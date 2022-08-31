Jim Johnson travels across Missouri and parts of Illinois nearly every week, stocked with first aid and medical supplies to deliver to his customers. Johnson is the co-owner of United First Aid & Safety, which he runs from his home in Higbee, a town of about 600 people in mid-Missouri. His company stocks up first aid cabinets in local businesses and checks to make sure the products meet Occupational Safety and Health Administration compliances.

HIGBEE, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO