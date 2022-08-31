Read full article on original website
The Ringer
Chalamet or Holland? Buying or Selling Hollywood’s Biggest Stars Under 30
Matt is joined by Deadline senior reporter Justin Kroll to decide whether they are buying or selling the movie-star potential of the biggest actors under 30 years old in Hollywood. Host: Matt Belloni. Guest: Justin Kroll. Producer: Craig Horlbeck. Theme Song: Devon Renaldo. Subscribe: Spotify.
‘American Idol’: New TV Show Reveals Voting Fraud Claims Against Singing Competition
There have been some concerns over the years that American Idol might have had rigged contests and a TV show looks at this. Music’s Greatest Mysteries decided to tackle the subject matter. There have been claims of fraud over the many years that American Idol has been on TV. Of course, fans of the winner are overjoyed while the losers’ fans will start yelling. Even with this going on, and those losers’ fans toning down their complaining, two situations still stir attention.
The Ringer
In the Game of Streaming, You Either Win or You Die
When HBO premiered Game of Thrones in 2011, the show was hardly a sure bet. The network best known for prestige crime dramas like The Sopranos and The Wire didn’t seem like a natural fit for a sprawling fantasy series, let alone one with an original pilot so infamously terrible that it had to be almost entirely reshot. (If Warner Bros. Discovery wants to chip away at its massive debt, the company should make the first Thrones pilot available on-demand in all its awful glory.) HBO’s faith in Thrones was ultimately rewarded: The show became the most decorated prime-time series in Emmys history and earned a level of cultural significance that’s nearly impossible to attain in the modern, fractured television landscape. But while there was no small-screen precedent for Thrones, its mainstream appeal was still comparable to another fantasy franchise that captured the zeitgeist in the early aughts: The Lord of the Rings.
The Ringer
The 2005 Upside-Down Movie Draft
We are drafting again! And we have a twist: Rather than draft the best movies of 2005, we’re looking at some of the worst and making a case for them. Sean, Amanda, and Chris Ryan pick their faves and foil their pals in an upside-down draft of the movies from 2005.
The Ringer
Breaking Down the ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Drama With Matt Belloni
Juliet Litman is joined by Matt Belloni, founder of Puck News and host of The Ringer’s Hollywood happenings podcast The Town, to discuss the drama swirling around the press tour of Don’t Worry Darling. They get into the conflict between Olivia Wilde and Shia LaBeouf over how and why he left the production, reports that Florence Pugh was unhappy with the relationship between Wilde and costar Harry Styles, and, of course, the romance between Wilde and Styles.
The Ringer
Should ‘She-Hulk’ Cut Back on Its Cameos?
In the opening minutes of the third episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Jennifer Walters takes a moment as she drives to work to address the rising number of cameo appearances in the series. In her character’s fourth-wall-breaking tradition, she turns to the camera—dropping both of her hands off of the steering wheel—to speak directly to the audience. “I know you can’t wait to see Wong, I get it,” Jen tells us. “I just wanna make sure that you don’t think this is one of those cameo-every-week type of shows. It’s not. Well, except Bruce. And Blonsky. And Wong. Just remember whose show this actually is.”
