FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky will receive up to 300 donated travel trailers from Louisiana to shelter people displaced by historic flooding that ravaged parts of Appalachia, the governors of both states said Wednesday. The first 65 donated trailers are being transported this week to a couple of hard-hit eastern Kentucky counties, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said. More trailers will be sent to the region in phases, to be placed away from flood zones but near areas devastated by floodwaters, he said. Louisiana’s assistance comes as Kentucky officials try to arrange intermediate housing for families whose homes washed away or were inundated with water and mud, making them uninhabitable. “This is a huge help,” a grateful Beshear said in announcing the donation. “The only costs that we have in these trailers is the transportation. And I think it saves us about $40,000-plus per trailer. We have sent our people down to inspect them. They are in incredible shape.”

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO