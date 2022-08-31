Read full article on original website
Former Trump Official Says She Once Found Classified Documents in White House Ladies' Room
Olivia Troye, who served as a homeland security and counter-terrorism adviser to former Vice President Mike Pence, says it was "a known thing" in the Trump White House that her colleagues were sometimes careless in handling sensitive documents. "I found classified information in the ladies' room of the White House...
Sen. Lindsey Graham said if Trump is prosecuted for mishandling classified information, 'there will be riots in the streets'
Sen. Lindsey Graham said there'll be riots if Trump is prosecuted for mishandling classified government records while Hillary Clinton was not.
Former FBI official says Russian, Chinese, and Iranian spies could have tried to infiltrate Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence
Former FBI official Peter Strzok says "any competent foreign intelligence service" would have tried to enter Mar-a-Lago. He cited Russia, China, Iran, and Cuba as possible countries that these agents came from. Strzok was fired from the FBI after sending anti-Trump messages, and is a frequent target of his attacks.
Trump May Have Sold Classified Documents, Should Be 'Arrested': Kirschner
Kirschner said Friday that "things just went from bad to worse to unfathomably dangerous" after empty classified folders were found at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.
Daily Beast
A Trump Indictment Over Mishandling Classified Documents Is Now a Very Real Possibility
The warrant obtained by the FBI to search former President Donald Trump’s office and residence at Mar-A-Lago has been made public, and it is a shocker. And I’m sure you’ve heard this before, but this could be the big one—the case where Trump can’t escape legal accountability.
Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said there would be evidence if Trump declassified documents: 'It can't just be an idea in his head'
David Laufman said there would be evidence if Trump declassified the Mar-a-Lago documents. Laufman, a former DOJ official, investigated Hillary Clinton's handling of classified records. Trump said he had a "standing order" to declassify, but ex-officials have pushed back on the claim. A former Department of Justice official has pushed...
Trump was so distracted by grievances that he never got around to returning secret documents the FBI found at Mar-a-Lago: NYT
Donald Trump left office in such disarray he omitted to return documents, per The New York Times. The documents remained in his possession until the FBI took them in a raid last week. Trump claims he declassified the documents, a suggestion that many pushed back against. Donald Trump opted not...
DOJ officials were alarmed by surveillance footage of the Mar-a-Lago room where classified info was being stored, report says
Officials decided to request a warrant to search Mar-a-Lago after new evidence emerged about classified information kept there, the NYT reported.
Russia 'Absolutely' Tried to Infiltrate Mar-a-Lago: Former FBI Official
Peter Strzok said Sunday that any "competent foreign intelligence" including China's, Russia's, and Iran's would want to gain access to Trump's Florida home.
DOJ subpoenas more security video — suggesting officials believe Trump still has more docs: report
The Department of Justice has subpoenaed more security video from Mar-a-Lago in a sign that "officials are not certain whether they have recovered all the presidential records," The New York Times reported Monday evening. Unnamed sources told the publication that officials are seeking additional footage in the wake of the...
What the Dates on Trump's Secret Documents Tell Us About What Was Found
The small snippet of information contained in a newly released photo of secret documents kept at Mar-a-Lago dates to a fraught time in U.S. foreign policy.
Privileged Documents Between Trump, His Attorney Found During FBI Raid: DOJ
The Justice Department said it had used a "filter team" to review the Mar-a-Lago documents, eliminating the need for a special master to be appointed.
Trump lawyer claimed no classified material was at Mar-a-Lago in signed letter to Justice Department
(CNN) — One of former President Donald Trump's attorneys signed a letter in June asserting that there was no more classified information stored at Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence, according to two sources familiar with the matter. The letter signed by the attorney raises fresh questions about the number of people...
The affidavit that led to the FBI's search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago home specifically mentions an Obama-era executive order about classified national security information
The Justice Department on Friday released the affidavit that led to the Mar-a-Lago raid. The heavily redacted affidavit mentions an Obama-era executive order about classified information. Executive Order 13526, issued in 2009, outlines how to properly manage classified information. The affidavit that led to the FBI's search of former President...
Donald Trump Aims to End 'Confusion' Over FBI Photo of Top Secret Documents
In a move that legal experts suggested could be incriminating, Trump did not deny possessing the documents and instead criticized the photo itself.
After blasting Biden's student-loan forgiveness, Ted Cruz says it 'may prove a real challenge' to fight the relief in court
Sen. Ted Cruz has frequently slammed student-debt cancellation as a policy for "slackers," but he acknowledged taking it to court might not hold up.
Trump had empty classified folders among loose secret papers, unsealed Mar-a-Lago raid inventory reveals
FBI agents found 90 empty folders that had once held extremely sensitive documents among the 27 boxes removed from former president Donald Trump’s home during a court-authorised search on 8 August, according to an unsealed copy of a detailed inventory filed with a federal judge.The 27 boxes were found to contain at least 11,000 documents which are by law the property of the United States government and were supposed to be returned to the National Archives at the close of his term. Agents also seized more than 100 “unique documents with classification markings”, including three stored in Mr Trump’s...
Justice Department says it has already reviewed seized documents after Trump asks for special master examination
The Department of Justice on Monday said it has already completed a review of the documents it seized from former president Donald Trump’s home after the ex-president demanded a third-party special master be appointed to determine if any of what the department took from him was protected by attorney-client privilege.On Friday, US District Judge Aileen Cannon notified Mr Trump’s attorneys and the Justice Department of her intention to appoint a special master to review the 11 boxes of documents which FBI agents seized from Mr Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida home pursuant to a search warrant on 8 August.Ms Cannon,...
FBI: Trump mixed top secret docs with magazines, other items
WASHINGTON (AP) — Fourteen of the 15 boxes recovered from former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate early this year contained classified documents, many of them top secret, mixed in with miscellaneous newspapers, magazines and personal correspondence, according to an FBI affidavit released Friday. No space at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate was authorized for the storage of classified material, according to the court papers, which laid out the FBI’s rationale for searching the property this month, including “probable cause to believe that evidence of obstruction will be found.” The 32-page affidavit — heavily redacted to protect the safety of witnesses and law enforcement officials and “the integrity of the ongoing investigation” — offers the most detailed description to date of the government records being stored at Mar-a-Lago long after Trump left the White House. It also reveals the gravity of the government’s concerns that the documents were there illegally. The document makes clear how the haphazard retention of top secret government records, and the apparent failure to safeguard them despite months of entreaties from U.S. officials, has exposed Trump to fresh legal peril just as he lays the groundwork for another potential presidential run in 2024.
Trump Knew Mar-a-Lago Wasn't Allowed to Store Classified Documents: DOJ
The newly released redacted affidavit said that former President Donald Trump's team was notified that his Florida home was not considered a secure facility.
