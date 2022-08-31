“Consistently entertaining.” – Fort Worth Weekly. When clinical trials for a new female libido enhancement drug are ready to begin, willing participants come out of the woodwork looking for an internal revolution. After the first dose, the effectiveness of the pill is undeniable, but the overwhelming pressure for its success may corrupt the experiment in this delicious comedy about what and who we want, and when and how we want it.

