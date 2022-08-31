ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Pastor, 37, walks into police station and CONFESSES to 2019 murder: Reformed drug addict who found Jesus admitted to cops that he killed man, 48, in a fight - and is now helping to find his remains

A Mississippi pastor has made a shocking confession of his own after he walked into his local sheriff's office to admit to killing a man three years ago and then dumping his body. James Eric Crisp, 37, who is a father-of-two, suddenly had a flash of conscience and decided to...
MONROE COUNTY, MS
State
New Jersey State
Lefty Graves

Woman horrified when she finds out landlord is sneaking into her house and playing with her underwear

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission. My friend and I were both single moms living in a small town. When a quaint house opened up for rent, my friend jumped at the opportunity to put in her application. When she was called to tell her that she qualified to rent the house, I helped her pack her things up and move into her new home.
People

Brink's Driver Was Sleeping When 22 Bags of Jewels Were Stolen in Multimillion-Dollar Heist: Lawsuit

A new lawsuit filed by Brink's says that one of the security company's drivers was asleep during a multimillion-dollar jewel heist in Southern California last month. The suit, filed in the U.S. District Court in the Southern District of New York on Aug. 4, states that ahead of the robbery, "Per Department of Transportation regulations, Driver 1 left Driver 2 asleep in the truck and went into the Flying J for food."
CELEBRITIES
americanmilitarynews.com

Mother fatally shoots home intruder to protect 2 kids

A mother in Milwaukee, Wis., jumped out of the shower, grabbed her gun and fatally shot a home intruder on Monday after hearing her children screaming in the next room. The mother, whose identity has not been released, said she was in the shower when she heard her 12 and 14-year-old children screaming in the next room, according to TMJ4 on Wednesday. She immediately jumped out of the shower and, while dripping wet, grabbed her firearm from her bedroom.
MILWAUKEE, WI
NewsBreak
NBC News

Bodycam shows the moment a Black pastor was arrested while watering a neighbor's flowers

Body camera video shows the moment a Black pastor was arrested while watering his neighbor’s plants in Alabama. Officers said they were responding to a call about a suspicious person in the yard. Michael Jennings was arrested despite a neighbor explaining that he and the homeowner were good friends. The charges against Jennings were eventually dropped and he plans to file a discrimination lawsuit against the officers.Aug. 24, 2022.
ALABAMA STATE
The Independent

‘We will find you’: Police hunting Olivia Pratt-Korbel gunman say ‘unclear’ if he’s still in country

The mystery gunman who killed nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel may no longer be in the UK, police have admitted.Detectives were “unclear at this stage” if the unidentified shooter was still in the country, Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Kameen, head of investigations said at a briefing on Thursday morning.But he suggested that, while no definitive suspect has been identified, “a number of names” had been provided to the police by the community. “My message to him remains the same - we will not rest until we find you and we will find you,” he told reporters. “We will find him wherever...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Attempted kidnapping of six-year-old girl in Ohio captured on doorbell camera

Terrifying footage captured the moment a man allegedly tried to kidnap a six-year-old girl outside her house in Ohio, before casually walking off down the street.In the chilling video, the child screams and runs into her home after the altercation.The victim’s mother told a local news channel that her daughter had come running into the house and said someone had “tried to kidnap her” and “grabbed her private parts”.The man has since been identified as Deric McPherson, 33, and has been charged with gross sexual imposition and abduction.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Don't Pay UK hold protest outside Ofgem office in Canary WharfRishi Sunak and Liz Truss ‘saying nothing’ to tackle living crisis, Labour MP saysVictims of Grenfell Tower disaster remembered as Notting Hill Carnival returns
OHIO STATE
12tomatoes.com

Man Shares “Life Hack” For Keeping The Seat Next To Him Empty On The Bus

If you are the type of person who relies on public transportation on a regular basis, this is the sort of video that you are going to want to watch closely. Even those who ride buses and trains on a more infrequent basis are going to want to watch, too. This man is here to share a surefire way to keep the seat next to you empty in these all too common scenarios.

