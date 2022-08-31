ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thibodaux, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nicholls.edu

Keep Nicholls State University Beautiful to Be Honored at State Conference

THIBODAUX, La. – At the Keep Louisiana Beautiful State Conference in October of 2022, Keep Nicholls Beautiful will be honored at a luncheon along with all other Louisiana University Affiliates with UL System President Dr. Jim Henderson as the guest speaker. Keep Louisiana Beautiful’s State Conference is an annual...
THIBODAUX, LA
houmatimes.com

Shop Local for College Game Day looks!

College Game Day kicks off this weekend for Nicholls and LSU, with Nicholls playing on Saturday and LSU playing on Sunday. Nicholls is an away game and LSU plays in the Super Dome in a “home and home” series on a neutral field. Our local boutiques have stepped...
HOUMA, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
Local
Louisiana Society
Local
Louisiana Sports
Thibodaux, LA
Sports
Thibodaux, LA
Education
City
Thibodaux, LA
lafourchegazette.com

GALLERY: Terrebonne vs. South Terrebonne

Perhaps the game of the night locally was Terrebonne getting a close, hard-fought win over South Terrebonne in Houma. See photos of the Tigers' win online. Photos by ABBY LAZARD | GAZETTE STAFF.
HOUMA, LA
lafourchegazette.com

GALLERY: Central Lafourche vs. John Curtis

It was a tall task for Central Lafourche on Friday, facing state powerhouse John Curtis in the season opener for both teams. The Patriots won 43-0 and showcased their vast array of talent throughout the comfortable win. See photos of the game online. Photos by ABBY LAZARD | GAZETTE STAFF.
RACELAND, LA
nicholls.edu

Praxis CORE Education Program Requirement Removed by BESE

THIBODAUX, La. — BESE, The Louisiana State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, removed the requirement that prospective teachers have to pass the Praxis CORE Exam prior to being admitted into a teacher education program. It also removes the student evaluation and counseling requirements for students entering education programs.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Title Ix#Southland Conference#Batting Cage#The Lorio Foundation
The Associated Press

Caesars Entertainment Opens Two State-of-the-Art Caesars Sportsbook Locations and a Brand-New World Series of Poker Room in Louisiana

Harrah’s New Orleans and Horseshoe Bossier City add nearly 20,000 square feet of world-class amenities. NEW ORLEANS and BOSSIER CITY, La., Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- An exciting new era of sports betting and poker play was ushered in this week with the grand openings of spectacular spaces at two Louisiana-based casinos. Part of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) (“Caesars”), Harrah’s New Orleans and Horseshoe Bossier City Hotel & Casino each made history by opening state-of-the-art Caesars Sportsbook locations at their resorts. In addition, Harrah’s debuted the largest poker room in Louisiana with its grand opening of the new World Series of Poker Room.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
houmatimes.com

Nicholls Colonels’ Coors Lite Cold Zone sells out prior to season start

Nicholls Colonels are ready to kickoff their 2022 football season and their fans are incredibly excited too! The Colonels open the season on the road, hosting their first home game against Jacksonville State in John L. Guidry Stadium on Sept. 24. Nicholls Athletics Director Jonathan Terrell and Ticket Manager Dillon...
THIBODAUX, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
lafourchegazette.com

GALLERY: Thibodaux vs. Lutcher - Varsity Football

Lutcher defeated Thibodaux 62-35 on Thursday night in the season opener for both teams. The Bulldogs used explosive offense throughout the game to keep the Tigers off balance, showing why they a Top 10 team in the state for Class 4A. See photos of the game online. Photos by ABBY...
LUTCHER, LA
WDSU

New Orleans announces utility assistance event

NEW ORLEANS — The city of New Orleans has announced a utility assistance event to help renters at risk of having their water or electricity disconnected. The events will be held on Sept. 7 and 8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Joe Brown Park Recreational Center.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

Guatemalan chain Pollo Campero to expand in Louisiana with 12 new locations, 400 new jobs

There was a time when airborne trips from Guatemala to the United States were liable to be a sensory overload experience. Hopping on the plane, passengers were likely to be met with the powerful aroma of Pollo Campero’s fried chicken emanating from the flight’s overhead lockers as expats went to extraordinary lengths to bring an old favorite to their new home.
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy