Iowa found a way to survive on Saturday afternoon inside Kinnick Stadium as the Hawkeyes took down South Dakota State, 7-3. From the bat, the Iowa defense dominated and was able to take control of the game while the offense struggled to find a groove and that ultimately nearly spelled the Hawkeyes' doom in this contest. Iowa's special teams delivered for the Hawkeyes, and one could say that helped Iowa win this game.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 6 HOURS AGO