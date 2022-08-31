Read full article on original website
Oregon Bowhunter Tags an Old Warrior Muley Buck on Opening Weekend
A bowhunter in central Oregon tagged a mule deer buck on opening weekend that he’d been chasing for going on four years. The buck that Arnold Fox nicknamed “One Eye Willy” was blind in one eye, walked with a limp, and had smooth, worn-out teeth that were ground down almost to his gums.
Century-old Mount Emily Shay steam locomotive leaving City of Prineville Railway for new Portland home
The Oregon Historical Society and the Oregon Rail Heritage Foundation announced Friday the permanent transfer of the Mount Emily Shay #1 steam locomotive from the City of Prineville Railway to the Portland foundation. The post Century-old Mount Emily Shay steam locomotive leaving City of Prineville Railway for new Portland home appeared first on KTVZ.
▶️ Cowboy Fire 9 miles SE of Prineville forces evacuations in Crook County
A fire roared to life southeast of Prineville Friday afternoon and forced evacuations of dozens of homes near Prineville Reservoir. The Cowboy Fire grew quickly and threatened numerous homes in the Juniper Canyon area. The fire was first reported about 3 pm Friday afternoon. It grew quickly to about 40...
Another shooting? Nothing will change
Second AR-15 incident in a month in Central Oregon - it's impossible to feel safe in busy public places anymoreSunday presented yet another tragic, sickening welcome to the new world moment. As happens nearly every day in the USA, we had a mass shooting in the national news. This time, from right here in Central Oregon, Bend. Stop me if you've heard it before: a young white male, about 20, just out of school, where he was reportedly bullied, goes on a shooting rampage with an AR-15 rifle. Innocent people are dead. The Bend tragedy occurred just about a...
Will The Anti-Gun Initiative On Oregon’s Fall Ballot Stop The Bend Shooting?
The Bend grocery shop shooting is the latest random public murder by angry, dissatisfied individuals. In 2022, it’s Oregon’s second. This November, Oregon voters can tighten gun regulations to prevent future tragedies. Unknown if Measure 114’s provisions would have stopped the shooter. Even if the law had prevented...
New wildfire breaks out in Juniper Canyon SE of Prineville; numerous crews, task force headed to scene
PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) – Numerous fire crews on the ground and in the air, along with a structure-protection task force, were headed to a new wildfire that broke out Friday afternoon in Juniper Canyon southeast of Prineville, officials said. Incident 830 was reported by lookouts around 3:30 p.m. in...
Evacuations dropped to Level 1 for 70-acre Cowboy Fire near Prineville
Evacuations were dropped to Level 1 “Get Ready” for a wildfire burning near Prineville late Friday, hours after mandatory evacuations were issued. The Cowboy Fire was about 70 acres as of Friday night, according to Central Oregon Fire Information. It’s burning grass and brush near Juniper Canyon south...
Man hailed as Safeway shooting hero had criminal past
BEND, Ore. (AP) — A man lauded as a hero for confronting a shooter inside an Oregon grocery store Sunday was convicted of child sex crimes while in the Army decades ago. Donald Surrett, Jr. died while trying to stop 20-year-old Ethan Blair Miller’s shooting rampage. Police said Surrett’s decision cost him his life but The post Man hailed as Safeway shooting hero had criminal past appeared first on KTVZ.
Oregon Gov. Brown thanks first responders, Bend Police for quick response to shooting
Governor Kate Brown met with the officers and first responders who rushed to the scene of a deadly shooting at a Bend grocery store on Sunday. In a statement, Brown's office says she thanked them for their quick response, and said that her heart goes out to the victims and their families.
Buffs beat Sweet Home in overtime
Madras defense stuffs the Huskies to open overtime, then the White Buffalos score on two Dru Boyle runs to start season with 26-20 victory Timely stout defense and quarterback Dru Boyle's hard running keyed a 26-20 overtime victory for the Madras White Buffalos over Sweet Home Friday. Boyle needed just two carries in overtime to cap the exciting night for the Buffs and first-year coach Judd Stutzman. After the White Buffs' defense shut down an explosive Husky offense on four plays to start the overtime, Madras decided to bull its way for the victory. Boyle, the three-year starting senior quarterback,...
