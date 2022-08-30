Read full article on original website
ESPN
Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa, 77, out indefinitely with unspecified medical issue
CHICAGO -- White Sox manager Tony La Russa is out indefinitely as he undergoes medical tests in Arizona, according to the team on Wednesday. La Russa, 77, missed Tuesday night's game against the Kansas City Royals after participating in regular pregame activities. Within an hour of first pitch, doctors advised him not to manage.
Bernstein: It's 'inexcusable' for White Sox executives to not address Tony La Russa's leave of absence
670 The Score midday host Dan Bernstein was astonished that a White Sox executive on Wednesday didn’t address manager Tony La Russa taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team as he undergoes additional testing for a medical issue.
FOX Sports
Pujols delivers as Cardinals outlast Reds in 13 innings, 5-3
CINCINNATI (AP) — Albert Pujols hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the 13th inning, Lars Nootbaar added a two-run homer and the St. Louis Cardinals twice used five-man infields to stop the Cincinnati Reds and pull out a 5-3 win on Wednesday night. In his final game in Cincinnati,...
How the White Sox can perfect Michael Kopech
Editor's Note: "How the White Sox can perfect Michael Kopech" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Duke Coughlin of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
White Sox manager Tony La Russa out indefinitely while undergoing tests on his heart
Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa missed Tuesday night's game, but it turns out he'll be out at least a little while longer. The team announced Wednesday that La Russa is scheduled to see heart specialists, forcing him to miss an indefinite amount of time behind the bench. The...
White Sox raise white flag
Last year's surprising AL Central crown drove expectations that the White Sox could compete for a World Series championship this year. Reality check: Heading into the final month of the regular season, the Sox are two games under .500 and five games back in the division after losing five games in a row.
Yardbarker
White Sox' Outfielder Luis Robert Away From Team
Chicago White Sox' outfielder Luis Robert will be away from the team until this weekend. Robert flew home to Cuba to welcome his child into the world. The club will not place him on the paternity list, however. Robert has missed stretches of action due to a wrist injury over...
Here’s what you fans had to say in the annual New England Sports Survey
Channel Media & Market Research once again asked local fans about their favorite teams, coaches, and media personalities. I’m never quite sure how much credence to give to the annual New England Sports Survey, which is conducted by Sudbury-based Channel Media & Market Research. In its quest to gauge...
Wong hits 1st MLB homer, Red Sox lose Pivetta, beat Rangers
By Maureen Mullen, Associated PressBOSTON - Connor Wong hit his first major league homer, Kiké Hernández doubled twice and the Boston Red Sox overcame an early injury to starting pitcher Nick Pivetta to beat Texas 9-1 Friday night, the Rangers' season-worst sixth straight loss. Pivetta exited with a bruised left calf after getting hit by Leody Taveras' comebacker in the third. Pivetta threw out Taveras at first base to end the inning, but hobbled off the field. Pivetta was replaced by right-hander Tyler Danish (3-1), who earned the win with a scoreless inning. Texas starter Dallas Keuchel took the loss,...
