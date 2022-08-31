ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

Davis Harsin fires Class 7A No. 2 Auburn to easy win over Dothan

Dothan was off to the first 2-0 start in the school’s short history before No. 2-ranked Class 7A Auburn showed up on the other end of Duck Samford Stadium Friday night and proceeded to demonstrate the difference between a program yearning for success and one that has been in the playoffs for 21 straight seasons.
AUBURN, AL
WDHN

The Extra Point: Dothan vs Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Dothan Wolves have come out of the gate fast in 2022, carrying back-to-back wins after knocking off Robert E. Lee a week ago. The Wolves put that 2-0 record to the test against a 7A powerhouse in Auburn. Auburn wins 42-14.
DOTHAN, AL
AL.com

Auburn-Mercer live stream (9/3): How to watch online, TV info, time

Auburn opens the season Saturday, Sept. 3, against Mercer. The game will be live streamed on ESPN+ and Sling Orange. The Tigers ended the season on a five-game losing streak. Auburn will start T.J. Finley at quarterback after he fought off challenges from two transfers. The Tigers are breaking in a largely new receiving group besides Shedrick Jackson.
AUBURN, AL
WDHN

The Extra Point: Eufaula vs Headland

HEADLAND, Ala. (WDHN) — The Eufaula Tigers have moved down to class 5A this season, which means they will take on more Wiregrass schools. Friday, the Tigers traveled down highway 431 to take on the Headland Rams. Both teams entered this game undefeated, so who would keep the streak going? Eufaula scores 28 unanswered and […]
HEADLAND, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
Auburn, AL
Sports
Opelika-Auburn News

Commentary: Auburn voters favor community over development in recent municipal election

In the recent Auburn City Council elections, those who voted appear to have expressed a clear preference for community values over unbridled economic development. In Wards 5, 2 and 1, the candidates voicing strong support for economic development and weaker support for preserving neighborhoods were resoundingly defeated. These are the three wards that are most threatened by urban encroachment. If you want to see what this future fueled by business interests might look like in Auburn, visit Asheville, N.C.
AUBURN, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Allen Greene
southeastsun.com

Harrelson to speak at QB Club; ticket information for Central

The Enterprise Quarterback Club will have its third meeting of the year Friday, Sept. 2, at the Enterprise Country Club. There will be a buffet at 11:30 a.m. for $12 and the meeting will begin at noon. This week's guest speaker is Enterprise High School 7A state basketball championship coach Rhett Harrelson. The QB Club will meet every Friday during the regular season at the ECC with the same times.
ENTERPRISE, AL
alreporter.com

Disney exec shows interest in Auburn AD position

Auburn football vs Georgia South on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017 in Auburn, Alabama. (Via Wade Rackley/Auburn Athletics) Following the resignation of athletic director Allen Greene last week, Auburn University officials announced a national search would commence to find the person who will lead the school’s athletic department going forward.
AUBURN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Women And Men#Gymnastics#Auburn Athletics#Sec
unionspringsherald.com

Tommie O'Neal inducted into Hall of Fame

The annual Alabama Senior Citizens Hall of Fame awards ceremony was held at the RSA Activity Center in Montgomery, Alabama, on Sunday, August 21, 2022. Inductees were introduced by name and cities across the state of Alabama with a summary of reasons for the nominations. Ten were inducted into the Hall of Fame class of 2022, four for the Lifetime Achievement Commendation, and thirteen for Special Awards recipients.
BULLOCK COUNTY, AL
violetskyadventures.com

Chewacla Falls, Auburn’s Beautiful Waterfall

Located just outside of Auburn, Alabama lies a state park featuring a stunning cascade known as Chewacla Falls. Also nearby is a 26-acre lake and even a camping area complete with cabins. If you are feeling even more adventurous, there are even plenty of hiking and biking trails that visitors are welcomed to explore.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Carver-Montgomery shuts out Park Crossing for region win

Carver-Montgomery took control early and cruised to victory Thursday night to earn a 31-0 win over Park Crossing at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery. The Wolverines (2-0 overall, 1-0 Class 6A, Region 2) scored three times in their first 12 offensive plays. Three of quarterback Christian Johnson’s first four completions went for touchdowns, and running back Antonio Trone broke the 100-yard rushing mark on his fourth carry.
MONTGOMERY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
WSFA

New Tuskegee University band director aims to bring ‘new energy and new vision’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Tuskegee University Crimson Piper Marching Band is under new leadership. J. William Nicholas has been hired as the new band director. Originally from Orlando, Florida, he brings in years of experience at more than 10 high schools across the Southeast and recently served as associate director of bands at Claflin University in Orangeburg, South Carolina.
TUSKEGEE, AL
WRBL News 3

Community advocate icon, Robert Anderson passes away

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Robert Anderson loved his community. As a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Anderson hosted his chapter’s annual Purple and Gold Golf Tournament to raise funds for scholarships. The tournament was eventually renamed. It now bears Anderson’s name. Anderson was a work horse. A trailblazer, he was the first black executive […]
COLUMBUS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy