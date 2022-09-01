Kevin Hart Just Opened Up A Vegan Fast Food Restaurant — Here's What I Can't Stop Thinking About And What I Would Like To Forget About
I'm Pernell. I'm a fan of Kevin Hart, and I am not vegan — yes, those two statements are related, since Kevin opened up his brand new plant-based fast food restaurant Hart House in Los Angeles last week.
Now, I personally did not have Kevin Hart opening a vegan fast food restaurant on my 2022 bingo card — but after learning more about his reasons, it makes sense. The actor recently told Eater LA that bringing reasonably priced plant-based meals to a wider audience was really important to him. "We wanted a price that doesn’t turn customers away,” he said . “It was extremely important to us from the beginning to make [affordability] a massive priority.”
Back to opening day, though. I got there an hour early, and waited in a line with hundreds (and I mean hundreds) of other people. News outlets, locals, cowboys on horses, pretty much every type of person (except Kevin Hart) was standing in that line with me. I waited about three hours in line before finally entering Hart House. This is obviously because it was the opening day. I was expecting it anyway. I mean, Kevin Hart is big-time famous.
Once I finally got inside, I took in a vibe that's best described as Chik-fil-A meets Shake Shack. Hart House was running quick and efficiently like a fast food joint, with the ambience of a fast casual place like Chipotle — it felt inviting to stay, even with all the people coming through. There was counter style seating, a couple two-seater tables, one round family style table, and a handful of booth-inspired tables up against a colorful wall mural that read: "Change You'll Crave."
The menu is "100% plant-based and made from scratch." There's also a side menu that clearly lists all allergens and modification suggestions, which is a nice touch. And according to their website and nutritional guide , there is no cholesterol, antibiotics, hormones, artificial colors, preservatives, corn syrup, or trans fat on their menu.
I was eager to get a feel for the entire menu, so I ordered the Single Burg'r (their vegan beef burger), the Crispy Chick'n, and the Spicy Deluxe Crispy Chick'n. The Hart House menu features oat milk shakes, which I was so excited about since I don't handle dairy well. I ended up getting three: Chocolate, Strawberry, and Oreo.
For my sides, I ordered the fries, crispy tots, and their Kale Crunch Side Salad. I also got an assortment of dipping sauces: Hunny Mustard, Creamy Buffalo, Sweet Heat, the Hart House Signature Sauce, and, of course, ketchup.
This was essentially three entire meals, and the total came out to just under $46. An entree by itself was about $5-8, and a meal (entree, side, and drink) cost about $10-13 — not bad at all, and absolutely affordable given that Los Angeles is so expensive. Hart House's prices are completely comparable to the prices of similar quick-service restaurants. Also, after I put in my order, it came out so quickly.
I wasn't keeping track of time, though it was absolutely no longer than 10 minutes, if not much shorter.
Alright, onto the food.
