The Michigan supreme court could decide whether voters see abortion on the ballot

Democrat Mary Peltola defeats Sarah Palin in special election for Alaska House seat
Democrats scored a notable win last night in Alaska, defeating former Republican vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin in the process. Not for the first time this summer, Democrats won a special election for a House seat. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. This election came in a red state, Alaska. Democrat Mary Peltola...
Judge again denies Graham's effort to skirt Georgia subpoena
A federal judge on Thursday ruled that constitutional protections don't shield U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham from testifying before a special grand jury investigating possible illegal efforts to overturn then-President Donald Trump's 2020 election loss in Georgia. The ruling from U.S. District Judge Leigh Martin May rejected Graham's argument that all...
Governor again suspends Georgia gas taxes into mid-October
Georgia's governor is extending the suspension of the state's motor fuel tax through Oct. 12. Gov. Brian Kemp on Thursday signed an executive order extending the suspension for a fourth time. Kemp previously signed a law in March that passed with broad bipartisan support suspending the state's gas tax through...
Poll: One year after SB 8, Texans express strong support for abortion rights
One year after Texas implemented what was then the most restrictive abortion law in the country, a majority of Texas voters are expressing strong support for abortion rights. In a new survey, six in 10 voters said they support abortion being "available in all or most cases," and many say abortion will be a motivating issue at the ballot box in November. Meanwhile, 11% say they favor a total ban on abortion.
New York law that bars carrying guns in Time Square and other areas goes into effect
NEW YORK — Amid the bright lights and electronic billboards of New York's Times Square, city authorities are posting signs proclaiming the bustling crossroads a "Gun Free Zone." The sprawling Manhattan tourist attraction is one of scores of "sensitive" places — including parks, churches and theaters — that will...
Dollar store workers in the South have a labor movement. Just don't call it a union
Before David Williams approaches his fellow Dollar General workers in New Orleans to talk about organizing, he knows the first thing they'll ask: Are you a union?. He answers with a flat no. "Once the word union is...out of the way, that's when we all get together and come up...
Georgia among worst states for workers, report says
LISTEN: GPB's Peter Biello speaks with Kaitlyn Henderson, author of the new Oxfam report, “Best and Worst States to Work in America 2022.”. During the so-called "Great Resignation," workers are leaving their jobs in search of better pay and working conditions. But where should they look for greener pastures? According to a new report from Oxfam, not Georgia. The report finds the state ranks near the bottom of the list when considering its low minimum wage, lack of union protections and new abortion ban. GPB's Peter Biello spoke with Kaitlyn Henderson, the author of the.
Political Rewind: Back-to-school with the divisive concepts bill; How are our teachers doing?
Donna Lowry, @donnalowrynews, host, GPB's Lawmakers. Kevin Riley, @ajceditor, editor, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Ty Tagami, @Ty_Tagami, state education reporter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The breakdown. 1. What is "Critical Race Theory"?. Critical Race Theory is a college-level theory that suggests systematic racism is built into institutions like the legal and education...
California lawmakers extend the life of the state's last nuclear power plant
Citing searing summer temperatures and expected energy shortages, California lawmakers approved legislation aimed at extending the life of the state's last-operating nuclear power plant. The Diablo Canyon plant - the state's largest single source of electricity - had been slated to shutter by 2025. The last-minute proposal passed by the...
Pregnant woman who claimed her fetus was an HOV lane passenger gets another ticket
Brandy Bottone, the Texas woman who said she had a right to the HOV lane because her fetus counted as a second passenger, is at it again. The 32-year-old from Plano was issued a second traffic citation in July for riding solo in a high-occupancy lane, Claire Crouch, a spokeswoman from the Dallas District Attorney's office, told NPR.
Coronavirus variant-specific boosters will soon be available in Georgia. Here's who needs a shot
The FDA has given the green light to a new COVID-19 booster that targets newer variants of the virus. With the CDC’s endorsement, shots could be available in a few days. But one Atlanta area doctor says he is not recommending it for everyone. GPB’s Ellen Eldridge reports.
Medical Minute: Neuropsychiatric Symptoms
In this week’s Medical Minute, Dr. Joseph Hobbs, Chair Emeritus of the Department of Family Medicine at the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University, discusses growing evidence that chronic neuropsychiatric symptoms follow COVID-19 infection. The Medical Minute airs at 8:18 a.m., 1:20 p.m., and 5:18 p.m. every Saturday...
Dragon Con exhibitor creates portraits of new wave acts, including Georgia bands
Woodstock, N.Y. artist Matthew Lineham talks with GPB about his love for the B-52's. Atlanta's Dragon Con attracts gamers, comic book aficionados, movie buffs and anime fans from around the globe. The annual convention was founded in 1987 and runs from tonight through Monday in five downtown hotels featuring exhibitor booths, celebrity photo ops, cosplay and more.
