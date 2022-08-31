Read full article on original website
Related
thespruce.com
Plant Parents: Your Guide to Houseplant Care
With fall quickly approaching, we're turning our attention from outdoor gardening to brightening the inside of our homes with some greenery and color. And whether you're a beginner houseplant parent or an experienced one, it's never a bad idea to brush up on the best ways to keep your growing houseplant collection thriving.
thespruce.com
30 Deck Railing Ideas
These deck railing ideas will give you some unique ideas on how to redo your existing railing or maybe add on a whole new railing. Deck railings are more than functional, they're almost like jewelry for your deck. They give you something to hold onto while looking fabulous. Whether you're building a deck or simply replacing the railings, this is a great project to tackle. Just make sure you follow the deck code guidelines for railings when you do decide to build it.
Comments / 0