Iowa Football: Everything Kirk Ferentz said following Iowa's 7-3 win over South Dakota State
The Hawkeyes rolled into Kinnick Stadium and came away with one of the most unconventional wins that you'll see. Despite the score being 7-3, Iowa's offense couldn't get anything going against the Jackrabbits. It took two safeties and a field goal to put away the FCS powerhouse. Frustration boiled over...
Ex-Oklahoma football star Gerald McCoy sends message to Lincoln Riley
Ex-Oklahoma football star Gerald McCoy gave a succinct answer this week when asked what he would tell former Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley if he saw him at a supermarket. Riley left Oklahoma after the 2021 season for the job vacancy at USC and now has the Trojans as one of the perceived frontrunners in the Pac-12.
Iowa vs. South Dakota State football: Hawkeyes' offense, Brian Ferentz blasted by national media after 7-3 win
Iowa football opened its 2022 season with an uninspiring 7-3 win against FCS South Dakota State. The Hawkeyes' offense struggled all day, failing to score despite the seven points generated by the entire team. Iowa's defense forced two safeties in the second half — which is the same amount of...
Blowout Win Over Bowling Green Comes With Some Caution Flags
UCLA's blowout win over Bowling Green had some obvious positives -- but some very real causes for concern as well...
Three reasons to be encouraged, three reasons to be discouraged after Iowa's win over South Dakota State
Iowa found a way to survive on Saturday afternoon inside Kinnick Stadium as the Hawkeyes took down South Dakota State, 7-3. From the bat, the Iowa defense dominated and was able to take control of the game while the offense struggled to find a groove and that ultimately nearly spelled the Hawkeyes' doom in this contest. Iowa's special teams delivered for the Hawkeyes, and one could say that helped Iowa win this game.
Brent Venables grabs first career win, as Oklahoma claims opener 45-13 over UTEP
NORMAN, Okla. — Brent Venables has started off his career like so many of the great head coaches here did before him, with a victory and surely the first of many. The Sooners handled the UTEP Miners 45-13 on a scorching Saturday afternoon at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. After...
Watch: Texas five-star QB commit Arch Manning delivers dime on the move in opening game
In his opening game of the season, Arch Manning has been on the money early for the New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman Greenies against Hahnville. One of the best highlights featured Manning escaping a collapsing pocket to his left and delivering a strike to the back of the endzone for a score.
Fast Takes after Huskers pull away from North Dakota
There are plenty of worries to still sift through about this Husker football team after a serious tussle against North Dakota, but we know one thing: Anthony Grant is your dang RB1, and maybe a saver of a team's bacon if we're handling out random titles on this day. Sure,...
How to watch: Ohio State vs. Notre Dame
Last week was the first official week of college football across the country, but this week marks the first in which every team gets to take the field. That includes the matchup of the week when No. 2 Ohio State welcomes No. 5 Notre Dame to Ohio Stadium on Saturday.
Experts and computers pick the winner of The Backyard Brawl
West Virginia will take on No. 17 Pittsburgh later this evening, renewing the Backyard Brawl to kickoff the 2022 football season. EerSports has taken this opportunity to look around the industry for the experts' thoughts on the game and who might win. Here's what we found:. Starting with the computers,...
How to Watch Texas Tech versus Murray State
Who: Texas Tech (0-0) vs. Murray State (0-0) When: Saturday, September 3, 7:00 p.m. (CT) Media: Big 12 Now on ESPN+ (TV), Texas Tech Sports Network (radio) Returning Starters: Texas Tech (11), Murray State (11) 2021 Records: Texas Tech (7-6, 3-6), Murray State (6-5, 3-3) Series History: first meeting. Last...
Georgia football crushes No. 11 Oregon to kick off 2022 season
ATLANTA — With No. 3 Georgia leading Oregon by nearly three scores on Saturday, Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett took a snap deep in Ducks’ territory and appeared destined to go down and go down hard. As it turned out, Bennett had no intentions of letting that happen and...
LIVE THREAD: Nebraska 38, North Dakota 17; FINAL
TOUCHDOWN: Ajay Allen scores on a 14-yard touchdown run. Backed up in its own end zone, Nebraska football found a way to escape and grind out a long drive of its own. It started when Thompson hit Trey Palmer down the sidelines and then Anthony Grant followed with a series of runs that put the Huskers deep into Fighting Hawks territory.
How to watch OU vs. UTEP
NORMAN, Okla. — The opener for the Brent Venables era is here. The Sooners enter it as a 30-point favorite in what marks the fifth overall meeting between the two, with the Crimson and Cream taking each of the first four. Here’s a look at how to watch Saturday’s...
ESPN FPI predicts Virginia Tech vs. Old Dominion winner
After spending three decades as an assistant coach, Brent Pry will make his head coaching debut on Friday night when Virginia Tech faces the Old Dominion Monarchs in Norfolk. The first-year head coach will be looking to improve upon Virginia Tech’s 6-7 record, which includes a 54-10 blowout loss to Maryland in the New Era Pinstripe Bowl.
Wisconsin 38, Illinois State 0
MADISON, Wis. -- The 2022 college football season is officially here!. No. 18 Wisconsin opens things up against Illinois State in the first-ever meeting between the two programs. Playing under the lights, the Badgers are 19-5 all-time in night games at Camp Randall Stadium. Dating back to 1995, UW has...
Report Card: Grading Iowa's Week 1 win over South Dakota State
It wasn't pretty by any means. However, Iowa was able to come away with a 7-3 victory inside Kinnick Stadium over South Dakota State to improve to 1-0 on the season. Here are grades from the Hawkeyes' performance via David Eickholt and Sean Bock. Passing Offense. Bock: F. Eickholt: F.
How to watch: Washington State vs. Idaho
WASHINGTON STATE resumes The Battle of the Palouse on Saturday for the first time since 2016 and it will mark the Cougar debut of Heisman dark horse QB Cameron Ward, and a crimson defense that's created a buzz this offseason. But WSU would be making a mistake to discount Idaho; just ask UW about its loss to Montana last season. Here's how to watch the Cougars' opener.
Inside the numbers: USC defensive season preview
Wherever he’s been, USC defensive coordinator Alex Grinch has helped programs make dramatic improvements on that side of the football. Washington State, which was statistically one of the nation’s worst scoring defenses in 2014, shed nearly 11 points off its opponent points per game total in 2015. When...
James Franklin explains Sean Clifford’s exit from second half of Penn State’s win over Purdue
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford left the the field at the beginning of the second half at Purdue because of cramps, Nittany Lions coach James Franklin said postgame. The cramping returned later in the fourth quarter when backup quarterback Drew Allar was seen warming up...
