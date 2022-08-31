September 5, 2022 – Since the ascendency of hip hop now decades ago, various prominent critics and musicians have stepped forward periodically to declare the “death of R&B.” The latest such pronouncement, by Sean “Diddy” Combs, occurred during a much-publicized interview with the renowned hip hop producer Timbaland. Diddy’s argument is that he no longer hears the requisite R&B authenticity, emotion and vulnerability in today’s vocalists. With all due respect to Diddy, I don't think his listening is wide enough: H.E.R., Lucky Daye, and Amber Mark, to name just a few, all easily meet his criteria and are carrying the R&B torch forward.

MUSIC ・ 14 HOURS AGO