wtaw.com
Ten Brazos County Jail Inmates Booked This Week Include Holds For Federal Immigration Authorities
Brazos County jail booking records issued between Sunday and Friday of this week (August 28-September 2) indicate ten people were placed on holds for federal immigration authorities. That includes two men arrested on charges following traffic stops on Wednesday. A deputy Brazos County precinct three constable stopped a truck with...
mocomotive.com
117 grams of meth confiscated
During the early morning hours Montgomery County Deputies responded to the Raymond area to investigate a traffic violation complaint. Deputies made contact with the suspected driver, identified as 40 year old Daniel Vickery of Raymond. Deputies took Vickery into custody for outstanding warrants. With the assistance of Montgomery County Deputy…
mocomotive.com
PRECINCT 4 ARRESTS MAN WANTED BY PARDONS AND PAROLE
A Montgomery County Precinct 4 Deputy conducted a traffic stop on US HWY 59 near SH 242. After an investigation, one male was placed into custody for multiple pardons and parole warrants. Jones was sentenced to 25 years in prison in 2003 on…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/precinct-4-arrests-man-wanted-by-pardons-and-parole/
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 9/02/2022
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 9-02-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 08-31-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT…
mocomotive.com
MONTGOMERY COUNTY JAIL BOOKINGS FOR AUGUST 31, 2022
ARRESTS ONLY AND NOT FINAL CONVICTIONS UNLESS INDICATED. A NUMBER INSTEAD OF INSTANTER MEANS THEY WERE ARRESTED ON AN OPEN WARRANT. WARRANT OR INSTANTER/COURT ASSIGNED/CHARGE/BOND AMOUNT. ADDITIONAL CHARGES. NOTE: WARRANT NUMBERS STARTING W…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/montgomery-county-jail-bookings-for-august-31-2022/
wtaw.com
A Brazos County Jail Inmate’s Mother Shares Complaints With County Commissioners
The mother of the man accused of the April 2021 mass shooting at Kent Moore Cabinets in Bryan shared complaints about the Brazos County jail with county commissioners during Tuesday’s meeting. Dixie Bollin opposes the detention center’s new electronic mail system that began last January. The sheriff’s office deputy...
KBTX.com
Families, friends of four killed in Somerville by drunk driver outraged by plea deal
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - Family and friends of Chase Sowders, Jasmine Maxwell, Payton Francis, and Justin Richard gathered outside the Washington County Courthouse Thursday afternoon seeking answers and justice for their loved ones. The group of four were killed the Saturday before Mother’s Day in 2020 after police say Ignacio...
mocomotive.com
TRIO WANTED IN NEW CANEY HOMICIDE
On August 29, 2022, Detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Violent Crime Unit were dispatched to 17200 Creekwood Dr., New Caney in reference to a shooting. During the investigation, Detectives identified several s…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/trio-wanted-in-new-caney-homicide/
inforney.com
Aviles agrees to maximum sentence
A Brenham man pled guilty to four counts of Intoxication Manslaughter on Thursday. Ignacio Aviles, 39, was sentenced according to the plea agreement to the maximum 20 years confinement. The State was represented by Assistant District Attorney Derek Estep, and the defendant was represented by Anthony Osso. Visiting Judge J.D....
Woodlands Online& LLC
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Investigates Imperial Oaks Shooting
SPRING, TX -- On Thursday September 1, 2022 at around11:15 pm law enforcement responded to a shooting call in the 31200 block of North Head Drive in Spring, TX. Upon arrival deputies discovered one white male deceased in the front yard. It was determined that the decedent had come to the residence of a childhood friend and the decedent and the homeowner engaged in a verbal and physical confrontation in the yard. The homeowner discharged his firearm striking the decedent. Deputies detained the homeowner and he is being interviewed at this time.
fox44news.com
Stolen truck, drugs discovered during traffic stop
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A traffic stop leads to the discovery of a stolen truck, drugs and an arrest. A Brazos County Precinct 3 Constable deputy was patrolling the 27000 block of Highway 6 in Brazos County at approximately 11 am Wednesday. The deputy saw a black 2021 GMC AT4 truck traveling northbound. The truck had a fraudulent Texas Paper tag as a license plate on the rear bumper.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Searching for Three Armed and Dangerous Suspects Involved in Homicide in New Caney
NEW CANEY, TX -- On August 29, 2022, Detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Violent Crime Unit were dispatched to 17200 Creekwood Dr., New Caney in reference to a shooting. During the investigation, Detectives identified several suspects who are believed to be involved in the homicide. As a result of the investigation, two felony warrants have been issued for Stephen Roger Edwards aka “Crazy” (41-year-old white male), and Christopher Allen Justice aka “Youngster” (29-year-old white male) in connection with their involvement in the homicide. Detectives also have identified another person of interest identified as Nicole Marie Crisp (32-year-old white female), who has an outstanding felony warrant for bond forfeiture from Montgomery County. Additional details surrounding the investigation or the circumstances that led to the shooting are not available at this time.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Apprehends Serial Burglar in Porter
PORTER, TX — On August 29, 2022, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, while patrolling in the Porter area, recognized a male they know from previous law enforcement encounters as Brandon Oliver, who had an active Felony Warrant for Burglary of a Building. As Deputies approached Brandon to make the arrest, he ran behind the Porterwood Shopping Center to evade Deputies but was captured shortly after. Deputies placed Brandon in custody for the Burglary Warrant, and he was also charged with Evading Arrest and Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine).
fox26houston.com
Possible aircraft crash reported in Tomball, deputies responding to scene
TOMBALL, Texas - Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office are responding to a possible aircraft crash in Tomball. Details are limited at this time, but Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the crash occurred on the 8500 block of Monterrey Pine Place, near FM 2920, just after 5 p.m.
kwhi.com
GRIMES COUNTY CHILD FIGHTING FOR HER LIFE
Help is being sought for a Grimes County family, who has a small child in a pediatric unit in Houston. Two year old Sophie Collins is the daughter of Patrick and Lauren Collins. Patrick is a College Station Police Officer. Sophie is suffering from what was initially an E.coli infection....
MCSO: Man dies after being shot by childhood friend in Spring area
SPRING, Texas — A man died after being shot by his childhood friend in the Spring area late Thursday night, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. This happened just after 11 p.m. on North Head Drive in the Imperial Oaks subdivision. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s...
mocomotive.com
MCTXSheriff Investigates Murder Suspect’s Suicide in Willis
MCTXSheriff Investigates Murder Suspect’s Suicide in Willis. On August 30, 2022 at around 06:50 am MCTXSheriff Deputies and Willis Police Department were dispatched to an assist agency call at the Kroger Marketplace in the 12600 block of IH 45 in Willis, TX. Harris County Sheriff’s Office Violent Criminal Apprehension Team…
wtaw.com
College Station City Council Approves The Purchase Of The Former Macy’s Store And Adjoining Parking
The College Station city council unanimously approved spending $7.3 million dollars from the general fund to buy the former Macy’s store and adjoining parking. The vote followed recommendations from city manager Bryan Woods and chief economic development officer Natalie Ruiz to acquire the building to control future development of the property.
1 man dies after plane he was on with 2 others crashed into Tomball mobile home community, DPS says
The Houston-bound flight appeared to have engine troubles right outside Hooks Airport before it went down in the mobile home community, DPS says.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED ON DWI CHARGES
A Brenham man was arrested on DWI charges Wednesday evening. Brenham Police report that Wednesday evening at 6:35, Officer Tina Bruno responded to the area of Hohlt Park in reference to a hit and run. While en route to the call Officer Bruno observed the suspect vehicle and was able to conduct a traffic stop on it in the 2400 block of North Park Street. The driver was identified as Kevin Joseph Winslow, 43 of Brenham, and was found to be under the influence of an alcoholic beverage and failed the Standardized Field Sobriety Test. Winslow was taken into custody for Driving While Intoxicated and transported to the Washington County Jail.
