Read full article on original website
Related
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Redmond, OR (with Photos & Free Maps)
It may not be as well-known as Portland, but Oregon’s central city of Redmond is full of culinary treasures that cater to any appetite. Foodies can easily find a restaurant that’ll become a new favorite with a wealth of restaurants that accommodate various budgets and preferences. Keep reading to learn all about the 13 Best Restaurants in Redmond.
Oregon Bowhunter Tags an Old Warrior Muley Buck on Opening Weekend
A bowhunter in central Oregon tagged a mule deer buck on opening weekend that he’d been chasing for going on four years. The buck that Arnold Fox nicknamed “One Eye Willy” was blind in one eye, walked with a limp, and had smooth, worn-out teeth that were ground down almost to his gums.
Redmond residents get quite a scare during dinner, when a car smashes into their house
REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ)-- It was a typical Wednesday night for the McClearys on NW Larch Spur Court in Redmond -- until a car crashed into the corner of their home, just feet away. It was a frightening occurrence where they saw the wall come down in front of them and the TV fall down. The The post Redmond residents get quite a scare during dinner, when a car smashes into their house appeared first on KTVZ.
Deschutes County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue volunteers help hiker hurt in fall near Chush Falls
Deschutes County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue came to the aid of a hiker who fell and injured her knee Saturday near Chush Falls along Whychus Creek south of Sisters. The post Deschutes County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue volunteers help hiker hurt in fall near Chush Falls appeared first on KTVZ.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Cowboy Fire 9 miles SE of Prineville forces evacuations in Crook County
A fire roared to life southeast of Prineville Friday afternoon and forced evacuations of dozens of homes near Prineville Reservoir. The Cowboy Fire grew quickly and threatened numerous homes in the Juniper Canyon area. The fire was first reported about 3 pm Friday afternoon. It grew quickly to about 40...
centraloregondaily.com
Evacuations dropped to Level 1 for 70-acre Cowboy Fire near Prineville
Evacuations were dropped to Level 1 “Get Ready” for a wildfire burning near Prineville late Friday, hours after mandatory evacuations were issued. The Cowboy Fire was about 70 acres as of Friday night, according to Central Oregon Fire Information. It’s burning grass and brush near Juniper Canyon south...
KTVZ
New wildfire breaks out in Juniper Canyon SE of Prineville; numerous crews, task force headed to scene
PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) – Numerous fire crews on the ground and in the air, along with a structure-protection task force, were headed to a new wildfire that broke out Friday afternoon in Juniper Canyon southeast of Prineville, officials said. Incident 830 was reported by lookouts around 3:30 p.m. in...
AR-15 'style' rifle in Bend shooting is loved and hated
A gun control measure with restrictions on AR-15 style rifles will be on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.The rifle type used in the deadly Bend shooting on Aug. 28 has enjoyed a popularity boom among millions of gun owners, while it is reviled by gun control advocates as an icon of mass murder. Police say a gunman fired more than 100 shots at The Forum Shopping Center with an "AR-15 style" rifle, killing two men in the Safeway supermarket. Officers found the shooter dead at the back of the store from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, next to his rifle...
IN THIS ARTICLE
focushillsboro.com
Will The Anti-Gun Initiative On Oregon’s Fall Ballot Stop The Bend Shooting?
The Bend grocery shop shooting is the latest random public murder by angry, dissatisfied individuals. In 2022, it’s Oregon’s second. This November, Oregon voters can tighten gun regulations to prevent future tragedies. Unknown if Measure 114’s provisions would have stopped the shooter. Even if the law had prevented...
Driver in Estacada crash that killed 3 teens sentenced to over 12 years in prison
The teenage driver in a crash that killed three of his passengers and seriously injured one other in the car has been sentenced to 12 ½ years in prison and a lifetime license revocation. Devin M. Kurtz, now 19, pleaded guilty Tuesday to three counts of second-degree manslaughter and...
Man hailed as Safeway shooting hero had criminal past
BEND, Ore. (AP) — A man lauded as a hero for confronting a shooter inside an Oregon grocery store Sunday was convicted of child sex crimes while in the Army decades ago. Donald Surrett, Jr. died while trying to stop 20-year-old Ethan Blair Miller’s shooting rampage. Police said Surrett’s decision cost him his life but The post Man hailed as Safeway shooting hero had criminal past appeared first on KTVZ.
Comments / 0