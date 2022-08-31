Read full article on original website
peakofohio.com
Lady Chiefs tennis lose close match with Tecumseh
The Bellefontaine varsity girls' tennis team fell to Tecumseh 3-2 Thursday at home. Kinsley Scott/Savannah Sheeley(B) def Shayla Hagenbuch/Shyla Thompson 3-6,6-2,6-3 Maria Machado/Arrisa Carver(B) def Kaylynn Owens/Abby Manning 3-6,7-6(7-4),12-10 The Lady Chiefs are back in action Tuesday as they travel to Urbana.
crawfordcountynow.com
Area prep football roundup Sept. 2
B — Randy Banks 63 fumble return (Ethan Huff kick), 7:54. N — Hunter Fulk 32 pass from A.J. Bower (Caleb Schnuerer kick), 6:27. N — Bower 11 run (kick failed), 4:36. N — Max Lower 10 run (Schnuerer kick), 11:55. N — Lower 39 run...
crawfordcountynow.com
GALLERY: Bucyrus at Northmor football
The Bucyrus Redmen wore an orange No. 6 on their helmets Friday night, Sept. 2, 2022, at Northmor in memory of Galion student athlete Kooper McCabe, who passed away unexpectedly the prior Tuesday. The Golden Knights recognized McCabe’s passing with a moment of silence before their game with the Redmen. Photo by Don Tudor.
peakofohio.com
Raider girls fall; Tiger boys and girls beat Northeastern
Several soccer teams hit the field Thursday. The Benjamin Logan varsity girls fell to Northwestern 8-1. Scoring for the Lady Raiders was Kate Gulick off an assist from Rhea Harner. Allie Henault recorded 15 saves in the goal. Benjamin Logan will host Allen East Saturday at 1 p.m. The West...
peakofohio.com
Chiefs fall to Urbana; Lady Pirates shoot low score of season
Several golf teams hit the links Thursday. The Bellefontaine varsity boys team fell to Urbana 162-175 at Liberty Hills and lost 162-175. The Chiefs were led by Austin Hammond with a 36, Joseph Boop shot a 42, Collen Brugler had a 43, and Rory Pierce carded a 54. The Riverside...
peakofohio.com
Chiefs sweep Urbana; Raiders earn home victory - Tuesday Volleyball stats
Several high school and middle school volleyball teams hit the court Tuesday. The Bellefontaine varsity team defeated Urbana on the road in straight sets: 25-6, 25-10, and 25-13. Taylor Banta led the Chiefs with 18 kills, 3 blocks and 15 digs. Latoya Rogan added 22 digs. Kelsie Snapp tallied 8...
peakofohio.com
Raider girls fall to Urbana; Chiefs edge past London
A couple of local golf teams hit the links Wednesday. The Benjamin Logan varsity girls lost to Urbana 223-242 at Liberty Hills Golf Course. Leading the Lady Raiders was Kensley Lacher with a 54, Kate Hahn had a 58, Malori Barnes added a 62, G Saunders carded a 68. Benjamin...
Bellefontaine, September 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Kenton Ridge football team will have a game with Benjamin Logan High School on September 02, 2022, 16:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
peakofohio.com
Raider Jr High volleyball split with Urbana
The Benjamin Logan Middle School Volleyball team traveled to Urbana Wednesday. The 7th grade Lady Raiders fell in straight sets: 25-27 and 17-25. Georgia Daniels had 3 aces and 4 kills. Autumn Cline had 3 aces and 3 kills. Belle Hughes had 2 aces and 3 kills. Nevaeh Fogle added...
peakofohio.com
Jr. High Raiders sweep Bellefontaine in football
The Benjamin Logan 7th and 8th grade football team shut out Bellefontaine Wednesday evening. The 7th grade Raiders won 32-0. Offensively, Wyatt Predmore rushed for 60 yards and 2 touchdowns and threw for 147 yards with 2 more scores. Maddox Vermilion rushed for a score and Layton Watkins and Dylan...
peakofohio.com
Barbara A. Stewart
Barbara A. Stewart, 83, of Bellefontaine, passed away Wednesday morning, August 31, 2022, at Ayden Health Care of Belle Springs. Barbara was born in Logan County, Ohio, on March 18, 1939, to the late Edward A. and Katherine L. (Newell) Bewley. She graduated from Bellefontaine High School in 1957. On July 19, 1966, she married Ronald E. Stewart in Bellefontaine, and he preceded her in death on February 11, 2001.
peakofohio.com
Lady Tigers stay unbeaten - Tuesday Varsity, Jr High & Youth soccer results
Several soccer teams hit the field Tuesday. The West Liberty-Salem varsity girls defeated Legacy Christian 4-0. Megan Hollar had a hat-trick for the Lady Tigers and Lily Weaver also scored a goal. Ivy Cline recorded an assist. Defensively, Delaney Wade tallied 5 saves in the goal. West Liberty-Salem is now...
Two taken to Children’s Hospital after fight following Ohio football game
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a fight at Eastmoor Academy High School following a football game Friday night, according to Columbus Police. A CPD dispatcher stated a fight involving more than 100 people broke out in the parking lot of Eastmoor Academy shortly after 9 p.m. on Friday, […]
peakofohio.com
Shelley Kay Beaty
Shelley Kay Beaty, 74, of Crestview, Florida, passed away Thursday, August 25, 2022, at North Okaloosa Medical Center, in Crestview, Florida. Shelley was born in Bellefontaine on August 8, 1948, to the late Merle and Helen Pauline (Pence) Manahan. She was also preceded in death by a sister Sharon Payne.
peakofohio.com
Jeannette Anne LeVan
Jeannette Anne LeVan, 81, of Bellefontaine, passed away at 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, in Logan Acres Care Center, Bellefontaine. She was born in Bellefontaine, Ohio on April 27, 1941, the daughter of the late Ralph David and Imogene (Graham) English. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Michael LeVan Sr.
peakofohio.com
Thelma I. Price
Thelma I. Price, 89, of Belle Center, passed away at 5:04 p.m. on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Kenton, Ohio. She was born in Lakeview, Ohio on May 8, 1933, a daughter of the late Floyde and Ruth Stratton. On January 24, 1949, Thelma married David...
WLWT 5
Ohio corn maze celebrates 100th anniversary of OSU stadium
MILFORD CENTER, Ohio — A central Ohio farm is celebrating the 100th anniversary of Ohio Stadium, the home of the Buckeyes. The “Maize at Little Darby Creek” in Milford Center has turned its' corn field maze into a tribute to the stadium known as “The Shoe”.
Marriage license applications filed in Allen County
LIMA — The following persons recently applied for marriage licenses at Allen County Probate Court:. Joshua Bowers and Andrea Croft, both of Lima; Michael Epley and Courtney Roeder, both of Lima; Eric Clark and Jodie Doner, both of Delphos; Dylan Shaffer and Alexandra Lammers, both of Fort Wayne, Indiana; Tanner Mayer and Danielle Schramm, both of Elida; Clyde Yoder and Samantha Fruchey, both of Bluffton; Brandon Howard and Kiara Sauer, both of Lima; Michael Peitz and Kayla Von Seggern, both of Lima; William Haehn and Lisa Dickman, both of Delphos; Ellis Lloyd of Elida and Kelli Sorrell of Marion; Shawn Brinkman and Jennifer Stacy, both of Elida; Charles Arrick Jr. and Tamesha Finch, both of Lima; Theodore Gates and Myranda Schmidt, both of Lima; Maxwell Stout and Kaitlynn Ringo, both of Delphos; Kolton Keith of Alger and Kaylee Williams of Lima; James Schwartz and Alysa Wireman, both of Lima; Andrew Stevens and Cora Kielsmeier, both of Lima; Nickoli Sackinger and Ashlynn Veira, both of Lima; Brandon Fitch and Shelby Freytag, both of Lima; Chad Rode and Genevene Ramirez, both of Delphos; Kendervor Robinson Sr. and Angela Mize, both of Lima; Nathan Beggs and Scoutt Long, both of Delphos; Noah Tenney and Lauryn Barry, both of Lima; Lucas Kilgore and Jessica Lybarger, both of Lima; and Dustin Greer and Mallary Carney, both of Bluffton.
meigsindypress.com
Results from Truck and Tractor Pulls at 159th Meigs County Fair
ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio – The 159th Meigs County Fair had plenty of action including the Truck and Tractor Pulls. The grounds at the Rock were roaring and rumbling from with the sound of trucks and tractors racing down the pull track. There was a full slate of classes that pulled both nights. Both evenings there was a full to standing room only crowd. The Track Boss Pulling Sled was on hand to for the pullers to drag down the track. There were pullers representing three states, Ohio, West Virginia and Pennsylvania.
Ohio State Buckeyes return to the field this Saturday — Here’s what to know
The Ohio State Buckeyes will be taking the field for their first home game of the 2022-23 season this week.
