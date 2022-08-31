Read full article on original website
The youngest person to be executed in the electric chair was proven innocent after 70 years
George Stinney Jr., a 14-year-old boy, is the youngest person to be executed in the electric chair for the murder of two white girls. He was executed in South Carolina in 1944, in the midst of the Jim Crow era.
Pastor, 37, walks into police station and CONFESSES to 2019 murder: Reformed drug addict who found Jesus admitted to cops that he killed man, 48, in a fight - and is now helping to find his remains
A Mississippi pastor has made a shocking confession of his own after he walked into his local sheriff's office to admit to killing a man three years ago and then dumping his body. James Eric Crisp, 37, who is a father-of-two, suddenly had a flash of conscience and decided to...
Outrage ensues after video tells students to avoid calling the police if witnessing a violent attack
Outrage ensues after video tells students to avoid calling the police if witnessing a violent attack.
Dad With 4-Bedroom House Lets 3 Kids Sleep on Floor of His Bedroom After Their Mom Dies
Letting your kids sleep in your bedroom isn't as unhealthy as people think. Brandon Janous turned to TODAY Parenting Team to share how he lets his three children sleep on the floor of his bedroom even though they live in a four-bedroom home. In the now viral post, he explains how this situation developed after the death of his wife, his children's mom.
Seven chilling details in case of missing teen Kiely Rodni – from ‘creepy’ guys at party to discovered ‘burial site’
THE case of missing teen Kiely Rodni has been full of several chilling details from “creepy” guys at the party she was last seen at to a supposed “burial site.”. Kiely was last seen at a huge "senior send-off" party near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee, California, around 12.30am on August 6.
Horror video reveals moment girl falls from third-floor school balcony in front of terrified students
A HORROR video appears to show a girl falling from the third floor of her high school's balcony, leaving students upset and terrified. The unnamed student was airlifted to a local hospital with traumatic injuries as Palmetto Senior High witnesses fear the tragic jump was intentional. First responders received a...
Pastor Comes Back to Life Three Days After Doctor Declared Him Dead
Pastor Ryan Marlow was incorrectly labelled as having "suffered neurological death" at hospital.
Parents of 6-year-old Ohio girl speak out after daughter escapes kidnapper while taking out trash
A 6-year-old Ohio girl just barely escaped an attempted kidnapping while taking out the trash in front of her home in broad daylight. Ken'adi Nash, who escaped her attempted abductor, joined "Fox & Friends First" alongside her parents Ricky Nash and Mandie Miller-Nash to discuss the harrowing incident, which was all caught on camera.
Woman horrified when she finds out landlord is sneaking into her house and playing with her underwear
** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission. My friend and I were both single moms living in a small town. When a quaint house opened up for rent, my friend jumped at the opportunity to put in her application. When she was called to tell her that she qualified to rent the house, I helped her pack her things up and move into her new home.
Brink's Driver Was Sleeping When 22 Bags of Jewels Were Stolen in Multimillion-Dollar Heist: Lawsuit
A new lawsuit filed by Brink's says that one of the security company's drivers was asleep during a multimillion-dollar jewel heist in Southern California last month. The suit, filed in the U.S. District Court in the Southern District of New York on Aug. 4, states that ahead of the robbery, "Per Department of Transportation regulations, Driver 1 left Driver 2 asleep in the truck and went into the Flying J for food."
americanmilitarynews.com
Mother fatally shoots home intruder to protect 2 kids
A mother in Milwaukee, Wis., jumped out of the shower, grabbed her gun and fatally shot a home intruder on Monday after hearing her children screaming in the next room. The mother, whose identity has not been released, said she was in the shower when she heard her 12 and 14-year-old children screaming in the next room, according to TMJ4 on Wednesday. She immediately jumped out of the shower and, while dripping wet, grabbed her firearm from her bedroom.
A 'flash mob' of looters ransacked California 7-Eleven in a 'street takeover,' police say. Now cops want to stop the crime tactic from becoming a new trend.
"'Flash mobs' have turned from fun spontaneous events to opportunistic criminal occurrences," the LAPD said.
Bodycam shows the moment a Black pastor was arrested while watering a neighbor's flowers
Body camera video shows the moment a Black pastor was arrested while watering his neighbor’s plants in Alabama. Officers said they were responding to a call about a suspicious person in the yard. Michael Jennings was arrested despite a neighbor explaining that he and the homeowner were good friends. The charges against Jennings were eventually dropped and he plans to file a discrimination lawsuit against the officers.Aug. 24, 2022.
Cops Kill People: Ohio Police Release Bodycam Footage Of Overly Aggressive Officer Fatally Shooting Unarmed Donovan Lewis
Columbus, Ohio police department releases body camera video of officer Ricky Anderson fatally shooting Donovan Lewis
‘We will find you’: Police hunting Olivia Pratt-Korbel gunman say ‘unclear’ if he’s still in country
The mystery gunman who killed nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel may no longer be in the UK, police have admitted.Detectives were “unclear at this stage” if the unidentified shooter was still in the country, Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Kameen, head of investigations said at a briefing on Thursday morning.But he suggested that, while no definitive suspect has been identified, “a number of names” had been provided to the police by the community. “My message to him remains the same - we will not rest until we find you and we will find you,” he told reporters. “We will find him wherever...
Attempted kidnapping of six-year-old girl in Ohio captured on doorbell camera
Terrifying footage captured the moment a man allegedly tried to kidnap a six-year-old girl outside her house in Ohio, before casually walking off down the street.In the chilling video, the child screams and runs into her home after the altercation.The victim’s mother told a local news channel that her daughter had come running into the house and said someone had “tried to kidnap her” and “grabbed her private parts”.The man has since been identified as Deric McPherson, 33, and has been charged with gross sexual imposition and abduction.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Don't Pay UK hold protest outside Ofgem office in Canary WharfRishi Sunak and Liz Truss ‘saying nothing’ to tackle living crisis, Labour MP saysVictims of Grenfell Tower disaster remembered as Notting Hill Carnival returns
No charges for Ohio homeowner who fatally shot daughter's ex-boyfriend in chilling doorbell camera video
Doorbell camera video shows the moments an Ohio homeowner apparently shot his daughter’s 22-year-old ex-boyfriend to death as he allegedly was trying to bust down the front door more than a year post-breakup. A grand jury recently decided not to indict Mitchell Duckro with any crimes in connection to...
Cop Handcuffed Pregnant Mom at Gunpoint While Her 3 Kids Watched
A Bradford County, Florida, sheriff's deputy pointed his gun, screamed at, and handcuffed a pregnant mother during a traffic stop for speeding earlier this month—all while her three kids looked on. “If you make any movement, it’ll be the last mistake you’ll ever make,” Deputy Jacob Desue told Ebony...
Stepmother throws teen boy out of the house for not taking out the trash
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Does a minor child's stepmother have the right to throw her husband's child out of the house without consulting him?
12tomatoes.com
Man Shares “Life Hack” For Keeping The Seat Next To Him Empty On The Bus
If you are the type of person who relies on public transportation on a regular basis, this is the sort of video that you are going to want to watch closely. Even those who ride buses and trains on a more infrequent basis are going to want to watch, too. This man is here to share a surefire way to keep the seat next to you empty in these all too common scenarios.
