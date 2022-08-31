Read full article on original website
Davis Harsin fires Class 7A No. 2 Auburn to easy win over Dothan
Dothan was off to the first 2-0 start in the school’s short history before No. 2-ranked Class 7A Auburn showed up on the other end of Duck Samford Stadium Friday night and proceeded to demonstrate the difference between a program yearning for success and one that has been in the playoffs for 21 straight seasons.
The Extra Point: Dothan vs Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Dothan Wolves have come out of the gate fast in 2022, carrying back-to-back wins after knocking off Robert E. Lee a week ago. The Wolves put that 2-0 record to the test against a 7A powerhouse in Auburn. Auburn wins 42-14.
Auburn-Mercer live stream (9/3): How to watch online, TV info, time
Auburn opens the season Saturday, Sept. 3, against Mercer. The game will be live streamed on ESPN+ and Sling Orange. The Tigers ended the season on a five-game losing streak. Auburn will start T.J. Finley at quarterback after he fought off challenges from two transfers. The Tigers are breaking in a largely new receiving group besides Shedrick Jackson.
The Extra Point: Eufaula vs Headland
HEADLAND, Ala. (WDHN) — The Eufaula Tigers have moved down to class 5A this season, which means they will take on more Wiregrass schools. Friday, the Tigers traveled down highway 431 to take on the Headland Rams. Both teams entered this game undefeated, so who would keep the streak going? Eufaula scores 28 unanswered and […]
The story behind Auburn’s new, world-class Rane Culinary Science Center
A dozen or so students in chef coats emblazoned with the “AU” logo hover over stainless steel pots in one of the culinary laboratories at Auburn University’s shiny, new, $110-million Tony & Libba Rane Culinary Science Center. It is their first day in the food lab, a...
Opelika-Auburn News
Commentary: Auburn voters favor community over development in recent municipal election
In the recent Auburn City Council elections, those who voted appear to have expressed a clear preference for community values over unbridled economic development. In Wards 5, 2 and 1, the candidates voicing strong support for economic development and weaker support for preserving neighborhoods were resoundingly defeated. These are the three wards that are most threatened by urban encroachment. If you want to see what this future fueled by business interests might look like in Auburn, visit Asheville, N.C.
Opelika-Auburn News
Hey Auburn fans! Here's what's new in the Loveliest Village since the last football season ended
Since college football season ended last year, a lot has changed downtown that many Auburn fans might not know about. With Auburn being one of the fastest growing cities in Alabama, there’s plenty new to do in downtown before and after the game. Here’s just some of the new...
$50 million commitment to improve Auburn Parks and Rec sports facilities
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Significant upgrades are on the way for the City of Auburn’s Athletic and community centers including turf athletic fields for a variety of sports. Over the next two years, a $50-million commitment to Parks and Recreation to vastly improve existing facilities and open new ones so kids and adults can compete […]
southeastsun.com
Harrelson to speak at QB Club; ticket information for Central
The Enterprise Quarterback Club will have its third meeting of the year Friday, Sept. 2, at the Enterprise Country Club. There will be a buffet at 11:30 a.m. for $12 and the meeting will begin at noon. This week's guest speaker is Enterprise High School 7A state basketball championship coach Rhett Harrelson. The QB Club will meet every Friday during the regular season at the ECC with the same times.
alreporter.com
Disney exec shows interest in Auburn AD position
Auburn football vs Georgia South on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017 in Auburn, Alabama. (Via Wade Rackley/Auburn Athletics) Following the resignation of athletic director Allen Greene last week, Auburn University officials announced a national search would commence to find the person who will lead the school’s athletic department going forward.
Auburn football fans shred Derek Mason for Oklahoma State defense’s performance against Central Michigan
Auburn football fans were reveling in the defensive slip-ups the Oklahoma State defense displayed during their 56-44 victory over Central Michigan of the MAC — mainly because the Tigers had their defensive coordinator, Derek Mason, poached by the Pokes this past January. Mason’s departure came right as the infamous...
Headland, September 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Eufaula High School football team will have a game with Headland High School on September 02, 2022, 17:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
unionspringsherald.com
Tommie O'Neal inducted into Hall of Fame
The annual Alabama Senior Citizens Hall of Fame awards ceremony was held at the RSA Activity Center in Montgomery, Alabama, on Sunday, August 21, 2022. Inductees were introduced by name and cities across the state of Alabama with a summary of reasons for the nominations. Ten were inducted into the Hall of Fame class of 2022, four for the Lifetime Achievement Commendation, and thirteen for Special Awards recipients.
St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School hires new director of Lady Vikings basketball
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School has a new Lady Vikings basketball and head coach, according to a press release from the school. Meet Bryant Thomas, who has over 15 years of experience as a basketball coach, consultant and skills development trainer. Born and raised in Columbus, Georgia, Thomas founded Perfect Practice Basketball […]
violetskyadventures.com
Chewacla Falls, Auburn’s Beautiful Waterfall
Located just outside of Auburn, Alabama lies a state park featuring a stunning cascade known as Chewacla Falls. Also nearby is a 26-acre lake and even a camping area complete with cabins. If you are feeling even more adventurous, there are even plenty of hiking and biking trails that visitors are welcomed to explore.
Carver-Montgomery shuts out Park Crossing for region win
Carver-Montgomery took control early and cruised to victory Thursday night to earn a 31-0 win over Park Crossing at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery. The Wolverines (2-0 overall, 1-0 Class 6A, Region 2) scored three times in their first 12 offensive plays. Three of quarterback Christian Johnson’s first four completions went for touchdowns, and running back Antonio Trone broke the 100-yard rushing mark on his fourth carry.
Opelika-Auburn News
Here's a list of Labor Day closings; oh, and parking's mostly free downtown Saturday through Monday
Most city facilities in Auburn and Opelika will be closed on Monday for Labor Day. Auburn, Opelika and Lee County schools will be closed. There will be no garbage or recycling pickup on Monday, and collection will be delayed by one day during the week. Here’s a fun fact: Parking...
Phenix City, September 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Enterprise High School football team will have a game with Central-Phenix City High School on September 02, 2022, 17:00:00. Enterprise High SchoolCentral-Phenix City High School.
WSFA
New Tuskegee University band director aims to bring ‘new energy and new vision’
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Tuskegee University Crimson Piper Marching Band is under new leadership. J. William Nicholas has been hired as the new band director. Originally from Orlando, Florida, he brings in years of experience at more than 10 high schools across the Southeast and recently served as associate director of bands at Claflin University in Orangeburg, South Carolina.
Community advocate icon, Robert Anderson passes away
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Robert Anderson loved his community. As a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Anderson hosted his chapter’s annual Purple and Gold Golf Tournament to raise funds for scholarships. The tournament was eventually renamed. It now bears Anderson’s name. Anderson was a work horse. A trailblazer, he was the first black executive […]
