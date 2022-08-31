ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Okinawa Week: Final Prep for Festival

Okinawa Festival Chair, Clarisse Kobashigawa has been very busy and is excited for tomorrows festival to kickoff. “ This is our 40th year doing the Okinawan Festival and we are super excited to be back in-person. The theme is “Sharing Uchinanchu Aloha” and the festival continues to be one the largest ethnic festivals in the state of Hawaii.”
Hawaii’s Finest is Brings Living808 Viewers Special Discount

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local clothing brand Hawaii’s Finest partners with Living808 to bring exclusive deals to viewers. For over 12 years Hawaii’s Finest has been known as the “people’s brand” bringing entertainment, food and apparel to residents statewide. Living808 viewers can take advantage of new clothing collections as well as upcoming performances.
Celebration of life to be held for Tony Masamitsu, founder Tony Group

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Friends and family are remembering the life and legacy of Tony Masamitsu, the founder of Tony Group. Masamitsu died last month surrounded by his family. He was 94 years old. He and his wife opened the original Tony Honda in Japan. They moved their family to Hawaii...
Blood Bank of Hawaii in dire need of universal type O blood

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- September marks 'National Disaster Preparedness Month', and this week is also 'National Blood Donation Week'. The Blood Bank of Hawaii is participating in the first-in-the-nation Blood Emergency Readiness Corps, connecting more than 30 blood centers around the country to help assist each other in times of disasters requiring mass blood transfusions.
Bottom-fishing at 400 feet, Oahu man hooks nearly 26-pound monster tako

The city has announced new details on a parade that will honor the Honolulu Little League world champions. Movie tickets. Popcorn. Sodas. All just $3 on National Cinema Day. Get ready for a great deal at Consolidated Theatres on Oahu and Maui on Saturday. Mayor announces massive parade to celebrate...
‘Hanapaa!’: Oahu man reels in record-breaking 26-pound monster tako

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A record-size octopus was caught in Hawaii waters!. He tried to lay low but his record-breaking catch went viral — Michael Matsunaga is the new tako champion. The 69-year-old Wahiawa man was expecting just another day on the ocean Tuesday morning, until he felt a tug...
Honolulu leaves lasting impressions on Williamsport through journey to LLWS Championship

Williamsport, Pa. — With their exceptional play on the field throughout tournament after tournament in the summer, it was easy to forget the solid foundation ingrained in the Honolulu players at a young age. But that foundation, and the Aloha spirit that was shared by the players, coaches, and families from Hawaii, left a lasting impression on the city of Williamsport and all of Little League. The parents backing Honolulu...
Okinawa Week: Pamela Young Learns The History of Okinawan Cuisine

Honolulu (KHON2) – Pamela Young learns the history of Okinawan cuisine in another edition of Mixed Plate. At the 40th Anniversary of the Okinawan Festival, guests can look forward to a variety of different dishes enjoyed in Okinawan culture. “The Okinawan sweet potato is enjoyed in many dishes. It...
Cheap Eats: La Casita

Two-time world surfing champ John John Florence has launched a new line of products called Florence Marine X. The Duke's Oceanfest is coming up soon and one of the most popular events is the Red Bull Party Wave. Mark Morin, from Honolulu Beerworks, has a team entered into the competition.
Sick hiker rescued at Diamond Head Trail

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department rescued a 70-year-old woman on Saturday, who fell ill while she was hiking on the Diamond Head Trail in Honolulu. The incident happened on Sept. 3, at around 11:38 a.m. According to the HFD, the woman became ill and could not walk out of the trail on her […]
Labor Day weekend what’s open, closed

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s going to be a long holiday weekend for many people. So what’s open and closed on Monday as the nation observes Labor Day? Federal, state and county offices will be closed. On Oahu — the bus will operate on a Sunday schedule. Your trash will still be collected and transfer stations […]
