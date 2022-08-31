ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

fox9.com

‘Bivalent’ COVID-19 boosters now available through healthcare providers

(FOX 9) - Minnesota healthcare providers will soon be able to administer new COVID-19 booster shots that have been formulated to be more effective against the Omicron variants, according to a Minnesota Department of Health announcement. Authorized by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday and recommended by the...
MINNESOTA STATE
Northland FAN 106.5

Boo At The Zoo Back At Lake Superior Zoo This October

Looking for a fun and family-friendly Halloween event to bring your kids to? You're in luck because the Lake Superior Zoo is bringing back Boo At The Zoo this year!. It has been a pretty big year for the Lake Superior Zoo! Recently, they announced a new addition: an endangered baby cotton-top tamarin monkey! It might be the cutest addition possible and the baby can often be seen clinging to his dad's back in the exhibit. Awwww!
DULUTH, MN
fox9.com

Nurses to strike at 15 Minnesota hospitals, 1 in Wisconsin

The Minnesota Nurses Association on Thursday announced 15,000 nurses are going to go on strike in 10 days. The nurses will strike for three days at 16 hospitals across seven different hospital systems in the Twin Cities and Duluth, as well as Moose Lake and Superior, Wisconsin. The strike is the largest nurses' strike in U.S. history, according to the nurses union.
MINNESOTA STATE
lakesarearadio.net

15,000 Minnesota Nurses Set Strike Dates That Will Affect 15 Hospitals

(MNN/KDLM) – Union leaders gave notice Thursday morning that 15 thousand members of the Minnesota Nurses Association plan to go on strike September 12th through the 15th, at 15 hospitals in the Twin Cities and Duluth/Superior area, saying they’re fighting for “fair contracts to put patients before profits”.
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

Haunted Hotel For Sale In Wisconsin

Do you want a room with a ghostly good view? Do you want to saddle up to a bar with a spirit - and a spirit in hand? A haunted hotel in Wisconsin provides all of these things and more - and is for sale!. There are many unique things...
HUMBIRD, WI
cbs3duluth.com

Man drowns near Barkers Island Marina in Superior

SUPERIOR, WI -- Authorities are investigating after a man drowned at Superior’s Barkers Island Marina. According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Samuel Clark’s body was pulled from the water around 3 p.m. Wednesday. The Superior Fire Department estimates his body had been in the water for...
SUPERIOR, WI
CBS Minnesota

Northern Minnesota officers who fatally shot Michael David Johnson will not face charges

CHISHOLM, Minn. -- The northern Minnesota law enforcement officers who fatally shot 38-year-old Michael David Johnson in April will not face charges, the St. Louis County Attorney's Office says.Johnson was shot around 5 a.m. on April 20, after officers were requested to arrest him on a felony stalking charge. Officers found his vehicle around the 200 block of Central Avenue in Chisholm and tried to take him into custody, but efforts to communicate with him stalled, according to the county attorney.Eventually Johnson came out of the home with knives in his hands. St. Louis County Sheriff's Deputy Gavin Nichols fired...
CHISHOLM, MN
FOX 21 Online

A Rundown Of Duluth-Superior Pride Events

DULUTH, Minn. — If you’re in the Duluth-Superior area this weekend, you may want a heads up as to what events are going on. Specifically the Duluth-Superior Pride Festival. Here is a list of the events in order. Thursday:. DS Pride Art Exhibit and Meet and Greet. Mayor’s...
DULUTH, MN
kdal610.com

Duluth Police Arrest Pine County Suspect

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – A 25 year old man, wanted for a drive-by shooting and assault in Pine County, was arrested Wednesday in Duluth. Police say Justis Harvey was taken into custody on the warrants without incident in the 2500 block of West 3rd Street. A search of his...
DULUTH, MN
Northland FAN 106.5

How Does This Summer Compare To Last Year?

Sadly, summer is coming to an end. Although we may have a few nice days left in the forecast, hot and scorching weather is likely done for the year. Sigh. WDIO Meteorologist Brandon Weatherz weighed in on this fact with an interesting statistic of his own on Tuesday (August 30th). Depending on how you feel about hot weather, you may or may not be a fan of what he has to say.
DULUTH, MN
Northland FAN 106.5

Highway 37 Roundabout On Iron Range Near Duluth Reopens

Officials with the Minnesota Department of Transportation are alerting drivers to a traffic control change that's occurred at a busy intersection along Highway 37. Work crews have spend the summer constructing a roundabout at the intersection of Highway 37 and County Road 7, which has necessitated some closures, a lane diversion, and a detour. Now - as work progresses - some of those closures are ending.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Duluth Man Arrested After Burglary At Business In Downtown Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — A 36 year-old Duluth man was arrested after being involved in a burglary in downtown Duluth, according to the Duluth Police Department. At 9 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a burglary in progress at a business on West Superior Street. When police arrived, witnesses told them...
DULUTH, MN
WEAU-TV 13

2 people in custody after authorities respond to home in Washburn County

VILLAGE OF BIRCHWOOD, Wis. (WEAU) -Two people are in custody after authorities responded to a home in Washburn County Thursday. According to a media release from the Washburn County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 1 at around 11:30 a.m. Washburn County Sheriff’s Office and Birchwood Police Department were informed by the Barron County Sheriff’s Office that they had information regarding a burglary suspect that was possibly at a home in the Village of Birchwood.
WASHBURN COUNTY, WI
Northland FAN 106.5

Update: Duluth Twin Ports Interchange Project Facing Supply Chain-Related Delays

Recently, the Minnesota Department of Transportation shared a drone video that provided a glimpse of how the work on the Twin Ports Interchange project has been coming along. They also announced a public update on the ongoing project would be held on August 29. That meeting did take place and unfortunately MnDOT had some disappointing news to share in regard to the project timeline.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Young Cloquet Man Is Dead After Motorcycle Crash

CLOQUET, Minn. — A 26 year-old motorcyclist from Cloquet is dead after a crash with a small vehicle. According to the Cloquet Police Department, they responded to an accident at 11:05 p.m. Monday on Carlton Avenue and 22nd Street in Cloquet. Officers say the crash involved a small red...
CLOQUET, MN
