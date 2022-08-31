ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said there would be evidence if Trump declassified documents: 'It can't just be an idea in his head'

David Laufman said there would be evidence if Trump declassified the Mar-a-Lago documents. Laufman, a former DOJ official, investigated Hillary Clinton's handling of classified records. Trump said he had a "standing order" to declassify, but ex-officials have pushed back on the claim. A former Department of Justice official has pushed...
The affidavit that led to the FBI's search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago home specifically mentions an Obama-era executive order about classified national security information

The Justice Department on Friday released the affidavit that led to the Mar-a-Lago raid. The heavily redacted affidavit mentions an Obama-era executive order about classified information. Executive Order 13526, issued in 2009, outlines how to properly manage classified information. The affidavit that led to the FBI's search of former President...
Trump had empty classified folders among loose secret papers, unsealed Mar-a-Lago raid inventory reveals

FBI agents found 90 empty folders that had once held extremely sensitive documents among the 27 boxes removed from former president Donald Trump’s home during a court-authorised search on 8 August, according to an unsealed copy of a detailed inventory filed with a federal judge.The 27 boxes were found to contain at least 11,000 documents which are by law the property of the United States government and were supposed to be returned to the National Archives at the close of his term. Agents also seized more than 100 “unique documents with classification markings”, including three stored in Mr Trump’s...
Justice Department says it has already reviewed seized documents after Trump asks for special master examination

The Department of Justice on Monday said it has already completed a review of the documents it seized from former president Donald Trump’s home after the ex-president demanded a third-party special master be appointed to determine if any of what the department took from him was protected by attorney-client privilege.On Friday, US District Judge Aileen Cannon notified Mr Trump’s attorneys and the Justice Department of her intention to appoint a special master to review the 11 boxes of documents which FBI agents seized from Mr Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida home pursuant to a search warrant on 8 August.Ms Cannon,...
FBI: Trump mixed top secret docs with magazines, other items

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fourteen of the 15 boxes recovered from former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate early this year contained classified documents, many of them top secret, mixed in with miscellaneous newspapers, magazines and personal correspondence, according to an FBI affidavit released Friday. No space at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate was authorized for the storage of classified material, according to the court papers, which laid out the FBI’s rationale for searching the property this month, including “probable cause to believe that evidence of obstruction will be found.” The 32-page affidavit — heavily redacted to protect the safety of witnesses and law enforcement officials and “the integrity of the ongoing investigation” — offers the most detailed description to date of the government records being stored at Mar-a-Lago long after Trump left the White House. It also reveals the gravity of the government’s concerns that the documents were there illegally. The document makes clear how the haphazard retention of top secret government records, and the apparent failure to safeguard them despite months of entreaties from U.S. officials, has exposed Trump to fresh legal peril just as he lays the groundwork for another potential presidential run in 2024.
