The Pleasure Trials by Sarah Saltwick
“Consistently entertaining.” – Fort Worth Weekly. When clinical trials for a new female libido enhancement drug are ready to begin, willing participants come out of the woodwork looking for an internal revolution. After the first dose, the effectiveness of the pill is undeniable, but the overwhelming pressure for its success may corrupt the experiment in this delicious comedy about what and who we want, and when and how we want it.
Del Mar Thoroughbred Club Pacific Classic
Come to the seaside oval to watch many of the country’s top horses compete in Del Mar’s signature event, the Pacific Classic. Known as Del Mar’s richest and most prestigious race, the Pacific Classic carries a $1 million purse and this year's winner will receive an automatic bid to race in Breeders' Cup, the World Racing Championships that will be held on November 4-5, 2022.
