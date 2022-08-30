By Maureen Mullen, Associated PressBOSTON - Connor Wong hit his first major league homer, Kiké Hernández doubled twice and the Boston Red Sox overcame an early injury to starting pitcher Nick Pivetta to beat Texas 9-1 Friday night, the Rangers' season-worst sixth straight loss. Pivetta exited with a bruised left calf after getting hit by Leody Taveras' comebacker in the third. Pivetta threw out Taveras at first base to end the inning, but hobbled off the field. Pivetta was replaced by right-hander Tyler Danish (3-1), who earned the win with a scoreless inning. Texas starter Dallas Keuchel took the loss,...

BOSTON, MA ・ 13 HOURS AGO