammers have been targeting drivers and pedestrians at busy intersections. Police say these people have been aggressively looking for donations for a child in need of medical care. They say the scammers seem to work quickly and then leave. Police […]
Circle Ks in Champaign offering discounted gas
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A pair of Circle K gas stations in Champaign are among those taking part in a nationwide company promotion offering discounted gasoline. Between 4 and 7 p.m. on Thursday, the gas stations at 59 East Green Street and 1301 South Neil Street will be offering a gallon of gasoline for 40 […]
Thawville animal sanctuary founder enters Alford plea to lesser charge
WATSEKA — On the day she was to stand trial for aggravated animal cruelty, a Class 4 felony, Corinne N. DiLorenzo, the founder of a now-defunct Thawville-based nonprofit animal sanctuary where hundreds of animal carcasses were discovered in shallow graves in 2019, entered an Alford plea to a lesser charge of cruel treatment of animals, a Class A misdemeanor.
217 Today: New report from C-U Citizen Access highlights causes of local gun violence
A group of Illinois lawmakers tasked with expanding abortion rights is hoping to pass legislation before the end of the year. Clinical trials show the antiviral Paxlovid can reduce the risk of COVID-related hospitalization and death by 89 percent, but a new report shows it's being underutilized. Illinois’ 13th district...
Arrests made in firearm theft ring targeting Ill. police squad cars
DECATUR, Ill. — Police said they have broken up a Central Illinois burglary ring that sought to steal weapons from cop cars, and one of the suspects tried to escape by scrambling through an interview room ceiling in the Macon County Sheriff's Office headquarters. That suspect, an 18-year-old man...
Danville and Westville Labor Day Parades Set to Roll on Monday
It will be another Labor Day doubleheader of parades in Vermilion County this coming Monday. Danville’s parade begins at 9:30 AM at North Vermilion and Davis, and will head south to Main Street. Parade coordinator Connie Ostrander says the police, sheriff’s department, and firefighter first responders will lead the way, followed by a load of participants.
