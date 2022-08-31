ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National football post

Nevermore: Injured Ravens mascot Poe out for season

The Baltimore Ravens’ mascot Poe will miss the 2022 NFL season with a drumstick injury. Tongue firmly in cheek, Ravens coach John Harbaugh made the announcement in a video posted to Twitter on Thursday. “Poe is going to be put on injured reserve for the rest of the season....
BALTIMORE, MD

