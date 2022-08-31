Read full article on original website
Related
wkms.org
Eastern Kentucky mutual aid groups try to fill FEMA gaps
At the Disaster Recovery Center in Hazard, people are trickling in. A few are applying for a replacement driver’s license, some for Walmart cards handed out by the Red Cross. But most eastern Kentucky residents are here to apply for FEMA individual assistance. One of them is Herschel Dixon....
WBKO
Independent voter registration increasing in Kentucky
FRANKFORT. Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams says the number of people registering to vote as independent is outpacing those who are registering with the two major political parties. Adams said in a statement that the number of people who registered as “other” in July grew at...
wpsdlocal6.com
Beshear makes appointments to Land Between the Lakes Advisory Board
WEST KENTUCKY — The president of a Paducah utility contractor and the superintendent of Lyon County Schools have been appointed to serve of the Land Between the Lakes Advisory Board. Gov. Andy Beshear on Friday appointed Murtco Inc. President Keith Murt of Paducah and Lyon County Schools Superintendent Russell...
With rising inflation causing hardship for fixed-income Kentuckians, benefits assistance can help
As inflation drives up the cost of living, Kentuckians on fixed incomes are especially vulnerable. More than 2,000 federal, state and local benefits are available for older adults and people with disabilities, which can be found online at benefitscheckup.org, along with help with applications and eligibility requirements. Aisha Williams, senior...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Historic Kentucky Floods Were a Waking Nightmare—and They’re Only the Beginning
Level-up your adventures with the leading backcountry maps and navigation tools. Download Gaia GPS. Sometime around one in the morning on July 28, Matthew Parsons, poet and musician, arrived at the door in a rain jacket, cargo shorts, and crocs. Drenched and wild-eyed, he looked like a fisherman who’d survived a storm out at sea. He told those of us still awake that Troublesome Creek was rising, and the cars parked under the bridge were in danger of washing away; his own was flooded up to the headlights, unreachable. Thunder echoed through the hills, lightning flashed and lit up the black sky.
wpsdlocal6.com
KYTC plans KY 303 closure starting Wednesday
PADUCAH — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans an extended closure of KY 303 at the 1.5 mile marker in southern Graves County starting Wednesday, Sept. 7. KY 303 will be closed at about the 1.5 mile marker to allow a culvert to be replaced. The existing culvert will...
WKYT 27
WKYT Investigates | Cost-of-living adjustments for Ky. retirees
PARKERS LAKE, Ky. (WKYT) - Looking back, Retha Thackston has a lot she remembers liking about her job. “I loved hearing people’s stories,” said Thackston, who worked at DuPont Lodge at Cumberland Falls in the 1970s and ‘80s. “We had return guests that would come back year...
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentuckians to see reduced income tax in 2023, new taxes on certain services
FRANKFORT, KY — On Wednesday, Kentucky's reached an economic marker that triggered an income tax reduction of half of a percent in 2023. According to a release from the Senate Majority Caucus, the rate drop is a result of House Bill 8, which was passed in the 2022 Legislative Session. According to the release, when Kentucky's economy reaches certain conditions, an income-tax rate reduction is triggered. The caucus says the goal is to eventually reduce income-tax to 0%.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wymt.com
Sec. Adams raising concerns about election misinformation in Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Secretary of State Michael Adams is focused on election security. Thursday afternoon he told the Rotary Club of Lexington the election in 2020 was safe and a success. “I thought when we got through 2020 it was going to be smooth sailing, but there is always...
wkms.org
Hotspot lending programs at rural libraries finding success, high demand through first year
Some free wireless hotspot lending programs launched last year in western Kentucky public libraries to help connect students and library patrons to the internet are in high demand. According to a release from the Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet, funding from the Federal Communications Commission’s Emergency Connectivity Fund — started...
Kentucky Politics Distilled: US Senate Candidate Charles Booker gets Gov. Beshear endorsement, gubernatorial candidates ramp up fundraising efforts
WFPL's Bec Feldhaus Adams and Kentucky Public Radio’s Divya Karthikeyan have this week’s edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled.
Kentucky governor endorses Democrat nominee Charles Booker for Senate
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Democrat Charles Booker announced Thursday that Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has endorsed his campaign for U.S. Senate. Former Govs. Martha Layne Collins and Paul Patton and former Lt. Govs. Jerry Abramson and Daniel Mongiardo have also endorsed Booker as he seeks to unseat Republican Sen. Rand Paul, he said in a news release.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kentucky flood victims to get up to 300 donated trailers
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky will receive up to 300 donated travel trailers from Louisiana to shelter people displaced by historic flooding that ravaged parts of Appalachia, the governors of both states said Wednesday. The first 65 donated trailers are being transported this week to a couple of hard-hit eastern Kentucky counties, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said. More trailers will be sent to the region in phases, to be placed away from flood zones but near areas devastated by floodwaters, he said. Louisiana’s assistance comes as Kentucky officials try to arrange intermediate housing for families whose homes washed away or were inundated with water and mud, making them uninhabitable. “This is a huge help,” a grateful Beshear said in announcing the donation. “The only costs that we have in these trailers is the transportation. And I think it saves us about $40,000-plus per trailer. We have sent our people down to inspect them. They are in incredible shape.”
‘Hurt and pain’ over LGBTQ issues pushed Ky. Teacher of the Year out of rural high school
Willie Carver was at the pinnacle of his career. An educator with decades of experience teaching at the sole high school in mostly rural Montgomery County, Kentucky, Carver was named the 2022 Kentucky Teacher of the Year. “The best thing about teaching is you get lost in the process,” said...
wpsdlocal6.com
West Kentucky Labor Day Parade to return for 47th year
PADUCAH — As we head into Labor Day weekend, a tradition is returning to Paducah. The West Kentucky Labor Day Committee is putting on their first parade since 2019. It was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 because of COVID-19. The parade's coordinator, David Yates, says they want this year to be bigger than ever.
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams takes on claims of election fraud
PADUCAH — Months ahead of the midterm election in Kentucky, Secretary of State Michael Adams continues to find himself combating election conspiracy fallout from the 2020 election and the primary in May. That is some of what he shared with an audience Wednesday as guest speaker at Paducah Rotary...
cilfm.com
Alleged Kentucky bank robber arrested
The suspect in a western Kentucky bank robbery has been arrested in Southern Illinois. Police identified the suspect as 56-year-old Robert Riley of Water Valley, Ky. He was located in Carbondale and arrested by Illinois State Police. He is being held in Jackson County pending extradition to Kentucky to face...
Can You Legally Bury A Body On Your Own Property in Kentucky? [VIDEO]
Talk about a million-dollar question. Can you legally bury a body on your own property in Kentucky? After a bit of digging (no pun intended) we found the answer-kind of. So Elvis is buried on his own property right?! Then why couldn't any old regular Joe decide they wanted to rest in peace in their own backyard? Many people don't want to think about their loved ones being in a strange cemetery after they have passed on from this life and the idea of keeping them close seems to be the answer.
wevv.com
Hopkins County still needing bus drivers
The bus driver shortage is affecting school districts all over the Tri-State area, including Hopkins County. Hopkins County Schools says they do have a driver shortage, and they’re not alone in that. In fact, almost every school district in the Tri-State has dealt with this issue. Some are still...
wpsdlocal6.com
CCMA donates $5,000 to Marshall Mission Youth Services
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — A Marshall County business has presented the county school district's youth services center with a $5,000 donation. A representative from Calvert City Metal and Alloys presented a ceremonial check to the Marshall Mission Youth Services Center on Thursday. The center aims to help meet students' needs by giving them school supplies and providing resources in areas including college and career readiness, job postings, health and wellness, family crisis assistance and substance abuse prevention programs.
Comments / 2