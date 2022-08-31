Williamsport, Pa. — With their exceptional play on the field throughout tournament after tournament in the summer, it was easy to forget the solid foundation ingrained in the Honolulu players at a young age. But that foundation, and the Aloha spirit that was shared by the players, coaches, and families from Hawaii, left a lasting impression on the city of Williamsport and all of Little League. The parents backing Honolulu...

WILLIAMSPORT, PA ・ 11 HOURS AGO