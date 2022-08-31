A gun control measure with restrictions on AR-15 style rifles will be on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.The rifle type used in the deadly Bend shooting on Aug. 28 has enjoyed a popularity boom among millions of gun owners, while it is reviled by gun control advocates as an icon of mass murder. Police say a gunman fired more than 100 shots at The Forum Shopping Center with an "AR-15 style" rifle, killing two men in the Safeway supermarket. Officers found the shooter dead at the back of the store from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, next to his rifle...

BEND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO