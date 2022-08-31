The mystery gunman who killed nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel may no longer be in the UK, police have admitted.Detectives were “unclear at this stage” if the unidentified shooter was still in the country, Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Kameen, head of investigations said at a briefing on Thursday morning.But he suggested that, while no definitive suspect has been identified, “a number of names” had been provided to the police by the community. “My message to him remains the same - we will not rest until we find you and we will find you,” he told reporters. “We will find him wherever...

