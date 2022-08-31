Missouri tax cut special session delayed at least a week as negotiations continue

Read full article on original website
Related
kmaland.com
Missouri Seeks to Extend Ag Tax Credits in Special Legislative Session
(Jefferson City) -- Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced a special legislative session last week to extend agricultural tax credits, among other things. The Republican says legislation in the state this year. “I think it's critical to our state farmers and our agriculture community across the state to be able to...
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri Rep. Calls on State Lawmakers to Use Common Sense in Special Session
(MISSOURINET) – Missouri’s special session on income tax cuts and extended agriculture credits is coming up in mid September. State Representative Brad (PAW-lit) Pollitt, who sponsored the ag tax credit extension to six years, says he understands why the governor vetoed his bill after the Senate cut the extension to two years.
Lawsuit seeking to knock marijuana legalization off Missouri ballot faces tight deadline
Whether or not Missourians will vote this November on legalizing recreational marijuana could be determined next week. Cole County Circuit Court Judge Cotton Walker faces a Sept. 13 deadline to rule in a lawsuit seeking to block the marijuana initiative petition from the ballot. The lawsuit, which was filed last...
marijuanamoment.net
Missouri Activists Form Campaign To Oppose Marijuana Ballot Initiative, Urge Governor To Put Reform On Special Session Agenda
Missouri activists announced on Thursday that they have launched a campaign to oppose a marijuana legalization initiative that will be on the November ballot, calling on the governor to give lawmakers a chance to enact reform during an upcoming special session. The “No On Amendment 3—Missouri Deserves Better” campaign is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KYTV
Some experiencing long wait times in Missouri for Medicaid services
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Many are waiting months to get Medicaid services. And federal officials say Missouri needs to pick up the pace. Ruthie Becker lives near Kansas City. She has been trying to get her grandson Roman on Medicaid due to some health conditions. She says the whole process is stressful.
Pinner officially drops out of STL County race
Republican nominee for the St. Louis County Executive has again changed her mind and is now officially out of the race.
KTLO
Missouri’s new voter ID law now in effect
Missouri’s new voter ID law went into effect on Sunday. One of the big things about this new law is having a valid photo ID. Even if you do not have a photo ID, you’ll get to vote on a different ballot.Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft states there is a provisional ballot to allow voters to record who they want to vote for. While the polls are open, they will put that in security envelope so nobody will see how they voted. After the polls close, the election authority can go back and confirm that you are who you and then that vote will count.
Missouri attorney general Eric Schmitt seeks journalism school records
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has filed an open records request seeking correspondence between two journalism professors connected to the University of Missouri and the executive director of a fact-checking group.
RELATED PEOPLE
Republican St. Louis County Executive candidate to withdraw from race, again
CLAYTON, Mo. – The Republican candidate for St. Louis County Executive has filed to officially take her name off the ballot. This may mark the end of a surprising and sometimes confusing campaign. Court officials tell FOX 2 that Katherine Pinner was representing herself this morning when she appeared...
Missouri among states tapping historic surpluses for tax cuts and rebates
Missouri will join at least 32 states that already have enacted some type of tax cut or rebate this year.
kttn.com
Audio: Voting rights group says new law is making it harder to register voters in Missouri
It’s now harder to register new voters in Missouri, according to the League of Women Voters. The group blames a new law that took effect this week that makes it illegal to pay people who work to register voters, requires volunteers who help register ten or more people to register with the Secretary of State’s office, and limits volunteers to Missouri residents who are 18 or older and who are already registered to vote in Missouri.
kttn.com
Missouri State Auditor issues audit of Smithville R-II School District, provides recommendations for improvement
State Auditor Nicole Galloway announced the results of a citizen-initiated audit of the Smithville R-II School District in Clay County. The report, which gives a rating of “good,” makes several recommendations to improve accounting controls and oversight in the district, as well as compliance with the Sunshine Law.
IN THIS ARTICLE
westkentuckystar.com
Missouri, other states giving surplus taxes back to residents
Stoked by the largest surplus in state history, Missouri’s Republican-led Legislature devised a $500 million plan to send one-time tax refunds to millions of households. In a shock to some, GOP Gov. Mike Parson vetoed it. Parson’s objection: He wanted a bigger, longer-lasting tax cut. “Now is the...
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri Minute: Marijuana measure faces tight deadline; St. Louis gets $25 million manufacturing grant
A court decision on whether Missouri's November ballot will include a measure to legalize marijuana is expected within two weeks, as a judge faces a Sept. 13 deadline to rule in a lawsuit seeking to block the measure from the ballot. Meanwhile, strikes hit both of Missouri's biggest cities this week as airline Lufthansa cut flights amid a pilot walkout and Taco Bell workers in Kansas City stopped working to call for higher wages. Plus, the Business Brief podcast is back a rundown of the Missouri business news you may have missed this week.
Center for Science in Public Interest
Targeting truth: gagging pharmacists in Missouri
There’s so much COVID-19 misinformation out there, it’s easy to become desensitized to it. But, a recently passed Missouri law (the Gag Rule) takes misinformation to a new height (low?) and may shock even the most cynical among us. The Gag Rule, which went into effect this week,...
northwestmoinfo.com
“No Patient Left Alone” Law Now in Place in Missouri
(MISSOURINET) – A new sate law went into effect at the end of August — the law came out of the COVID pandemic, and the healthcare industry’s responds to it.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
themissouritimes.com
Press Release: Eric Schmitt receives Missouri Prosper endorsement
Missouri Prosper endorses U.S. Senate Candidate Eric Schmitt. “The energized parents and citizens that work with Missouri Prosper know they have a champion in Eric Schmitt. He worked to ensure parents’ authority over their children’s education by standing up to bureaucrats, special interests, and politicians who will not put kids first. Missouri Prosper enthusiastically endorses Eric Schmitt for U.S. Senate so he can fight to limit the federal government; and, restore the Constitution’s limits on the federal government. We are confident he will restore our children’s freedom to pursue their birthright as Americans- and pursue the American dream. For this reason, Missouri Prosper is proud to endorse U.S. Senate candidate Eric Schmitt.” Ashley Lawson, Executive Director, and Board of Directors.
kcur.org
Missouri secretary of state to registered voters: 'You will be able to vote and your vote will count'
New voting laws that went into effect in Missouri on Aug. 28 include the requirement that voters need government-issued photo identification to cast a ballot. That can be a current Missouri driver or non-driver license, a non-expired military ID or veteran's ID card, or a non-expired U.S. passport. Even a government-issued photo ID that expired after the most recent general election in 2020 will be good this November.
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri Minute: Centene threatens to terminate big contract; solar project opponents cheer tax exemption's end
After three months of declining job openings, U.S. employers reported more than 11 million openings at the end of July, which may be an unwelcome sign for Federal Reserve Bank officials as they look to cool off the labor market to combat inflation. Information about state business contracts in Missouri may be more difficult to come by after a new law shut down a state contract monitoring website. And in St. Louis, health care data startup CuriMeta announced a partnership with Washington University and BJC HealthCare aimed at identifying trends by sorting through troves of digitized data. Get all the business news to start your day below.
northwestmoinfo.com
Recreational Marijauna Could Be A Game Changer for Missouri
(MISSOURINET) – Missouri voters will decide whether to legalize recreational cannabis for people 21 and older in November. “Legal Missouri” is Amendment 3 on the ballot. If voters approve the constitutional amendment, Missouri will join 19 other states and the District of Columbia to legalize recreational marijuana. The...
Comments / 0