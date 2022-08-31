Read full article on original website
nicholls.edu
Keep Nicholls State University Beautiful to Be Honored at State Conference
THIBODAUX, La. – At the Keep Louisiana Beautiful State Conference in October of 2022, Keep Nicholls Beautiful will be honored at a luncheon along with all other Louisiana University Affiliates with UL System President Dr. Jim Henderson as the guest speaker. Keep Louisiana Beautiful’s State Conference is an annual...
houmatimes.com
Shop Local for College Game Day looks!
College Game Day kicks off this weekend for Nicholls and LSU, with Nicholls playing on Saturday and LSU playing on Sunday. Nicholls is an away game and LSU plays in the Super Dome in a “home and home” series on a neutral field. Our local boutiques have stepped...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Tiny but mighty: How a 100-pound Louisiana teen won a women's world powerlifting title
An 18-year-old Louisiana girl, who lived in Cut Off as a baby, has won a world champion title in powerlifting. Lola Blue Cheramie stands 4 feet 11 inches and weighed in at 100 pounds when she competed Aug. 29 in the International Powerlifting Federation World Championships in Istanbul, Turkey. She...
Covington, September 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Chalmette High School football team will have a game with Archbishop Hannan High School on September 02, 2022, 17:00:00. Chalmette High SchoolArchbishop Hannan High School. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
lafourchegazette.com
GALLERY: Terrebonne vs. South Terrebonne
Perhaps the game of the night locally was Terrebonne getting a close, hard-fought win over South Terrebonne in Houma. See photos of the Tigers' win online. Photos by ABBY LAZARD | GAZETTE STAFF.
lafourchegazette.com
GALLERY: Central Lafourche vs. John Curtis
It was a tall task for Central Lafourche on Friday, facing state powerhouse John Curtis in the season opener for both teams. The Patriots won 43-0 and showcased their vast array of talent throughout the comfortable win. See photos of the game online. Photos by ABBY LAZARD | GAZETTE STAFF.
nicholls.edu
Praxis CORE Education Program Requirement Removed by BESE
THIBODAUX, La. — BESE, The Louisiana State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, removed the requirement that prospective teachers have to pass the Praxis CORE Exam prior to being admitted into a teacher education program. It also removes the student evaluation and counseling requirements for students entering education programs.
FNF: Newman earns a “physical win” over Hahnville Friday night
Highlights of Friday's action between Newman and Hahnville featured on WGNO's Friday Night Football, presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl.
brproud.com
Local rum distillery changes name, rebrands to make rum from sugarcane
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Three Roll Estate has changed its name. The family-owned distillery is now known as Oxbow Rum Distillery and will begin making rum from local sugarcane. The new distillery’s name comes from the ancient Mississippi River oxbow in Pointe Coupee. Parish, according to an...
Hurricane Katrina evacuee still calls East Texas home 17 years later
TYLER, Texas — It's been 17 years since Hurricane Katrina made landfall in New Orleans. It changed the lives of some 250,000 people who were evacuated and those that stayed behind. East Texas also felt an impact, with many people coming here to seek shelter. A New Orleans native...
Caesars Entertainment Opens Two State-of-the-Art Caesars Sportsbook Locations and a Brand-New World Series of Poker Room in Louisiana
Harrah’s New Orleans and Horseshoe Bossier City add nearly 20,000 square feet of world-class amenities. NEW ORLEANS and BOSSIER CITY, La., Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- An exciting new era of sports betting and poker play was ushered in this week with the grand openings of spectacular spaces at two Louisiana-based casinos. Part of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) (“Caesars”), Harrah’s New Orleans and Horseshoe Bossier City Hotel & Casino each made history by opening state-of-the-art Caesars Sportsbook locations at their resorts. In addition, Harrah’s debuted the largest poker room in Louisiana with its grand opening of the new World Series of Poker Room.
houmatimes.com
Nicholls Colonels’ Coors Lite Cold Zone sells out prior to season start
Nicholls Colonels are ready to kickoff their 2022 football season and their fans are incredibly excited too! The Colonels open the season on the road, hosting their first home game against Jacksonville State in John L. Guidry Stadium on Sept. 24. Nicholls Athletics Director Jonathan Terrell and Ticket Manager Dillon...
Louisiana Man Cited by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries for Charter Guide Violations
Louisiana Man Cited by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries for Charter Guide Violation. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries confirmed on August 31, 2022, that enforcement agents cited a Lafayette, Louisiana man on August 27 for an alleged charter guide violation in Jefferson Parish. Agents cited Dylan Hargrave,...
Mandeville 9-year-old designs bracelets to honor friends lost to brain cancer
Fourth Grader Izzy Authement is the "CEO of Compassion"
NOLA.com
Campaign to recall LaToya Cantrell is fueled by social media; organizers face long odds
For Raymond Butler, it was the recent overseas trips Mayor LaToya Cantrell took, flying first class and staying at posh hotels. For David Woods, it’s the road construction that never seems to end – three years in the case of his street in Faubourg St. John. For Tamika...
lafourchegazette.com
GALLERY: Thibodaux vs. Lutcher - Varsity Football
Lutcher defeated Thibodaux 62-35 on Thursday night in the season opener for both teams. The Bulldogs used explosive offense throughout the game to keep the Tigers off balance, showing why they a Top 10 team in the state for Class 4A. See photos of the game online. Photos by ABBY...
Six indicted for conspiring to commit wire fraud and money laundering
Six people, five of whom are from Louisiana, have been indicted for allegedly conspiring to commit bank fraud and money laundering.
WDSU
New Orleans announces utility assistance event
NEW ORLEANS — The city of New Orleans has announced a utility assistance event to help renters at risk of having their water or electricity disconnected. The events will be held on Sept. 7 and 8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Joe Brown Park Recreational Center.
NOLA.com
Will Sutton: Cedric Richmond is done with electoral politics, but still in the game
Cedric Richmond turns 49 in a few days. After more than 20 years in politics, he’s made a decision about his political future. “I have no intention of ever running for public office again,” he told me as we sipped coffee in Algiers Plaza on the New Orleans west bank.
theadvocate.com
Guatemalan chain Pollo Campero to expand in Louisiana with 12 new locations, 400 new jobs
There was a time when airborne trips from Guatemala to the United States were liable to be a sensory overload experience. Hopping on the plane, passengers were likely to be met with the powerful aroma of Pollo Campero’s fried chicken emanating from the flight’s overhead lockers as expats went to extraordinary lengths to bring an old favorite to their new home.
