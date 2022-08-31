ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheridan, WY

The Days When Auto Polo Came to Town

Since its first exhibition game in 1893, equestrian polo has been a part of the Sheridan – Big Horn area ever since. But who has heard about Auto Polo?. In The Sheridan Post, August 28, 1917, it had this story about the newest sport sweeping county fairs throughout the country and Wyoming.
Sheridan County High School Cross Country Results: September 2, 2022

Sheridan and Tongue River ran in Spearfish, South Dakota, while Big Horn was in Buffalo. Tongue River and Big Horn are scheduled to compete at the Big Horn Invitational on Friday, September 9th. Spearfish Invitational:. Senior Austin Akers of Sheridan finished in 1st place with a time of 16 minutes...
Wyoming High School Football Matchups and History – Week 1 2022

The Sheridan Broncs play Friday at Cheyenne South beginning at 6pm. Tongue River is at Thermopolis on Friday beginning at 6pm. Big Horn is home vs. Lovell on Friday beginning at 6pm. Buffalo is home vs. Newcastle on Friday beginning at 7pm. Kaycee is at Hanna-Elk Mountain-Medicine Bow on Friday...
JCSD1 Board Approves WHSAA Participation Applications for 2022-23

The board of trustees for Johnson County School District #1 have approved the application to the Wyoming High School Activities Association (WHSAA) for students to participate in activities and to register the schools in their perspective classifications. For Buffalo High School, their classification will be 3A and they will have...
JOHNSON COUNTY, WY

