Sadly, summer is coming to an end. Although we may have a few nice days left in the forecast, hot and scorching weather is likely done for the year. Sigh. WDIO Meteorologist Brandon Weatherz weighed in on this fact with an interesting statistic of his own on Tuesday (August 30th). Depending on how you feel about hot weather, you may or may not be a fan of what he has to say.

DULUTH, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO