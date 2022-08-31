ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

Comments / 0

Related
KTVZ News Channel 21

Century-old Mount Emily Shay steam locomotive leaving City of Prineville Railway for new Portland home

The Oregon Historical Society and the Oregon Rail Heritage Foundation announced Friday the permanent transfer of the Mount Emily Shay #1 steam locomotive from the City of Prineville Railway to the Portland foundation.  The post Century-old Mount Emily Shay steam locomotive leaving City of Prineville Railway for new Portland home appeared first on KTVZ.
PRINEVILLE, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Another shooting? Nothing will change

Second AR-15 incident in a month in Central Oregon - it's impossible to feel safe in busy public places anymoreSunday presented yet another tragic, sickening welcome to the new world moment. As happens nearly every day in the USA, we had a mass shooting in the national news. This time, from right here in Central Oregon, Bend. Stop me if you've heard it before: a young white male, about 20, just out of school, where he was reportedly bullied, goes on a shooting rampage with an AR-15 rifle. Innocent people are dead. The Bend tragedy occurred just about a...
BEND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Bend, OR
Lifestyle
City
Bend, OR
Local
Oregon Food & Drinks
Bend, OR
Food & Drinks
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
focushillsboro.com

Will The Anti-Gun Initiative On Oregon’s Fall Ballot Stop The Bend Shooting?

The Bend grocery shop shooting is the latest random public murder by angry, dissatisfied individuals. In 2022, it’s Oregon’s second. This November, Oregon voters can tighten gun regulations to prevent future tragedies. Unknown if Measure 114’s provisions would have stopped the shooter. Even if the law had prevented...
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

Evacuations dropped to Level 1 for 70-acre Cowboy Fire near Prineville

Evacuations were dropped to Level 1 “Get Ready” for a wildfire burning near Prineville late Friday, hours after mandatory evacuations were issued. The Cowboy Fire was about 70 acres as of Friday night, according to Central Oregon Fire Information. It’s burning grass and brush near Juniper Canyon south...
KTVZ News Channel 21

Man hailed as Safeway shooting hero had criminal past

BEND, Ore. (AP) — A man lauded as a hero for confronting a shooter inside an Oregon grocery store Sunday was convicted of child sex crimes while in the Army decades ago. Donald Surrett, Jr. died while trying to stop 20-year-old Ethan Blair Miller’s shooting rampage. Police said Surrett’s decision cost him his life but The post Man hailed as Safeway shooting hero had criminal past appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alehouse#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Bar Info#Pub#Taps#Food Drink#Beverages#The Source Weekly#Oblivion Brewing#Maui Brewing Co#Weihenstephan Brewery
The Madras Pioneer

Buffs beat Sweet Home in overtime

Madras defense stuffs the Huskies to open overtime, then the White Buffalos score on two Dru Boyle runs to start season with 26-20 victory Timely stout defense and quarterback Dru Boyle's hard running keyed a 26-20 overtime victory for the Madras White Buffalos over Sweet Home Friday. Boyle needed just two carries in overtime to cap the exciting night for the Buffs and first-year coach Judd Stutzman. After the White Buffs' defense shut down an explosive Husky offense on four plays to start the overtime, Madras decided to bull its way for the victory. Boyle, the three-year starting senior quarterback,...
SWEET HOME, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy