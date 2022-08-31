ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

The Michigan supreme court could decide whether voters see abortion on the ballot

By Rick Pluta, Michigan Public Radio Network
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Poll: One year after SB 8, Texans express strong support for abortion rights

One year after Texas implemented what was then the most restrictive abortion law in the country, a majority of Texas voters are expressing strong support for abortion rights. In a new survey, six in 10 voters said they support abortion being "available in all or most cases," and many say abortion will be a motivating issue at the ballot box in November. Meanwhile, 11% say they favor a total ban on abortion.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Kansas State
State
California State
State
Vermont State
Local
Michigan Elections
Local
Michigan Government
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Georgia among worst states for workers, report says

LISTEN: GPB's Peter Biello speaks with Kaitlyn Henderson, author of the new Oxfam report, “Best and Worst States to Work in America 2022.”. During the so-called "Great Resignation," workers are leaving their jobs in search of better pay and working conditions. But where should they look for greener pastures? According to a new report from Oxfam, not Georgia. The report finds the state ranks near the bottom of the list when considering its low minimum wage, lack of union protections and new abortion ban. GPB's Peter Biello spoke with Kaitlyn Henderson, the author of the.
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Political Rewind: Back-to-school with the divisive concepts bill; How are our teachers doing?

Donna Lowry, @donnalowrynews, host, GPB's Lawmakers. Kevin Riley, @ajceditor, editor, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Ty Tagami, @Ty_Tagami, state education reporter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The breakdown. 1. What is "Critical Race Theory"?. Critical Race Theory is a college-level theory that suggests systematic racism is built into institutions like the legal and education...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan Supreme Court#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Legislature#Election State#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#Election Fraud#The Supreme Court#Republicans
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Dragon Con exhibitor creates portraits of new wave acts, including Georgia bands

Woodstock, N.Y. artist Matthew Lineham talks with GPB about his love for the B-52's. Atlanta's Dragon Con attracts gamers, comic book aficionados, movie buffs and anime fans from around the globe. The annual convention was founded in 1987 and runs from tonight through Monday in five downtown hotels featuring exhibitor booths, celebrity photo ops, cosplay and more.
ATLANTA, GA
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Atlanta, GA
6K+
Followers
28K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

 https://www.gpb.org/news

Comments / 0

Community Policy