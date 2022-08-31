Read full article on original website
Duluth Kitten With Heart Condition Just Wants A Home For His Remaining Days
Talk about a story that pulls at your heartstrings. We talk with Nicole from Animal Allies each week and feature a pet of the week. It's not very often that we feature a puppy or a kitten because they usually get adopted quickly. This cute kitten though has some special needs.
fox9.com
‘Bivalent’ COVID-19 boosters now available through healthcare providers
(FOX 9) - Minnesota healthcare providers will soon be able to administer new COVID-19 booster shots that have been formulated to be more effective against the Omicron variants, according to a Minnesota Department of Health announcement. Authorized by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday and recommended by the...
Boo At The Zoo Back At Lake Superior Zoo This October
Looking for a fun and family-friendly Halloween event to bring your kids to? You're in luck because the Lake Superior Zoo is bringing back Boo At The Zoo this year!. It has been a pretty big year for the Lake Superior Zoo! Recently, they announced a new addition: an endangered baby cotton-top tamarin monkey! It might be the cutest addition possible and the baby can often be seen clinging to his dad's back in the exhibit. Awwww!
fox9.com
Nurses to strike at 15 Minnesota hospitals, 1 in Wisconsin
The Minnesota Nurses Association on Thursday announced 15,000 nurses are going to go on strike in 10 days. The nurses will strike for three days at 16 hospitals across seven different hospital systems in the Twin Cities and Duluth, as well as Moose Lake and Superior, Wisconsin. The strike is the largest nurses' strike in U.S. history, according to the nurses union.
lakesarearadio.net
15,000 Minnesota Nurses Set Strike Dates That Will Affect 15 Hospitals
(MNN/KDLM) – Union leaders gave notice Thursday morning that 15 thousand members of the Minnesota Nurses Association plan to go on strike September 12th through the 15th, at 15 hospitals in the Twin Cities and Duluth/Superior area, saying they’re fighting for “fair contracts to put patients before profits”.
Town Of Superior Fire Department Receives $10,000 Donation For AED’s
Keeping people safe. That's the ultimate goal of the police, fire, and emergency departments in the Northland. Now thanks to a generous donation, one of those organizations will be able to better serve our region with the emergency equipment they need. The Town of Superior Fire Department was recently awarded...
Haunted Hotel For Sale In Wisconsin
Do you want a room with a ghostly good view? Do you want to saddle up to a bar with a spirit - and a spirit in hand? A haunted hotel in Wisconsin provides all of these things and more - and is for sale!. There are many unique things...
boreal.org
Duluth family seeks assistance locating missing Native American woman
Photo: Heather Lynn Olson has been missing for more than a month. Her family believes she is in Minneapolis. (Supplied) A Duluth family is seeking the public’s help in locating a woman who has been missing for more than a month. Heather Lynn Olson, 28, stands 5’6" and weighs...
cbs3duluth.com
Man drowns near Barkers Island Marina in Superior
SUPERIOR, WI -- Authorities are investigating after a man drowned at Superior’s Barkers Island Marina. According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Samuel Clark’s body was pulled from the water around 3 p.m. Wednesday. The Superior Fire Department estimates his body had been in the water for...
Northern Minnesota officers who fatally shot Michael David Johnson will not face charges
CHISHOLM, Minn. -- The northern Minnesota law enforcement officers who fatally shot 38-year-old Michael David Johnson in April will not face charges, the St. Louis County Attorney's Office says.Johnson was shot around 5 a.m. on April 20, after officers were requested to arrest him on a felony stalking charge. Officers found his vehicle around the 200 block of Central Avenue in Chisholm and tried to take him into custody, but efforts to communicate with him stalled, according to the county attorney.Eventually Johnson came out of the home with knives in his hands. St. Louis County Sheriff's Deputy Gavin Nichols fired...
FOX 21 Online
A Rundown Of Duluth-Superior Pride Events
DULUTH, Minn. — If you’re in the Duluth-Superior area this weekend, you may want a heads up as to what events are going on. Specifically the Duluth-Superior Pride Festival. Here is a list of the events in order. Thursday:. DS Pride Art Exhibit and Meet and Greet. Mayor’s...
boreal.org
Ricky Balsimo Remembered a Year After Being Found Dismembered at the Bottom of Lake Superior
Akičita Šuŋka-Wakaŋ Ska and Niko Georgiades - Unicorn Riot - August 30, 2022. On a hot summer day, June 20, 2022, marked the one year anniversary of Richard “Ricky” Anthony Balsimo’s death as friends and family came together for his memorial. Ricky Balsimo...
kdal610.com
Duluth Police Arrest Pine County Suspect
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – A 25 year old man, wanted for a drive-by shooting and assault in Pine County, was arrested Wednesday in Duluth. Police say Justis Harvey was taken into custody on the warrants without incident in the 2500 block of West 3rd Street. A search of his...
How Does This Summer Compare To Last Year?
Sadly, summer is coming to an end. Although we may have a few nice days left in the forecast, hot and scorching weather is likely done for the year. Sigh. WDIO Meteorologist Brandon Weatherz weighed in on this fact with an interesting statistic of his own on Tuesday (August 30th). Depending on how you feel about hot weather, you may or may not be a fan of what he has to say.
Highway 37 Roundabout On Iron Range Near Duluth Reopens
Officials with the Minnesota Department of Transportation are alerting drivers to a traffic control change that's occurred at a busy intersection along Highway 37. Work crews have spend the summer constructing a roundabout at the intersection of Highway 37 and County Road 7, which has necessitated some closures, a lane diversion, and a detour. Now - as work progresses - some of those closures are ending.
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Man Arrested After Burglary At Business In Downtown Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — A 36 year-old Duluth man was arrested after being involved in a burglary in downtown Duluth, according to the Duluth Police Department. At 9 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a burglary in progress at a business on West Superior Street. When police arrived, witnesses told them...
WEAU-TV 13
2 people in custody after authorities respond to home in Washburn County
VILLAGE OF BIRCHWOOD, Wis. (WEAU) -Two people are in custody after authorities responded to a home in Washburn County Thursday. According to a media release from the Washburn County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 1 at around 11:30 a.m. Washburn County Sheriff’s Office and Birchwood Police Department were informed by the Barron County Sheriff’s Office that they had information regarding a burglary suspect that was possibly at a home in the Village of Birchwood.
Essentia Health Duluth Seeks Volunteers Across Multiple Facilities
If you're looking to help out in the Northland, Essentia Health is in need of volunteers for several facilities in multiple areas. According to their press release, they have immediate openings at their locations in the Twin Ports, northwest Wisconsin, the Northland, the Iron Range, Brainerd and Fargo. These volunteer...
Update: Duluth Twin Ports Interchange Project Facing Supply Chain-Related Delays
Recently, the Minnesota Department of Transportation shared a drone video that provided a glimpse of how the work on the Twin Ports Interchange project has been coming along. They also announced a public update on the ongoing project would be held on August 29. That meeting did take place and unfortunately MnDOT had some disappointing news to share in regard to the project timeline.
FOX 21 Online
Young Cloquet Man Is Dead After Motorcycle Crash
CLOQUET, Minn. — A 26 year-old motorcyclist from Cloquet is dead after a crash with a small vehicle. According to the Cloquet Police Department, they responded to an accident at 11:05 p.m. Monday on Carlton Avenue and 22nd Street in Cloquet. Officers say the crash involved a small red...
