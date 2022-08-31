ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Ex-Oklahoma football star Gerald McCoy sends message to Lincoln Riley

Ex-Oklahoma football star Gerald McCoy gave a succinct answer this week when asked what he would tell former Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley if he saw him at a supermarket. Riley left Oklahoma after the 2021 season for the job vacancy at USC and now has the Trojans as one of the perceived frontrunners in the Pac-12.
Three reasons to be encouraged, three reasons to be discouraged after Iowa's win over South Dakota State

Iowa found a way to survive on Saturday afternoon inside Kinnick Stadium as the Hawkeyes took down South Dakota State, 7-3. From the bat, the Iowa defense dominated and was able to take control of the game while the offense struggled to find a groove and that ultimately nearly spelled the Hawkeyes' doom in this contest. Iowa's special teams delivered for the Hawkeyes, and one could say that helped Iowa win this game.
Fast Takes after Huskers pull away from North Dakota

There are plenty of worries to still sift through about this Husker football team after a serious tussle against North Dakota, but we know one thing: Anthony Grant is your dang RB1, and maybe a saver of a team's bacon if we're handling out random titles on this day. Sure,...
How to watch: Ohio State vs. Notre Dame

Last week was the first official week of college football across the country, but this week marks the first in which every team gets to take the field. That includes the matchup of the week when No. 2 Ohio State welcomes No. 5 Notre Dame to Ohio Stadium on Saturday.
How to Watch Texas Tech versus Murray State

Who: Texas Tech (0-0) vs. Murray State (0-0) When: Saturday, September 3, 7:00 p.m. (CT) Media: Big 12 Now on ESPN+ (TV), Texas Tech Sports Network (radio) Returning Starters: Texas Tech (11), Murray State (11) 2021 Records: Texas Tech (7-6, 3-6), Murray State (6-5, 3-3) Series History: first meeting. Last...
LIVE THREAD: Nebraska 38, North Dakota 17; FINAL

TOUCHDOWN: Ajay Allen scores on a 14-yard touchdown run. Backed up in its own end zone, Nebraska football found a way to escape and grind out a long drive of its own. It started when Thompson hit Trey Palmer down the sidelines and then Anthony Grant followed with a series of runs that put the Huskers deep into Fighting Hawks territory.
How to watch OU vs. UTEP

NORMAN, Okla. — The opener for the Brent Venables era is here. The Sooners enter it as a 30-point favorite in what marks the fifth overall meeting between the two, with the Crimson and Cream taking each of the first four. Here’s a look at how to watch Saturday’s...
ESPN FPI predicts Virginia Tech vs. Old Dominion winner

After spending three decades as an assistant coach, Brent Pry will make his head coaching debut on Friday night when Virginia Tech faces the Old Dominion Monarchs in Norfolk. The first-year head coach will be looking to improve upon Virginia Tech’s 6-7 record, which includes a 54-10 blowout loss to Maryland in the New Era Pinstripe Bowl.
Wisconsin 38, Illinois State 0

MADISON, Wis. -- The 2022 college football season is officially here!. No. 18 Wisconsin opens things up against Illinois State in the first-ever meeting between the two programs. Playing under the lights, the Badgers are 19-5 all-time in night games at Camp Randall Stadium. Dating back to 1995, UW has...
How to watch: Washington State vs. Idaho

WASHINGTON STATE resumes The Battle of the Palouse on Saturday for the first time since 2016 and it will mark the Cougar debut of Heisman dark horse QB Cameron Ward, and a crimson defense that's created a buzz this offseason. But WSU would be making a mistake to discount Idaho; just ask UW about its loss to Montana last season. Here's how to watch the Cougars' opener.
Inside the numbers: USC defensive season preview

Wherever he’s been, USC defensive coordinator Alex Grinch has helped programs make dramatic improvements on that side of the football. Washington State, which was statistically one of the nation’s worst scoring defenses in 2014, shed nearly 11 points off its opponent points per game total in 2015. When...
