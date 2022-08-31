Promise fulfilled: Rap star Drake gifts Paddy Pimblett Rolex after UFC London win

Drake won big betting on Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann at UFC Fight Night 208 and he promised to reward them.

Drake reportedly earned a $3.7 million payout for placing bets on Pimblett and McCann to win their bouts in London. Pimblett submitted Jordan Leavitt in Round 2 and McCann knocked Hannah Goldy out starting with a spinning back elbow that was the beginning of the end.

The rap star promised to gift them each a Rolex watch, and Pimblett confirmed Drake did indeed follow through.

