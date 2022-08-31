Read full article on original website
Related
kvrr.com
NDSU locking in for first test
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR)-It’s finally game week and the Bison are amped up for this one. At the presser a major key Coach Entz mentioned is controlling the controllables, limiting turnovers, penalties and playing Bison football. Drake comes in a major underdog, last year the bulldogs finished 2-8. They’re coming...
247Sports
NDSU Positional Preview: Headhunters
Bison Report will be breaking down NDSU's Roster position-by-position leading up to their season-opening contest against Drake. We'll take a look at the strength and depth of the position, likely starters, and the incoming freshmen. We'll also try to answer the position group's most important question. SLIDE 2 of 4.
kmaland.com
St. Albert alum Waters ready to contribute for defending FCS champion North Dakota State
(Fargo) -- Former St. Albert star Luke Waters has grown accustomed to winning. He did plenty of it at St. Albert, then continued his winning ways at Iowa Western. Those winning ways didn't change when he made the next step in his college football career at North Dakota State -- the reigning FCS national.
valleynewslive.com
The annual “steam meet” is kicking off
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Western Minnesota Steam Thresher Reunion is kicking off Friday at Rollag, Minnesota. The event is a chance for people around the nation, and even the world, to relive the tradition of farming and learn the history. This year, the WMST is featuring Kerosene...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This Northern Minnesota Bar Was Just Featured By Popular YouTube Star
If you are heading up North this weekend, maybe make a stop at this Northern Minnesota bar where a popular YouTube star recently reviewed the 'wildest' burger he has ever had. The bar is the Sunlite Bar & Grill in Detroit Lakes and the burger he tried was the Wild 'Elk-Bison-Beef-Bacon' burger.
valleynewslive.com
“He’s his own cheerleader. He’s energetic, happy, always has a smile;” Minnesota family braves child’s illness on the road to recovery
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It was a busy day in north Fargo as 4-year-old Braxton Beyer hopped, bowled and even gave some tattoos. “He is, gosh, he’s his own cheerleader. He is energetic, happy, always a smile,” said his mother Xolchil Beyer. He’s completing his exercises...
valleynewslive.com
I-94 ramp exit ramp in Moorhead closing today
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) Heads up for drivers in the Fargo-Moorhead area, for people driving on interstate 94 in Moorhead on Thursday, September 1st. The Minnesota department of transportation says the eastbound exit ramp at 20th street is closing from 8:30 this morning to about 3 this afternoon. The...
kfgo.com
3 injured in crash near Detroit Lakes airport
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KFGO) – Three people, including a 13-year-old girl, suffered non life-threatening injuries in a two vehicle crash near the Detroit Lakes airport Friday evening. The Minnesota Highway Patrol said the three people were traveling west on Highway 10 when the driver attempted to turn south onto...
RELATED PEOPLE
kvrr.com
1 dead in I-29 crash
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A West Fargo man is dead after a crash near the tri-level interchange on I-29. Authorities say the 33-year-old man was not wearing his seatbelt when he crashed into a concrete support pillar. He was pronounced dead on scene. Officials say his name will be...
This Minnesota Town, Population 4, Has One Of The Coolest Bars Ever!
I feel like we need to put together a best of Minnesota small-town bars list, just based on how many there seem to be in the land of 10,000 lakes. Edwards, Minnesota population 4, yes FOUR, located in Otter Tail County has one of the coolest bars I've ever seen before. It's set in an old school house, complete with the bell tower, and it offers up just what you'd expect in a town of 4, ice-cold beer, burger baskets, and good times.
Man killed in Fargo fixed object crash
FARGO, ND (KXNET) — A 33-year-old man was killed in an accident on Interstate 29 in Fargo when his car collided with a concrete pillar. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at approximately 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, the man was traveling northbound on Interstate 29 (mile marker 63) near the tri-level interchange. when his […]
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Flak continues to fly in flap over toilet at Fargo National Cemetery
(Fargo, ND) -- A representative for the Fargo Honor Guard says there is still no resolution between their group and VA officials at Fort Snelling, when it comes to differing plans for improvements at the Fargo National Cemetery. "You know I am hoping their is a resolution, and we are...
IN THIS ARTICLE
valleynewslive.com
Local bar and grill paying employees amidst months-long closure
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Businesses have had a tough run the last couple years, from COVID-19, to inflation, to worker shortages. It seems like they can’t catch a break, and one Fargo bar and grill took another hit after a kitchen fire closed them down on August 6.
wdayradionow.com
Moorhead business reports brisk sales of THC edibles following new state law
(Moorhead, MN) -- A shop in Moorhead is reporting brisk sales of THC edibles, after a new law allowing the sale of the products in Minnesota went into effect July 1st. "It's legal so you can get over that whole stigma of buying stuff on the street or in a parking lot. No one needs to do that stuff anymore. It's made clean and local by a good group of people,"
kvrr.com
Four detained after SWAT team enters apartment in south Fargo
FARGO (KVRR) – Police say the Red River Valley SWAT Team and the Cass County Drug Task Force assisted them in using a high-risk, knock-and-announce warrant to search an apartment Thursday in the 5200 block of Amber Valley Parkway. A perimeter was set up around the building shortly before...
wdayradionow.com
All North Dakota Driver License Offices closed
(Fargo, ND) -- All North Dakota driver license offices are closed until September 1st. The offices closed Monday and will reopen Thursday. The Department of Transportation says the days are being used for employee training. Motor vehicle offices and other NDDOT services will be unaffected. You can also access certain...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kfgo.com
Two arrested in separate incidents on Valley City State campus overnight
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (KFGO) – Police responded to two incidents on and around the Valley City State campus overnight. Just before midnight officers were dispatched to the third floor of a dorm for an intoxicated man who became combative with both officers and emergency medical staff on scene and at Mercy hospital. 18-year-old Gordon-Lee Ma Enyart-Martinez from Ottertail, Minn. was attended to by medical personnel then arrested for felony assault and transferred to the Barnes County Jail.
kvrr.com
Construction Begins On Townhomes At Center of City of Fargo Dispute
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Roers has started construction on seven townhomes on the east side of St. Paul’s Newman Center in north Fargo. They were supposed to be built by December 2021 in an agreement with the city for the project that includes the center, faith-based housing, and the “View on University Apartments.”
kvrr.com
Vehicle crashes through garage at south Fargo apartments
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — An early afternoon crash at a south Fargo apartment complex. Ninety-one-year-old Timothy Klontz crashed his vehicle in his garage when he was pulling in, breaking through the walls on both sides. The car was wedged into the wall of the neighboring garage to the left.
kvrr.com
Man struck by vehicle in rural East Grand Forks
NEAR EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (KVRR) – An Oklee man is in the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in rural East Grand Forks. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to 340th Avenue and 110th Street Southwest around 2:20 Wednesday afternoon. Forty-six-year-old Donald Howard was loading a...
Comments / 0