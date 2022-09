Gov. Jared Polis and Denver Mayor Michael Hancock will host Colorado Remembers 9/11 on Thursday, an event commemorating the 21st anniversary of the 2001 terrorist attacks. The event will take place at 7 p.m. at the University of Denver’s Robert and Judi Newman Center for the Performing Arts. It will feature speakers, notably former CIA Director John Brennan and former National Security Advisor and U.N. Ambassador John Bolton.

COLORADO STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO