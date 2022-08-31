ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Promise fulfilled: Rap star Drake gifts Paddy Pimblett Rolex after UFC London win

By Farah Hannoun, The Blue Corner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Drake won big betting on Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann at UFC Fight Night 208 and he promised to reward them.

Drake reportedly earned a $3.7 million payout for placing bets on Pimblett and McCann to win their bouts in London. Pimblett submitted Jordan Leavitt in Round 2 and McCann knocked Hannah Goldy out starting with a spinning back elbow that was the beginning of the end.

The rap star promised to gift them each a Rolex watch, and Pimblett confirmed Drake did indeed follow through.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

