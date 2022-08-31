Read full article on original website
Voice of America
US Advisers Endorse Updated COVID Shots for Fall Boosters
U.S. health advisers on Thursday endorsed new COVID-19 boosters that target today's most common omicron strains, saying if enough people roll up their sleeves, the updated shots could blunt a winter surge. The tweaked shots made by Pfizer and Moderna promise Americans a chance at their most up-to-date protection at...
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
Voice of America
Studies Show COVID's Negative Impact on US Education and Life Expectancy
A pair of reports issued this week have combined to illustrate the deep and lasting impact that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the United States, documenting both declining educational outcomes for young students and a sharp decline in life expectancy for Americans in general. A special assessment by the...
Voice of America
Taiwan Military Discloses More Data on Record Number of Chinese Flights
TAIPEI — Taiwan’s National Defense Ministry has started sharing more information about Chinese military activities as incursions across the median line of the Taiwan Strait hit a record high of 300 flights in August, according to publicly available data. Since 2020, Taiwan’s military has shared information about Chinese...
Voice of America
South Africa Reaches Deal With India to Boost Domestic Vaccine Production
Cape Town, South Africa — The Serum Institute of India signed a deal this week with South Africa's Aspen Pharmacare to make four vaccines used in Africa. The deal has been hailed as saving local vaccine production, which was at risk of shutting down after receiving no orders for a COVID vaccine. But medical aid group Doctors Without Borders says more efforts are needed for vaccines to be fully produced in Africa for Africans.
Voice of America
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Russian Forces Face Challenges, say US Officials
U.N. experts continue their assessment of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant. The United States military released a new assessment of Russian forces. And, the growing environmental concerns over an unexplained Russian gas flare close to the Arctic.
Voice of America
US Navy Says Iran Releases Sail Drones When Its Ships Arrive
WASHINGTON / DUBAI — The United States compelled Iran for a second time this week to release U.S. military sail drones that it tried to seize at sea, U.S. officials said Friday. Iran has been building up its naval presence in the Red Sea, near the coast of Yemen...
Voice of America
UN Report Accuses China of Serious Human Rights Violations
The United Nations has said China carried out serious human rights violations that may be considered “crimes against humanity.”. The accusation came in a newly published report examining the treatment of Uyghurs and other mostly Muslim ethnic groups. The groups live in the country’s far-western Xinjiang area. China...
Voice of America
Biden to Name Arctic Ambassador as China Eyes Region
UPPSALA, SWEDEN — The Biden administration plans to name an ambassador at large for the Arctic amid growing awareness of the potential strategic importance of the region, for which China is the latest major power to stake a claim. It is not clear who the nominee will be, or...
Voice of America
US Calls on China to Cease 'Atrocities' Against Uyghurs
WHITE HOUSE — The Biden administration Thursday called on China to immediately cease “atrocities” against Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities, following a long-delayed report by U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet concluding that the treatment of minorities in China’s Xinjiang province may constitute crimes against humanity.
Voice of America
US Condemns Latest Round of Tigray Conflict
White house — The White House has condemned last week's resumption of conflict that threatens to fuel famine and destabilize the Horn of Africa, following the collapse of the five-month cease-fire in northern Ethiopia's Tigray region. "We condemn Eritrea's reentry into the conflict, the continuing TPLF offensive outside of...
Voice of America
Protest in India Over HIV Drug Shortage Ends After 42 Days
A protest by a group of HIV-positive people in New Delhi, demanding a regular supply of life-saving antiretroviral therapy drugs across the country, ended this week, after 42 days, as the government has reportedly resumed the interrupted supply of the drugs. Around 2.3 million people are infected with HIV in...
Voice of America
G7 Finance Chiefs Agree on Russian Oil Price Cap but Level Not Yet Set
Group of Seven finance ministers agreed Friday to impose a price cap on Russian oil aimed at slashing revenues for Moscow's war in Ukraine while keeping crude flowing to avoid price spikes, but their statement left out key details of the plan. The ministers from the group of wealthy industrial...
Voice of America
UN Rights Office Renews Call for China to Release Uyghurs From Detention in Xinjiang
GENEVA — The U.N. human rights office is renewing its call for China to release all Uyghurs and other Muslim communities arbitrarily deprived of their liberty in the Xinjiang region. The action follows the agency’s release of a groundbreaking report on the forced incarceration of more than a million Uyghurs and others in so-called vocational centers.
Voice of America
Family of Palestinian American Journalist Demands Justice
Washington — The family of Shireen Abu Akleh on Thursday called on the U.S. to ensure a “thorough, independent, transparent investigation” into the killing of the Palestinian American journalist. Abu Akleh, a veteran news correspondent for Al Jazeera Arabic, was shot dead on May 11 while covering...
Voice of America
Iran Boosts Civil Defense, Lifts Anti-Aircraft Readiness
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Iran has equipped 51 of its cities with civil defense systems and boosted readiness at air defenses to thwart any possible foreign attack, military officials said on Saturday, amid an escalation of tensions with Israel and the United States. The civil defense equipment will...
Voice of America
WHO Monitors Pneumonia Cases of Unknown Origin in Argentina
CHICAGO — The World Health Organization is monitoring a cluster of 10 cases of pneumonia from an unknown cause in an outbreak in Argentina that so far has included three deaths. The cases are linked to a single private clinic in the city of San Miguel de Tucumán, located...
Voice of America
Campaigners Urge Australia to Admit More Refugees to Fill Labor Shortages
SYDNEY — Campaigners are urging Australia to allow in more migrants and refugees to help address chronic labor shortages. The recently elected Labor government is hosting a two-day jobs and skills summit starting Thursday. Australian industries, from hospitality to retail, say there are not enough workers to fill job...
Voice of America
US Judge Unseals Detailed Inventory of Items Seized from Trump Home
Washington — A U.S. judge on Friday unsealed a detailed list of government documents and other items seized from former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate last month. The eight-page inventory doesn’t describe the subjects of the seized materials, but it confirms the Justice Department's assertion that highly classified government documents were intermixed with other items at the Trump residence, in apparent violation of federal law.
Voice of America
US Judge Defers Ruling on Appointing Special Master for Trump Records
Washington — A federal judge on Thursday deferred a ruling on former President Donald Trump's request for an independent review of records seized from his Florida home by the FBI during a search last month. Trump's lawyers last week asked U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon of the Southern...
