KHON2
Okinawa Week: Final Prep for Festival
Okinawa Festival Chair, Clarisse Kobashigawa has been very busy and is excited for tomorrows festival to kickoff. “ This is our 40th year doing the Okinawan Festival and we are super excited to be back in-person. The theme is “Sharing Uchinanchu Aloha” and the festival continues to be one the largest ethnic festivals in the state of Hawaii.”
Native Hawaiian History Month celebrations
September is observed as Hawaiian History Month and University of Hawaii has come out with a list of festivities Hawaii residents can take part in.
KHON2
Hawaii’s Finest is Brings Living808 Viewers Special Discount
Honolulu (KHON2) – Local clothing brand Hawaii’s Finest partners with Living808 to bring exclusive deals to viewers. For over 12 years Hawaii’s Finest has been known as the “people’s brand” bringing entertainment, food and apparel to residents statewide. Living808 viewers can take advantage of new clothing collections as well as upcoming performances.
LIST: Top 10 spicy food eateries in Honolulu
Yelp ranks the best spicy food eateries within a region and came out with their list of the best spicy food in and around Honolulu.
A celebration ‘bigger and better than ever before’
HONOLULU (KHON2) — That's how Honolulu mayor Rick Blangiardi describes the parade for the 2022 little league world series champs. Everyone is on board for the celebration parade on Thursday, September 8.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Celebration of life to be held for Tony Masamitsu, founder Tony Group
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Friends and family are remembering the life and legacy of Tony Masamitsu, the founder of Tony Group. Masamitsu died last month surrounded by his family. He was 94 years old. He and his wife opened the original Tony Honda in Japan. They moved their family to Hawaii...
KITV.com
Blood Bank of Hawaii in dire need of universal type O blood
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- September marks 'National Disaster Preparedness Month', and this week is also 'National Blood Donation Week'. The Blood Bank of Hawaii is participating in the first-in-the-nation Blood Emergency Readiness Corps, connecting more than 30 blood centers around the country to help assist each other in times of disasters requiring mass blood transfusions.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Bottom-fishing at 400 feet, Oahu man hooks nearly 26-pound monster tako
The city has announced new details on a parade that will honor the Honolulu Little League world champions. Movie tickets. Popcorn. Sodas. All just $3 on National Cinema Day. Get ready for a great deal at Consolidated Theatres on Oahu and Maui on Saturday. Mayor announces massive parade to celebrate...
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘Hanapaa!’: Oahu man reels in record-breaking 26-pound monster tako
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A record-size octopus was caught in Hawaii waters!. He tried to lay low but his record-breaking catch went viral — Michael Matsunaga is the new tako champion. The 69-year-old Wahiawa man was expecting just another day on the ocean Tuesday morning, until he felt a tug...
Garlic and Ginger Festival coming to Windward Mall
Windward Mall is having its first-ever Garlic and Ginger Festival.
Honolulu leaves lasting impressions on Williamsport through journey to LLWS Championship
Williamsport, Pa. — With their exceptional play on the field throughout tournament after tournament in the summer, it was easy to forget the solid foundation ingrained in the Honolulu players at a young age. But that foundation, and the Aloha spirit that was shared by the players, coaches, and families from Hawaii, left a lasting impression on the city of Williamsport and all of Little League. The parents backing Honolulu...
KHON2
Okinawa Week: Pamela Young Learns The History of Okinawan Cuisine
Honolulu (KHON2) – Pamela Young learns the history of Okinawan cuisine in another edition of Mixed Plate. At the 40th Anniversary of the Okinawan Festival, guests can look forward to a variety of different dishes enjoyed in Okinawan culture. “The Okinawan sweet potato is enjoyed in many dishes. It...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Cheap Eats: La Casita
Two-time world surfing champ John John Florence has launched a new line of products called Florence Marine X. The Duke's Oceanfest is coming up soon and one of the most popular events is the Red Bull Party Wave. Mark Morin, from Honolulu Beerworks, has a team entered into the competition.
The origins of the name Liliha
We all make use of our island roadways, but when was the last time you paid attention to their given names?
How do cafes and restaurants in Hawaii keep afloat?
COVID hit businesses and restaurants hard and many were forced to shut down. So how are some of the newer restaurants staying afloat?
Sick hiker rescued at Diamond Head Trail
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department rescued a 70-year-old woman on Saturday, who fell ill while she was hiking on the Diamond Head Trail in Honolulu. The incident happened on Sept. 3, at around 11:38 a.m. According to the HFD, the woman became ill and could not walk out of the trail on her […]
23rd Annual Queen Liliuokalani festival to honor her birthday
In honor of the Queens birthday, there will be a He Haliʻa Aloha No Liliʻuokalani Festival with food, music, activities and more.
Labor Day weekend what’s open, closed
HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s going to be a long holiday weekend for many people. So what’s open and closed on Monday as the nation observes Labor Day? Federal, state and county offices will be closed. On Oahu — the bus will operate on a Sunday schedule. Your trash will still be collected and transfer stations […]
Ready for Bishop Museum After Hours Night Market?
Starting Friday Sept. 9 you can head down to the museum and enjoy live entertainment, food trucks and more.
