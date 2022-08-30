ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX Sports

Pujols delivers as Cardinals outlast Reds in 13 innings, 5-3

CINCINNATI (AP) — Albert Pujols hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the 13th inning, Lars Nootbaar added a two-run homer and the St. Louis Cardinals twice used five-man infields to stop the Cincinnati Reds and pull out a 5-3 win on Wednesday night. In his final game in Cincinnati,...
NBC Sports Chicago

How the White Sox can perfect Michael Kopech

Editor's Note: "How the White Sox can perfect Michael Kopech" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Duke Coughlin of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
Axios

White Sox raise white flag

Last year's surprising AL Central crown drove expectations that the White Sox could compete for a World Series championship this year. Reality check: Heading into the final month of the regular season, the Sox are two games under .500 and five games back in the division after losing five games in a row.
Yardbarker

White Sox' Outfielder Luis Robert Away From Team

Chicago White Sox' outfielder Luis Robert will be away from the team until this weekend. Robert flew home to Cuba to welcome his child into the world. The club will not place him on the paternity list, however. Robert has missed stretches of action due to a wrist injury over...
CBS Boston

Wong hits 1st MLB homer, Red Sox lose Pivetta, beat Rangers

By Maureen Mullen, Associated PressBOSTON  - Connor Wong hit his first major league homer, Kiké Hernández doubled twice and the Boston Red Sox overcame an early injury to starting pitcher Nick Pivetta to beat Texas 9-1 Friday night, the Rangers' season-worst sixth straight loss. Pivetta exited with a bruised left calf after getting hit by Leody Taveras' comebacker in the third. Pivetta threw out Taveras at first base to end the inning, but hobbled off the field. Pivetta was replaced by right-hander Tyler Danish (3-1), who earned the win with a scoreless inning. Texas starter Dallas Keuchel took the loss,...
